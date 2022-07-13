Denver extends Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for 2-years, $30 million

Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has agreed on a two-year, $30 million extension, his agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, told ESPN on Wednesday night.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Denver Nuggets G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope agreeing on a two-year, $30M extension, per Rich Paul: es.pn/3P2n26G – 10:53 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
KCP extension repeats same bet for Denver. If you think he’s good enough to trade Morris+Barton for him, you probably also think he’s worth 15M for his age 30-31 swasons.
One other thing: without a middle -class salary or two on books, it becomes very, very hard to make trades. – 10:52 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Nuggets signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to two-year, $30M contract extension nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/13/rep… – 10:50 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
I still do not see how Watson, Gillespie or even Braun crack the rotation unless there are injuries
Murray, KCP, MPJ, Gordon, Jokic, Bones, Brown, and Jeff Green will without a doubt be ahead of all three in the rotation.
Reed, Nnaji and/or Cancar could very well be ahead too. – 10:36 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
The #Nuggets weren’t going to trade two starters (and one in Morris who has two years left on his deal) unless they were confident they could get an extension done. Keep in mind, they wanted KCP dating back to, at least, this year’s trade deadline. – 10:27 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Wrote this about Kentavious Caldwell-Pope today before he and the Nuggets agreed to a 2-year extension. He would have been in demand if Denver let him get to free agency after next year. Nuggets now have their entire starting lineup under contract for the next 2+ seasons. pic.twitter.com/hRhm7tiuXr – 10:07 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has agreed to a two-year, $30 million extension with the Nuggets, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/GwRTQhS9X9 – 9:58 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
I can confirm the Nuggets and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope agreed to a contract extension, as first reported by @Adrian Wojnarowski. – 9:53 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Can confirm KCP signed a 2-year, $30 extension with the #Nuggets, source says. @Adrian Wojnarowski first. – 9:52 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has agreed on a two-year, $30M extension with the Denver Nuggets, sources tell ESPN. – 9:48 PM
More on this storyline
Michael Singer: KCP said when looking back on the 2020 Western Conference Finals, he always said if AD didn’t hit that game-winner, they would’ve lost that series. -via Twitter @msinger / July 10, 2022
Michael Singer: KCP said he was surprised about the trade to Denver. Added: “I’m excited to be able to compete again.” -via Twitter @msinger / July 10, 2022
JD Shaw: The Wizards have officially acquired Monte Morris and Will Barton from the Nuggets in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith. Statement from president and general manager Tommy Sheppard: pic.twitter.com/jXh3Ccw3AG -via Twitter @JShawNBA / July 6, 2022
