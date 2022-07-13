Donovan Mitchell fallback option for Heat?

The Heat remain in pursuit of Durant, but Mitchell is considered a fallback option if the Heat are unable to land him.
Source: Kevin O’Connor @ The Ringer
Source: Kevin O’Connor @ The Ringer
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Donovan Mitchell Trades + More News
🔘 Future of Utah Jazz (1:51)
🔘 Mitchell trades (11:33)
🔘 Kyrie (45:38)
🔘 Khris Middleton/Pat Connaughton (53:36)
🎧 https://t.co/lSl4aWS07y
🍎 https://t.co/EMCehDyoeA
✳️ https://t.co/GLRbMOkNa1
FULL TIMESTAMPS⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LhwajMlhwO – 6:50 PM
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Donovan Mitchell Trades + More News
🔘 Future of Utah Jazz (1:51)
🔘 Mitchell trades (11:33)
🔘 Kyrie (45:38)
🔘 Khris Middleton/Pat Connaughton (53:36)
🎧 https://t.co/lSl4aWS07y
🍎 https://t.co/EMCehDyoeA
✳️ https://t.co/GLRbMOkNa1
FULL TIMESTAMPS⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LhwajMlhwO – 6:50 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
too often feels like there’s an oversimplification of these donovan mitchell-type sweepstakes.
skepticism of opportunity cost/timing behind star trades does not always equate to an over-romanticism of draft picks and most certainly isn’t anti-getting really good players. – 6:46 PM
too often feels like there’s an oversimplification of these donovan mitchell-type sweepstakes.
skepticism of opportunity cost/timing behind star trades does not always equate to an over-romanticism of draft picks and most certainly isn’t anti-getting really good players. – 6:46 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Ben Simmons and Donovan Mitchell being traded for each other would be extremely funny for anyone old enough to remember how bitterly their teams’ fans fought over the Rookie of the Year race in 2018. – 6:40 PM
Ben Simmons and Donovan Mitchell being traded for each other would be extremely funny for anyone old enough to remember how bitterly their teams’ fans fought over the Rookie of the Year race in 2018. – 6:40 PM
Rob Mahoney @RobMahoney
This week on Group Chat: We talked through every possible Donovan Mitchell trade destination and opened up the mailbag. I’m officially starting the Thunder bandwagon: open.spotify.com/episode/6BBr8a… – 6:02 PM
This week on Group Chat: We talked through every possible Donovan Mitchell trade destination and opened up the mailbag. I’m officially starting the Thunder bandwagon: open.spotify.com/episode/6BBr8a… – 6:02 PM
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
New Group Chat w/ @Rob Mahoney ranking the Donovan Mitchell trade destinations and responding to some listener mailbag questions:
open.spotify.com/episode/6BBr8a… – 5:55 PM
New Group Chat w/ @Rob Mahoney ranking the Donovan Mitchell trade destinations and responding to some listener mailbag questions:
open.spotify.com/episode/6BBr8a… – 5:55 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
💬 Donovan Mitchell trade destination rankings
💬 Listener mailbag questions
‘Group Chat’ with @Justin Verrier and @Rob Mahoney: open.spotify.com/episode/6BBr8a… – 5:29 PM
💬 Donovan Mitchell trade destination rankings
💬 Listener mailbag questions
‘Group Chat’ with @Justin Verrier and @Rob Mahoney: open.spotify.com/episode/6BBr8a… – 5:29 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
A Donovan Mitchell trade to the @New York Knicks makes sense, but only if the @Utah Jazz are getting RJ Barrett in return.
#TakeNote
kslsports.com/?p=489537 – 5:26 PM
A Donovan Mitchell trade to the @New York Knicks makes sense, but only if the @Utah Jazz are getting RJ Barrett in return.
#TakeNote
kslsports.com/?p=489537 – 5:26 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New @LockedOnHeat w/ @dramil13: Do the Heat have the upper hand to land either Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell? And who should they prefer?
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 5:24 PM
New @LockedOnHeat w/ @dramil13: Do the Heat have the upper hand to land either Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell? And who should they prefer?
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 5:24 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier —ASK IRA: Would Heat’s best shot be enough for Donovan Mitchell? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:56 PM
From earlier —ASK IRA: Would Heat’s best shot be enough for Donovan Mitchell? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:56 PM
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
The standing ovation after the pilot lands the plane… to then sprinting up to the front once we get to the gate is outrageous 😂😂 – 4:45 PM
The standing ovation after the pilot lands the plane… to then sprinting up to the front once we get to the gate is outrageous 😂😂 – 4:45 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: a few notes on the Knicks, Nets, Donovan Mitchell, Utah, RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson and more here: sny.tv/articles/notes… – 4:22 PM
From earlier: a few notes on the Knicks, Nets, Donovan Mitchell, Utah, RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson and more here: sny.tv/articles/notes… – 4:22 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Here’s why it would be tough for the #Sixers to acquire Donovan Mitchell youtu.be/Ic6VjY46lUQ via @YouTube – 4:07 PM
Here’s why it would be tough for the #Sixers to acquire Donovan Mitchell youtu.be/Ic6VjY46lUQ via @YouTube – 4:07 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
The full episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ with @Scott Agness and @C2_Cooper is now live on @getcallin and wherever you listen to podcasts. Great all-things-Indy convo.
Plus questions on the Lakers, Hornets, Knicks, Donovan Mitchell and more: callin.com/link/zeyRUqextl – 2:52 PM
The full episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ with @Scott Agness and @C2_Cooper is now live on @getcallin and wherever you listen to podcasts. Great all-things-Indy convo.
Plus questions on the Lakers, Hornets, Knicks, Donovan Mitchell and more: callin.com/link/zeyRUqextl – 2:52 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
IF the Jazz trade Donovan Mitchell, here are the odds for where he might land, with the Lakers among the potential destinations, via @betonline_ag: pic.twitter.com/K32P6GV1LE – 1:56 PM
IF the Jazz trade Donovan Mitchell, here are the odds for where he might land, with the Lakers among the potential destinations, via @betonline_ag: pic.twitter.com/K32P6GV1LE – 1:56 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON JAZZ live edition – The Donovan Mitchell trade talk is heating up again
STARTS NOW – youtube.com/channel/UCQxdU… – 1:38 PM
LOCKED ON JAZZ live edition – The Donovan Mitchell trade talk is heating up again
STARTS NOW – youtube.com/channel/UCQxdU… – 1:38 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
A few notes on the Knicks, Nets, Donovan Mitchell, Utah, RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson and more here: sny.tv/articles/notes… – 1:34 PM
A few notes on the Knicks, Nets, Donovan Mitchell, Utah, RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson and more here: sny.tv/articles/notes… – 1:34 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
With @EphraimSalaam. Should Steph want KD back in The Bay? Who should target Donovan Mitchell? Where Tiger is wrong about the future of golf & more! Guests: @adaniels33 @martinweiss
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 12:54 PM
With @EphraimSalaam. Should Steph want KD back in The Bay? Who should target Donovan Mitchell? Where Tiger is wrong about the future of golf & more! Guests: @adaniels33 @martinweiss
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 12:54 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Wade gives an endorsement for Donovan Mitchell to Miami? #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 12:30 PM
Wade gives an endorsement for Donovan Mitchell to Miami? #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 12:30 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
I will do a live LOCKED ON JAZZ at 11:30 talking all the latest around the Utah Jazz and Donovan Mitchell.
Live on @YouTube at LOCKED ON JAZZ
Subscribe and hit the notifications button so you know when we are live
youtube.com/channel/UCQxdU… – 12:15 PM
I will do a live LOCKED ON JAZZ at 11:30 talking all the latest around the Utah Jazz and Donovan Mitchell.
Live on @YouTube at LOCKED ON JAZZ
Subscribe and hit the notifications button so you know when we are live
youtube.com/channel/UCQxdU… – 12:15 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Would the Heat’s best shot be enough for Donovan Mitchell? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:00 PM
ASK IRA: Would the Heat’s best shot be enough for Donovan Mitchell? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:00 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
What’s next for Donovan Mitchell? Could his move have to wait until after the Kevin Durant situation resolves? New on @ringer: theringer.com/nba/2022/7/13/… – 11:46 AM
What’s next for Donovan Mitchell? Could his move have to wait until after the Kevin Durant situation resolves? New on @ringer: theringer.com/nba/2022/7/13/… – 11:46 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Not that it matters now, but who would you rather have? Donovan Mitchell or Zach LaVine… go! – 11:42 AM
Not that it matters now, but who would you rather have? Donovan Mitchell or Zach LaVine… go! – 11:42 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Knicks are the overwhelming favorite IF Donovan Mitchell is traded per @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/MbrlrtJn23 – 11:30 AM
The Knicks are the overwhelming favorite IF Donovan Mitchell is traded per @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/MbrlrtJn23 – 11:30 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m planting my flag on “Donovan Mitchell is a really awesome player and teams should do everything reasonably in their power to acquire him” island. – 11:04 AM
I’m planting my flag on “Donovan Mitchell is a really awesome player and teams should do everything reasonably in their power to acquire him” island. – 11:04 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Knicks have the best odds to land Donovan Mitchell if he’s traded, followed by the Heat, per @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/elMQRFgtke – 10:45 AM
Knicks have the best odds to land Donovan Mitchell if he’s traded, followed by the Heat, per @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/elMQRFgtke – 10:45 AM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
The latest on Donovan Mitchell, the Utah Jazz, New York’s improved positioning to acquire him, and other relevant tidbits @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/10041… – 10:23 AM
The latest on Donovan Mitchell, the Utah Jazz, New York’s improved positioning to acquire him, and other relevant tidbits @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/10041… – 10:23 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If the Knicks get Donovan Mitchell without giving up RJ Barrett, they’d have four starters under 26 (Mitchell, Barrett, Brunson, Robinson) and a bunch of other young guys on the bench.
I don’t really care if that’s not a championship team yet. It’s really good and really young. – 9:26 AM
If the Knicks get Donovan Mitchell without giving up RJ Barrett, they’d have four starters under 26 (Mitchell, Barrett, Brunson, Robinson) and a bunch of other young guys on the bench.
I don’t really care if that’s not a championship team yet. It’s really good and really young. – 9:26 AM
Roland Lazenby @lazenby
bleacherreport.com/articles/10041… via @BleacherReport
Inside the Trade Market for Utah Jazz Star Donovan Mitchell – 8:53 AM
bleacherreport.com/articles/10041… via @BleacherReport
Inside the Trade Market for Utah Jazz Star Donovan Mitchell – 8:53 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Would Heat’s best shot be enough for Donovan Mitchell? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:51 AM
Would Heat’s best shot be enough for Donovan Mitchell? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:51 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think Twitter has slightly underrated Donovan Mitchell over the last day or so.
He’s not a top-five player, but he was just the engine of the No. 1 offense. Basically everyone who does that makes the Hall of Fame, and he did it without another 20-point scorer. – 8:44 AM
I think Twitter has slightly underrated Donovan Mitchell over the last day or so.
He’s not a top-five player, but he was just the engine of the No. 1 offense. Basically everyone who does that makes the Hall of Fame, and he did it without another 20-point scorer. – 8:44 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Did we say summer work is done? Jazz listening to trade talks involving Donovan Mitchell; could Knicks be interested? newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:20 AM
Did we say summer work is done? Jazz listening to trade talks involving Donovan Mitchell; could Knicks be interested? newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:20 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @C2_Cooper joins, we chat Deandre Ayton, particularly what a fit on the Pacers could look like. Then we chatted Donovan Mitchell, some Summer League guys, then Sabonis and Haliburton.
APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
WATCH: youtu.be/608NHZwnzhY – 7:22 AM
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @C2_Cooper joins, we chat Deandre Ayton, particularly what a fit on the Pacers could look like. Then we chatted Donovan Mitchell, some Summer League guys, then Sabonis and Haliburton.
APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
WATCH: youtu.be/608NHZwnzhY – 7:22 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
How the New Orleans Pelicans benefit from Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell NBA drama
https://t.co/JRUPombyVn pic.twitter.com/xOYDde131K – 11:36 PM
How the New Orleans Pelicans benefit from Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell NBA drama
https://t.co/JRUPombyVn pic.twitter.com/xOYDde131K – 11:36 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jazz listening to trade talks involving Donovan Mitchell; could Knicks be interested? Or the Nets? newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 10:13 PM
Jazz listening to trade talks involving Donovan Mitchell; could Knicks be interested? Or the Nets? newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 10:13 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: The Jazz are reportedly listening on Donovan Mitchell trade offers. A look at his potential East suitors that could impact the Celtics and whether anything else on Utah’s roster could interest Boston if the team hits reset button: masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 9:49 PM
New: The Jazz are reportedly listening on Donovan Mitchell trade offers. A look at his potential East suitors that could impact the Celtics and whether anything else on Utah’s roster could interest Boston if the team hits reset button: masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 9:49 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
General poll for Knicks fans:
Do you want Leon Rose to trade the farm for Donovan Mitchell – 9:27 PM
General poll for Knicks fans:
Do you want Leon Rose to trade the farm for Donovan Mitchell – 9:27 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Game Theory Podcast with @C2_Cooper will be up live starting at 6:30 PM PT (9:30 PM ET).
We talk Deandre Ayton, the Pacers, Donovan Mitchell being more available, Keegan Murray and Benn Mathurin, and more.
WATCH SOON: https://t.co/Mjx3vH4p4e pic.twitter.com/tFBVuLCKKl – 9:23 PM
Game Theory Podcast with @C2_Cooper will be up live starting at 6:30 PM PT (9:30 PM ET).
We talk Deandre Ayton, the Pacers, Donovan Mitchell being more available, Keegan Murray and Benn Mathurin, and more.
WATCH SOON: https://t.co/Mjx3vH4p4e pic.twitter.com/tFBVuLCKKl – 9:23 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Just recorded a fun podcast with @C2_Cooper on some Deandre Ayton stuff, some Donovan Mitchell stuff, and Summer League observations. Will be out soon! – 8:50 PM
Just recorded a fun podcast with @C2_Cooper on some Deandre Ayton stuff, some Donovan Mitchell stuff, and Summer League observations. Will be out soon! – 8:50 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
lol I get to host Locked On NBA the night it comes out Donovan Mitchell might be traded? Jazz fans are gonna be upppppppppset with me tomorrow – 7:43 PM
lol I get to host Locked On NBA the night it comes out Donovan Mitchell might be traded? Jazz fans are gonna be upppppppppset with me tomorrow – 7:43 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
danny asking for bam the first 12 times pat riley calls about donovan mitchell pic.twitter.com/JLAkFxJ2zn – 7:41 PM
danny asking for bam the first 12 times pat riley calls about donovan mitchell pic.twitter.com/JLAkFxJ2zn – 7:41 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Still tentative, but sources say Miami remains the frontrunner to be the “visitor” when San Antonio plays a home game in Mexico City on Dec. 17.
We now resume the Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell watches, already in progress. – 7:39 PM
Still tentative, but sources say Miami remains the frontrunner to be the “visitor” when San Antonio plays a home game in Mexico City on Dec. 17.
We now resume the Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell watches, already in progress. – 7:39 PM
More on this storyline
Clutch Points: “I’m willing to bet everything I own and have in the bank account that he will be gone from the Utah Jazz.” Kendrick Perkins doesn’t see Donovan Mitchell staying on the Jazz team this year 👀 pic.twitter.com/spBVoVvAH0 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 13, 2022
Earlier in the free agency period, several teams monitoring the Donovan Mitchell situation saw the Heat as the favorite to land him via trade. But Brooklyn has interest in landing Mitchell as well. -via SportsNet New York / July 13, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.