Goran Dragic: Nets were more about individuals

“Last year I decided the way I did. I played with some stars like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, and I have to admit that it was quite difficult because the focus was not the team, but more the individual performances of the individuals,” he said, as translated by Google.
Source: Dan Lyons @ Sports Illustrated
Source: Dan Lyons @ Sports Illustrated
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Goran Dragic on his Kevin Durant/Kyrie Irving experience #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 10:37 PM
Goran Dragic on his Kevin Durant/Kyrie Irving experience #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 10:37 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The roles of Goran Dragic and Luka Doncic may have changed since 2017, but the chemistry remained the same 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/qRxTAg4Nz6 – 8:35 AM
The roles of Goran Dragic and Luka Doncic may have changed since 2017, but the chemistry remained the same 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/qRxTAg4Nz6 – 8:35 AM
More on this storyline
KC Johnson: Speaking on a Zoom call, Zach LaVine said he shot welcoming texts to Andre Drummond and Goran Dragic. Said he and Drummond may work out together near LA. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / July 11, 2022
“He’s highly competitive. He has been in the league for a long time. He’s really, really smart. Gives you a level of experience back there,” Donovan said. “And he’s been in a lot of big games and has been around the league for a long time. You have great respect for how hard he competes and plays.” -via NBC Sports / July 10, 2022
Rob Schaefer: Bulls just announced the Andre Drummond and Derrick Jones Jr. signings. Nothing yet on Goran Dragic or Dalen Terry -via Twitter @rob_schaef / July 6, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.