Jazz and Knicks have begun talks on Donovan Mitchell trade

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Knicks should really try to get Jarred Vanderbilt in the Donovan Mitchell trade if it’s possible.
Eventually they’re going to realize how badly they need a defensive-minded 4 on a team with Brunson and Mitchell, and while Vandy can’t shoot, he’d be a great stopgap there. – 12:31 AM
The Knicks should really try to get Jarred Vanderbilt in the Donovan Mitchell trade if it’s possible.
Eventually they’re going to realize how badly they need a defensive-minded 4 on a team with Brunson and Mitchell, and while Vandy can’t shoot, he’d be a great stopgap there. – 12:31 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Donovan Mitchell to Knicks rumors spawn
– What does the trade look like?
– What I think will happen and why
– KD market
– Kyrie?
– Chet/Keegan/Mathurin, Summer League thoughts
– Vegas Diaries
Join us! ⬇️
youtube.com/watch?v=uY61QG… – 12:16 AM
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Donovan Mitchell to Knicks rumors spawn
– What does the trade look like?
– What I think will happen and why
– KD market
– Kyrie?
– Chet/Keegan/Mathurin, Summer League thoughts
– Vegas Diaries
Join us! ⬇️
youtube.com/watch?v=uY61QG… – 12:16 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
a note from the future about the reactions to the donovan mitchell-to-knicks trade pic.twitter.com/jSY4V01Uyr – 12:08 AM
a note from the future about the reactions to the donovan mitchell-to-knicks trade pic.twitter.com/jSY4V01Uyr – 12:08 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The @Utah Jazz shouldn’t feel bashful at all for asking for the entire Knicks treasure chest in any Donovan Mitchell deal.
https://t.co/rPbYHqEVkZ pic.twitter.com/KbXzaEBGzF – 12:02 AM
The @Utah Jazz shouldn’t feel bashful at all for asking for the entire Knicks treasure chest in any Donovan Mitchell deal.
https://t.co/rPbYHqEVkZ pic.twitter.com/KbXzaEBGzF – 12:02 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
This is big. A possible Donovan Mitchell move to New York for the Knicks gonna change the whole league. Alongside Jalen Brunson can make a dynamic duo who can lead the Knicks on the floor. What a situation! #NBATwitter #KnicksTwitter
sdna.gr/mpasket/984682… – 11:52 PM
This is big. A possible Donovan Mitchell move to New York for the Knicks gonna change the whole league. Alongside Jalen Brunson can make a dynamic duo who can lead the Knicks on the floor. What a situation! #NBATwitter #KnicksTwitter
sdna.gr/mpasket/984682… – 11:52 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Why Donovan Mitchell is worth the gamble nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:50 PM
Why Donovan Mitchell is worth the gamble nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:50 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My major question on Donovan Mitchell right now is what the matching salary going to Utah is.
Julius Randle makes the most sense for the Knicks imo. He just doesn’t fit with Mitchell/Brunson/Barrett. But Utah probably doesn’t want that contract and would prefer Rose and Fournier – 11:48 PM
My major question on Donovan Mitchell right now is what the matching salary going to Utah is.
Julius Randle makes the most sense for the Knicks imo. He just doesn’t fit with Mitchell/Brunson/Barrett. But Utah probably doesn’t want that contract and would prefer Rose and Fournier – 11:48 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz and Knicks have started talks in a deal that would bring Donovan Mitchell to New York, League Sources tell myself and @Shams Charania – theathletic.com/3422434/2022/0… – 11:40 PM
The Jazz and Knicks have started talks in a deal that would bring Donovan Mitchell to New York, League Sources tell myself and @Shams Charania – theathletic.com/3422434/2022/0… – 11:40 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Jazz and Knicks have started discussions on a Donovan Mitchell trade, sources tell me and @Tony Jones. New York has Utah’s focus currently, among interested teams.
Story at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3422434/2022/0… – 11:38 PM
The Jazz and Knicks have started discussions on a Donovan Mitchell trade, sources tell me and @Tony Jones. New York has Utah’s focus currently, among interested teams.
Story at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3422434/2022/0… – 11:38 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Commentary: It’s no surprise the Jazz are willing to listen to trade offers for Donovan Mitchell https://t.co/tUR355f0aU pic.twitter.com/kN0TiVKUKE – 10:45 PM
Commentary: It’s no surprise the Jazz are willing to listen to trade offers for Donovan Mitchell https://t.co/tUR355f0aU pic.twitter.com/kN0TiVKUKE – 10:45 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Donovan Mitchell Trades + More News
🔘 Future of Utah Jazz (1:51)
🔘 Mitchell trades (11:33)
🔘 Kyrie (45:38)
🔘 Khris Middleton/Pat Connaughton (53:36)
🎧 https://t.co/lSl4aWS07y
🍎 https://t.co/EMCehDyoeA
✳️ https://t.co/GLRbMOkNa1
FULL TIMESTAMPS⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LhwajMlhwO – 6:50 PM
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Donovan Mitchell Trades + More News
🔘 Future of Utah Jazz (1:51)
🔘 Mitchell trades (11:33)
🔘 Kyrie (45:38)
🔘 Khris Middleton/Pat Connaughton (53:36)
🎧 https://t.co/lSl4aWS07y
🍎 https://t.co/EMCehDyoeA
✳️ https://t.co/GLRbMOkNa1
FULL TIMESTAMPS⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LhwajMlhwO – 6:50 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
too often feels like there’s an oversimplification of these donovan mitchell-type sweepstakes.
skepticism of opportunity cost/timing behind star trades does not always equate to an over-romanticism of draft picks and most certainly isn’t anti-getting really good players. – 6:46 PM
too often feels like there’s an oversimplification of these donovan mitchell-type sweepstakes.
skepticism of opportunity cost/timing behind star trades does not always equate to an over-romanticism of draft picks and most certainly isn’t anti-getting really good players. – 6:46 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Ben Simmons and Donovan Mitchell being traded for each other would be extremely funny for anyone old enough to remember how bitterly their teams’ fans fought over the Rookie of the Year race in 2018. – 6:40 PM
Ben Simmons and Donovan Mitchell being traded for each other would be extremely funny for anyone old enough to remember how bitterly their teams’ fans fought over the Rookie of the Year race in 2018. – 6:40 PM
Rob Mahoney @RobMahoney
This week on Group Chat: We talked through every possible Donovan Mitchell trade destination and opened up the mailbag. I’m officially starting the Thunder bandwagon: open.spotify.com/episode/6BBr8a… – 6:02 PM
This week on Group Chat: We talked through every possible Donovan Mitchell trade destination and opened up the mailbag. I’m officially starting the Thunder bandwagon: open.spotify.com/episode/6BBr8a… – 6:02 PM
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
New Group Chat w/ @Rob Mahoney ranking the Donovan Mitchell trade destinations and responding to some listener mailbag questions:
open.spotify.com/episode/6BBr8a… – 5:55 PM
New Group Chat w/ @Rob Mahoney ranking the Donovan Mitchell trade destinations and responding to some listener mailbag questions:
open.spotify.com/episode/6BBr8a… – 5:55 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
💬 Donovan Mitchell trade destination rankings
💬 Listener mailbag questions
‘Group Chat’ with @Justin Verrier and @Rob Mahoney: open.spotify.com/episode/6BBr8a… – 5:29 PM
💬 Donovan Mitchell trade destination rankings
💬 Listener mailbag questions
‘Group Chat’ with @Justin Verrier and @Rob Mahoney: open.spotify.com/episode/6BBr8a… – 5:29 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
A Donovan Mitchell trade to the @New York Knicks makes sense, but only if the @Utah Jazz are getting RJ Barrett in return.
#TakeNote
kslsports.com/?p=489537 – 5:26 PM
A Donovan Mitchell trade to the @New York Knicks makes sense, but only if the @Utah Jazz are getting RJ Barrett in return.
#TakeNote
kslsports.com/?p=489537 – 5:26 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New @LockedOnHeat w/ @dramil13: Do the Heat have the upper hand to land either Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell? And who should they prefer?
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 5:24 PM
New @LockedOnHeat w/ @dramil13: Do the Heat have the upper hand to land either Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell? And who should they prefer?
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 5:24 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier —ASK IRA: Would Heat’s best shot be enough for Donovan Mitchell? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:56 PM
From earlier —ASK IRA: Would Heat’s best shot be enough for Donovan Mitchell? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:56 PM
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
The standing ovation after the pilot lands the plane… to then sprinting up to the front once we get to the gate is outrageous 😂😂 – 4:45 PM
The standing ovation after the pilot lands the plane… to then sprinting up to the front once we get to the gate is outrageous 😂😂 – 4:45 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: a few notes on the Knicks, Nets, Donovan Mitchell, Utah, RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson and more here: sny.tv/articles/notes… – 4:22 PM
From earlier: a few notes on the Knicks, Nets, Donovan Mitchell, Utah, RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson and more here: sny.tv/articles/notes… – 4:22 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Here’s why it would be tough for the #Sixers to acquire Donovan Mitchell youtu.be/Ic6VjY46lUQ via @YouTube – 4:07 PM
Here’s why it would be tough for the #Sixers to acquire Donovan Mitchell youtu.be/Ic6VjY46lUQ via @YouTube – 4:07 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
The full episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ with @Scott Agness and @C2_Cooper is now live on @getcallin and wherever you listen to podcasts. Great all-things-Indy convo.
Plus questions on the Lakers, Hornets, Knicks, Donovan Mitchell and more: callin.com/link/zeyRUqextl – 2:52 PM
The full episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ with @Scott Agness and @C2_Cooper is now live on @getcallin and wherever you listen to podcasts. Great all-things-Indy convo.
Plus questions on the Lakers, Hornets, Knicks, Donovan Mitchell and more: callin.com/link/zeyRUqextl – 2:52 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
IF the Jazz trade Donovan Mitchell, here are the odds for where he might land, with the Lakers among the potential destinations, via @betonline_ag: pic.twitter.com/K32P6GV1LE – 1:56 PM
IF the Jazz trade Donovan Mitchell, here are the odds for where he might land, with the Lakers among the potential destinations, via @betonline_ag: pic.twitter.com/K32P6GV1LE – 1:56 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON JAZZ live edition – The Donovan Mitchell trade talk is heating up again
STARTS NOW – youtube.com/channel/UCQxdU… – 1:38 PM
LOCKED ON JAZZ live edition – The Donovan Mitchell trade talk is heating up again
STARTS NOW – youtube.com/channel/UCQxdU… – 1:38 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
A few notes on the Knicks, Nets, Donovan Mitchell, Utah, RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson and more here: sny.tv/articles/notes… – 1:34 PM
A few notes on the Knicks, Nets, Donovan Mitchell, Utah, RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson and more here: sny.tv/articles/notes… – 1:34 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
With @EphraimSalaam. Should Steph want KD back in The Bay? Who should target Donovan Mitchell? Where Tiger is wrong about the future of golf & more! Guests: @adaniels33 @martinweiss
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 12:54 PM
With @EphraimSalaam. Should Steph want KD back in The Bay? Who should target Donovan Mitchell? Where Tiger is wrong about the future of golf & more! Guests: @adaniels33 @martinweiss
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 12:54 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Wade gives an endorsement for Donovan Mitchell to Miami? #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 12:30 PM
Wade gives an endorsement for Donovan Mitchell to Miami? #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 12:30 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
I will do a live LOCKED ON JAZZ at 11:30 talking all the latest around the Utah Jazz and Donovan Mitchell.
Live on @YouTube at LOCKED ON JAZZ
Subscribe and hit the notifications button so you know when we are live
youtube.com/channel/UCQxdU… – 12:15 PM
I will do a live LOCKED ON JAZZ at 11:30 talking all the latest around the Utah Jazz and Donovan Mitchell.
Live on @YouTube at LOCKED ON JAZZ
Subscribe and hit the notifications button so you know when we are live
youtube.com/channel/UCQxdU… – 12:15 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Would the Heat’s best shot be enough for Donovan Mitchell? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:00 PM
ASK IRA: Would the Heat’s best shot be enough for Donovan Mitchell? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:00 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
What’s next for Donovan Mitchell? Could his move have to wait until after the Kevin Durant situation resolves? New on @ringer: theringer.com/nba/2022/7/13/… – 11:46 AM
What’s next for Donovan Mitchell? Could his move have to wait until after the Kevin Durant situation resolves? New on @ringer: theringer.com/nba/2022/7/13/… – 11:46 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Not that it matters now, but who would you rather have? Donovan Mitchell or Zach LaVine… go! – 11:42 AM
Not that it matters now, but who would you rather have? Donovan Mitchell or Zach LaVine… go! – 11:42 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Knicks are the overwhelming favorite IF Donovan Mitchell is traded per @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/MbrlrtJn23 – 11:30 AM
The Knicks are the overwhelming favorite IF Donovan Mitchell is traded per @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/MbrlrtJn23 – 11:30 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m planting my flag on “Donovan Mitchell is a really awesome player and teams should do everything reasonably in their power to acquire him” island. – 11:04 AM
I’m planting my flag on “Donovan Mitchell is a really awesome player and teams should do everything reasonably in their power to acquire him” island. – 11:04 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Knicks have the best odds to land Donovan Mitchell if he’s traded, followed by the Heat, per @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/elMQRFgtke – 10:45 AM
Knicks have the best odds to land Donovan Mitchell if he’s traded, followed by the Heat, per @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/elMQRFgtke – 10:45 AM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
The latest on Donovan Mitchell, the Utah Jazz, New York’s improved positioning to acquire him, and other relevant tidbits @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/10041… – 10:23 AM
The latest on Donovan Mitchell, the Utah Jazz, New York’s improved positioning to acquire him, and other relevant tidbits @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/10041… – 10:23 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If the Knicks get Donovan Mitchell without giving up RJ Barrett, they’d have four starters under 26 (Mitchell, Barrett, Brunson, Robinson) and a bunch of other young guys on the bench.
I don’t really care if that’s not a championship team yet. It’s really good and really young. – 9:26 AM
If the Knicks get Donovan Mitchell without giving up RJ Barrett, they’d have four starters under 26 (Mitchell, Barrett, Brunson, Robinson) and a bunch of other young guys on the bench.
I don’t really care if that’s not a championship team yet. It’s really good and really young. – 9:26 AM
Roland Lazenby @lazenby
bleacherreport.com/articles/10041… via @BleacherReport
Inside the Trade Market for Utah Jazz Star Donovan Mitchell – 8:53 AM
bleacherreport.com/articles/10041… via @BleacherReport
Inside the Trade Market for Utah Jazz Star Donovan Mitchell – 8:53 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Would Heat’s best shot be enough for Donovan Mitchell? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:51 AM
Would Heat’s best shot be enough for Donovan Mitchell? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:51 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think Twitter has slightly underrated Donovan Mitchell over the last day or so.
He’s not a top-five player, but he was just the engine of the No. 1 offense. Basically everyone who does that makes the Hall of Fame, and he did it without another 20-point scorer. – 8:44 AM
I think Twitter has slightly underrated Donovan Mitchell over the last day or so.
He’s not a top-five player, but he was just the engine of the No. 1 offense. Basically everyone who does that makes the Hall of Fame, and he did it without another 20-point scorer. – 8:44 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Did we say summer work is done? Jazz listening to trade talks involving Donovan Mitchell; could Knicks be interested? newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:20 AM
Did we say summer work is done? Jazz listening to trade talks involving Donovan Mitchell; could Knicks be interested? newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:20 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @C2_Cooper joins, we chat Deandre Ayton, particularly what a fit on the Pacers could look like. Then we chatted Donovan Mitchell, some Summer League guys, then Sabonis and Haliburton.
APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
WATCH: youtu.be/608NHZwnzhY – 7:22 AM
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @C2_Cooper joins, we chat Deandre Ayton, particularly what a fit on the Pacers could look like. Then we chatted Donovan Mitchell, some Summer League guys, then Sabonis and Haliburton.
APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
WATCH: youtu.be/608NHZwnzhY – 7:22 AM
More on this storyline
The Jazz are having conversations with multiple teams on a Mitchell deal, but the Knicks have emerged as the focused destination over the past several days, sources said. Both sides have discussed a deal framework in the past 24 hours, those sources said. -via The Athletic / July 13, 2022
The Knicks possess eight future first-round picks — four of their own and four acquired via trades from other teams — to use in a package. New York has also stockpiled young players, such as Quentin Grimes who is believed to be of interest to Utah, sources said. -via The Athletic / July 13, 2022
The Jazz, who saw their current NBA title window close this past season with a loss in six games to the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the playoffs, are focused on obtaining draft picks and younger players who are on rookie-scale deals, according to sources. -via The Athletic / July 13, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.