Jazz have explored sign-and-trade for Collin Sexton, talks involving Mike Conley

Sources say the Cavs are still hopeful and optimistic about a Collin Sexton deal. Both sides want a deal — at the right price. There’s not only been positive recent dialogue but potential Sexton suitors continue to dwindle, with few cap-space teams capable of giving him the lucrative offer he covets and one the Cavs wouldn’t want to match. In many ways, Sexton’s situation has played out exactly how the Cavs anticipated, validating their belief about restricted free agency being advantageous and the market being in their favor, especially with Sexton coming off an 11-game season and significant meniscus tear. ‘He has no market,’ an opposing executive told cleveland.com . -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / July 6, 2022