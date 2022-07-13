Jazz making all veterans available for trade, including Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley and Jordan Clarkson

Sources say, the Jazz have made all of their veteran players available in trade talks, and there are no untouchable players currently on the roster. Guards Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley and Jordan Clarkson have been pursued by teams across the league in recent weeks.
Source: Shams Charania, Tony Jones, Shams Charania and Tony Jones @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If the Lakers can somehow make the Turner/Hield trade AND the Pat Bev trade, I’d be totally fine missing out on Kyrie. That’s just an awesome combination of shooting and defense around LeBron and AD.
But I have no confidence in the Lakers to make either trade, so Kyrie it is! – 1:11 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Patrick Beverley in his 10 seasons:
— 9/4/4
— 41/38/76%
— 3x All-Defensive
Play-In Tournament champion. pic.twitter.com/vCSILjWCzA – 11:22 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
True/False: If the Heat trade for Patrick Beverley he would be the best PF option on the roster. – 11:12 AM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Is Bennedict Mathurin Jordan Clarkson Jr., or am I being kind of fooled by the 00 jersey number? – 11:28 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Jazz already have a lot of veterans contenders would want. Beverley. Vanderbilt. Bogdanovic. Maybe Conley. Maybe the matching salary in the Mitchell deal.
The Jazz have a chance to accumulate a metric shit ton of draft capital in the next year. – 5:47 PM
More on this storyline
Patrick Beverley also appears to be a strong trade candidate. The former Timberwolves point guard has drawn interest from the Lakers and Heat, sources told B/R. Philadelphia had been mentioned as a potential Beverley suitor, with his past Houston experience and the Sixers’ obvious deep Rockets connections, but it seems unlikely that Beverley would now be Philadelphia-bound after the team acquired De’Anthony Melton on draft night. -via Bleacher Report / July 13, 2022
Joey Lynn: Sounds like Pat Bev is waiting for the Utah Jazz to decide which direction their franchise is going. “Utah ya’ll tryna win or ya’ll tryna tank, let me know… We gon take Utah all the way, or Utah gon say they don’t need me and we can go somewhere else?” -via Twitter / July 12, 2022
Ben Anderson: Jarred Vanderbilt on new @Utah Jazz guard Patrick Beverley: “He was one of our vocal leaders last year, always good to have that veteran presence, especially with a young team that we had. So he brings a lot to the team that doesn’t show up in stats.” #TakeNote | @kslsports -via Twitter @BensHoops / July 10, 2022
The long-awaited new Utah Jazz jersey reveal has finally occurred. After months of speculation, the Jazz rather unceremoniously unveiled four new jerseys via social media on Friday. There wasn’t a whole lot of surprise, as three jerseys with black, white and yellow that were leaked in February were released in a video featuring Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson — along with a corresponding new court design for Vivint Arena — but there was one twist. It had become apparent in recent weeks that the Jazz would bring purple back in some fashion, and more specifically, the mountain jerseys they wore from 1996-2004 and as a throwback during the 2019-20 season. -via deseret.com / June 17, 2022
Quinton Mayo: Wizards third-year forward, Deni Avdija will be training with NBA skills coach @DrewHanlen for a few weeks this off-season, sources tell me. Some notable full time clients of Hanlen’s are Joel Embiid, Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum, Zach LaVine, Jordan Clarkson & RJ Barrett. 1/ -via Twitter @RealQuintonMayo / May 28, 2022
Ben Anderson: Malik Beasley on fixing his image: “I was just tired of making the same mistakes that I’ve made before. I don’t want to go through that anymore. I believe in second chances, I believe everything happens for a reason. So I feel like I can just do better in the world.” @kslsports -via Twitter @BensHoops / July 10, 2022
Tony Jones: Malik Beasley said he has the potential to be an all-star and wants to realize that potential -via Twitter @Tjonesonthenba / July 10, 2022
Tony Jones: Malik Beasley: I want to reintroduce my whole image. I want to reintroduce my whole brand” -via Twitter @Tjonesonthenba / July 10, 2022
