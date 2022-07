Jazz making all veterans available for trade, including Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley and Jordan Clarkson

The long-awaited new Utah Jazz jersey reveal has finally occurred. After months of speculation, the Jazz rather unceremoniously unveiled four new jerseys via social media on Friday . There wasn’t a whole lot of surprise, as three jerseys with black, white and yellow that were leaked in February were released in a video featuring Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson — along with a corresponding new court design for Vivint Arena — but there was one twist. It had become apparent in recent weeks that the Jazz would bring purple back in some fashion, and more specifically, the mountain jerseys they wore from 1996-2004 and as a throwback during the 2019-20 season. -via deseret.com / June 17, 2022