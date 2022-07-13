Kevin Durant to the Warriors 'a discussion'

“There’s legitimate sources in the league telling me that it’s a discussion regarding Kevin Durant to the Warriors,” Brian Windhorst said. “First off, the Warriors always believe in open throttle. The Warriors have shown they don’t care what they spend. … This has been a discussion inside the Warriors organization. Stephen Curry’s been asked about it, and Curry gave a nonanswer. But he didn’t shut it down. He didn’t say ‘hell no.’”
StatMuse @statmuse
Kevin Durant has a Hall of Fame resume from his 3 seasons in Golden State alone:
26/7/5
3x All star
3x All-NBA
2x Champion
2x FMVP pic.twitter.com/rlmRmlbS7K – 4:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Could Kevin Durant’s trade request create ‘ripple effect’ #NBA doesn’t want? #Suns #Heat #Nets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 2:15 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
After the latest Board of Governors meeting addressing “take” fouls and the Play-In, NBA commissioner Adam Silver got asked about Brittney Griner, players (Kevin Durant) signing contracts then seeking trades, a post-COVID bounce-back & more. nba.com/news/nba-appro… – 1:37 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kyrie Irving reportedly wants to stay with Nets as Durant trade process drags out nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/13/kyr… – 1:27 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
With @EphraimSalaam. Should Steph want KD back in The Bay? Who should target Donovan Mitchell? Where Tiger is wrong about the future of golf & more! Guests: @adaniels33 @martinweiss
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 12:54 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Reports suggest Kevin Durant could return to Golden State.
Hear @Brian Geltzeiler map out why the Warriors can still add young assets even with acquiring Durant.
#DubNation pic.twitter.com/7mJEO8zY7F – 12:08 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
What’s next for Donovan Mitchell? Could his move have to wait until after the Kevin Durant situation resolves? New on @ringer: theringer.com/nba/2022/7/13/… – 11:46 AM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Durant and Irving still in limbo #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 11:42 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
NBA GM: “Kevin Durant loves to play. I don’t think he has it in him to sit out. I’d make him play and try to convince him and Kyrie Irving that this is their best chance to win.”
Updates on the trade market for both Nets stars on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 11:08 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: Jazz listening on Mitchell, but Heat offer reportedly doesn’t impress them. And Durant update and other Heat things: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:38 AM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Notebook…
— Sources: So much on hold around NBA as Durant drama plays out. Nets taking their time. Third team may be needed
— Kenny Anderson thinks Marcus Smart needed help, loves Brogdon acquisition
— Ainge has a story about missing a birth
bit.ly/3azOiKQ – 9:29 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Amid this morning’s talk that Kyrie Irving could remain in Brooklyn, and that #Nets underwhelmed by trade offers for Kevin Durant, it is curious that they remain 28-1 to win the 2022-23 championship. The words “stay tuned” never seemed quite so fitting. – 8:38 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
No momentum for Nets to trade Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving, ‘they look to be in retrench mode’ nj.com/sports/2022/07… – 8:35 AM
Now on @njdotcom
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Caught the Andrews sisters rocking it on NBA Today today… Warriors fans up in arms about a potential Kevin Durant trade – @Kendra Andrews says she’s hearing it’s unlikely, says the dubs aren’t willing to give all their young players up. #dubnation #goldblooded pic.twitter.com/aCtTnuYkyv – 2:04 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Adam Silver on Kevin Durant trade request: ‘We don’t like to see it playing out the way it is’
cbssports.com/nba/news/adam-… – 12:36 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Adam Silver: #Nets star Kevin Durant’s trade request isn’t good for the #NBA nypost.com/2022/07/12/ada… via @nypostsports – 11:57 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
How the New Orleans Pelicans benefit from Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell NBA drama
https://t.co/JRUPombyVn pic.twitter.com/xOYDde131K – 11:36 PM
How the New Orleans Pelicans benefit from Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell NBA drama
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
NBA stiffens take foul penalty, will keep play-in tournament — updates in here on KD, revenue, load management, a very cool idea from Adam Silver and more (from @AP) apnews.com/article/bb4af3… – 10:59 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
I was wrong. I said the Nets would hesitate if they were offered Mike Trout for Kevin Durant. Think it’s the other way around. Check the stills of Trout playing basketball!
Cc @jeskeets
youtu.be/wuiTXk87QUk – 10:38 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Notebook…
— Sources: So many things on hold as Durant drama plays out. Nets taking their time. Third team may be needed
— Kenny Anderson loves coaching, thinks Smart needed help, loves Brogdon acquisition
— Ainge has a story about missing a birth
bit.ly/3azOiKQ – 10:13 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#NBA commissioner Adam Silver subtly corrected trade demand to trade request, and said he’s never heard anything to suggest that Kevin Durant wouldn’t live up to his contract and play for the #Nets. – 10:00 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Kevin Durant: “Its one of those issues that as we move into this collective bargaining cycle – we intend to discuss with our players association and see if there are remedies for this…We don’t want to see it playing out the way it is now.” #Nets – 9:56 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Asked Adam Silver his reaction to Kevin Durant’s trade request: “There’s always conversations behind closed doors between the players & the representatives of the teams. But we don’t like to see players requesting trades & we don’t like to see it playing out the way it is.” #Nets – 9:54 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Kevin Durant’s trade request: “We don’t like to see players requesting trades and seeing it play out the way it is. The basketball was fantastic this past season. I don’t want to be naïve, but I would love the focus to be on the play.” – 9:52 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Adam Silver on Kevin Durant trade demand (or request, he pointed out): “We don’t like to see players requesting trades and we don’t like to see it playing out the way it is.” Said contracts provide security but should be an expectation of “a two-way street.” – 9:52 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
NBA commissioner Adam Silver on the report Kevin Durant has asked for a trade from Brooklyn: “We don’t like to see players requesting trades…” – 9:51 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
NBA commissioner Adam Silver on the Kevin Durant trade demand in Brooklyn: “We don’t like to see players requesting trades. … I would love the focus to be on play on the floor.”
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 9:50 PM
NBA commissioner Adam Silver on the Kevin Durant trade demand in Brooklyn: “We don’t like to see players requesting trades. … I would love the focus to be on play on the floor.”
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Adam Silver on Kevin Durant asking for a trade: “We don’t like to see players requesting trades and we don’t like to see it playing out the way it is.” – 9:50 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving wants to be a Net — with or without Kevin Durant #Nets nypost.com/2022/07/12/kyr… via @nypostsports – 9:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talked Jazz listening on Spida, latest with KD, in-season tournament, teams angry about Warriors spending and more. Still lots going on around the NBA, so it’s a great time to subscribe and never miss a show!
youtu.be/FbLZlizdSRo – 8:59 PM
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talked Jazz listening on Spida, latest with KD, in-season tournament, teams angry about Warriors spending and more. Still lots going on around the NBA, so it’s a great time to subscribe and never miss a show!
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
David Aldridge Q&A on Kevin Durant’s future, Deandre Ayton’s market and more – https://t.co/hhurKrxbuQ via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/yFvypqnP3W – 8:01 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Amid Durant and Mitchell speculation, Heat GM Andy Elisburg, who’s really good at his job, understandably not tipping his hand. “To have most of our business done is great. It gives Erik extra time [to prepare],” he tells @Jason Jackson and @ruthriley00 just now. – 7:45 PM
Amid Durant and Mitchell speculation, Heat GM Andy Elisburg, who’s really good at his job, understandably not tipping his hand. “To have most of our business done is great. It gives Erik extra time [to prepare],” he tells @Jason Jackson and @ruthriley00 just now. – 7:45 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Still tentative, but sources say Miami remains the frontrunner to be the “visitor” when San Antonio plays a home game in Mexico City on Dec. 17.
We now resume the Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell watches, already in progress. – 7:39 PM
Still tentative, but sources say Miami remains the frontrunner to be the “visitor” when San Antonio plays a home game in Mexico City on Dec. 17.
Dan Favale @danfavale
“the miami heat are determined to exhaust all options to get kevin durant”
danny ainge: pic.twitter.com/aY0ldK3brB – 7:02 PM
“the miami heat are determined to exhaust all options to get kevin durant”
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Three- or four-way coming up. Whoever gets Mitchell to Brooklyn gets Durant. – 7:00 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From @Anthony Chiang and me: Jazz listening on Mitchell, with Heat among suitors. And news on Durant, Martin, two way situation, tax update, more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 6:35 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most playoff PPG by active players:
32.5 — Luka Doncic
29.4 — Kevin Durant
28.7 — LeBron James
28.3 — Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/qAfnSIzSIo – 6:05 PM
Most playoff PPG by active players:
32.5 — Luka Doncic
29.4 — Kevin Durant
28.7 — LeBron James
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Knicks should open the Mitchell sweepstakes as favorites imo. Ainge probably wants picks and to tank. I don’t think the possible Miami package helps either too much. Keep an eye on the Durant sweepstakes too. He could easily be folded into that deal somehow. – 5:50 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Summer League reax (Chet!), Beal/Lillard deals, KD/Nets update and the NBA’s developing problems with contracts. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 4:42 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Victor Oladipo could be the key secret weapon in so many Heat scenarios
They get KD? Well he’s still on the roster as the scoring/defense bridge in the backcourt
They get Mitchell? Well, he has a chance to be a high level 6th man with full reigns
They run it back? Well…… – 4:38 PM
Victor Oladipo could be the key secret weapon in so many Heat scenarios
They get KD? Well he’s still on the roster as the scoring/defense bridge in the backcourt
They get Mitchell? Well, he has a chance to be a high level 6th man with full reigns
They run it back? Well…… – 4:38 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Let’s just hypothetically say the Heat end up finding a way to get Kevin Durant without giving up Butler or Bam
Oladipo-Butler-Durant-Bam is a wild 4 man group since Dipo can’t be traded at the moment after signing his latest contract
They can plug anyone around the edges there – 4:22 PM
Let’s just hypothetically say the Heat end up finding a way to get Kevin Durant without giving up Butler or Bam
Oladipo-Butler-Durant-Bam is a wild 4 man group since Dipo can’t be traded at the moment after signing his latest contract
They can plug anyone around the edges there – 4:22 PM
More on this storyline
In any case, a Kevin Durant deal, if one comes to pass, is bound to be complex. “Everybody would love to have him,” one general manager told Heavy Sports, “but almost no one has enough to get him. And I’ll bet you right now that the team that does get him will have to get a third team involved to make the trade work. Brooklyn is asking for more than really anyone can give. I’m not if anyone will meet their price, but I guess they’re hoping someone will get creative and get them the quality player — or players — and picks they want.” -via Heavy.com / July 13, 2022
Said another ranking front office person from another club when told of that concept, “Oh, I think they’d take KD in a heartbeat. They want to make sure they win more championships with the veterans they have. They want to squeeze more out of this core. “You never know what can happen down the line, so when you have a chance to win, you have to do everything you can to get it. Look at all the injuries they had to get over from the last couple of years to win this time.” -via Heavy.com / July 13, 2022
But as the Jazz simultaneously listen to Mitchell overtures, Utah does find itself in a similar situation to Brooklyn’s ongoing trade conversations around Kevin Durant. The Jazz won’t be inclined to move their All-Star centerpiece, who still has four remaining years on his contract, unless they receive a gargantuan package that could rival or even surpass Utah’s return for Gobert. The fourth year of Mitchell’s deal is a player option. Which teams can actually meet that price? Mitchell’s trade prospects are the latest illustration of how the NBA offseason is a complicated sequence of dominoes. -via Bleacher Report / July 13, 2022
