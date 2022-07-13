Knicks have no interest in trading RJ Barrett

However, people in touch with the Knicks prior to the draft said the club was wary of trading the combination of picks and players that it would take to land a player like Mitchell. The thinking, according to people in touch with the club at the time, was that there wouldn’t be enough left on the roster to field a contending team. I don’t know definitively if the club’s thinking as changed since we noted this earlier in July. But I don’t believe that it has. For example: People in touch with the club recently said New York has had no interest in trading RJ Barrett in any deal.
Source: SportsNet New York
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ian Begley @IanBegley
A few notes on the Knicks, Nets, Donovan Mitchell, Utah, RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson and more here: sny.tv/articles/notes… – 1:34 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
RJ Barrett in his first three seasons:
17.5 PPG
5.6 RPG
2.9 APG
41/34/71%
A top ___ player from his draft class. pic.twitter.com/W8XUTpfcIz – 11:52 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If the Knicks get Donovan Mitchell without giving up RJ Barrett, they’d have four starters under 26 (Mitchell, Barrett, Brunson, Robinson) and a bunch of other young guys on the bench.
I don’t really care if that’s not a championship team yet. It’s really good and really young. – 9:26 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
It is a little ironic that suddenly the Knicks have a good young guard with star potential in RJ Barrett and a slew of draft picks. pic.twitter.com/FQFMKCx1H5 – 8:07 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Utah and Danny Ainge’s starting asking price from New York in exchange for Donovan Mitchell:
RJ Barrett,
Aaron Judge,
the Empire State Building,
Igor Shesterkin,
Zach Wilson,
the Statue of Liberty,
and infinity (unprotected) future first-round draft picks. – 6:13 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If I’m the Knicks I’m not offering RJ Barrett in a Donovan Mitchell deal.
Up to eight firsts. Some combination of IQ/Obi/Grimes/McBride. All of that is fine. But I’m daring someone to outbid me before I give up Barrett. His ascent next to Mitchell would be their upside. – 5:48 PM
More on this storyline
Barrett is eligible for an extension. The deadline to agree to the extension is the day before the regular season. Both the Knicks and Barrett are optimistic about finding common ground on an extension. -via SportsNet New York / July 13, 2022
New York would seem to be the clear front-runner to land Mitchell. The Knicks’ interest in the New York native has been obvious for awhile, best illustrated this past spring when members of the front office attended Utah’s opening game of the playoffs in Dallas. And after a series of trades beginning on draft night, the Knicks are now armed with 11 first-round picks in the next seven drafts plus intriguing young talent that could suit Utah’s rebuild. “New York can offer some combination of multiple picks, R.J. Barrett, Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley, and that’s probably the benchmark any team is going to have to beat in order to get Donovan Mitchell from the Jazz,” one assistant general manager told B/R. -via Bleacher Report / July 13, 2022
Utah’s appetite for Barrett as the key ingredient in a Mitchell trade is unclear. But an unofficial B/R poll of over two dozen NBA executives at Summer League this week indicated Barrett boasts a greater trade value across the league than Miami’s best blue-chip prospect, Tyler Herro, by a wide margin, particularly because of Barrett’s improving strengths on the defensive end. Both Barrett and Herro are eligible for extensions this summer. The Knicks are not expected to come to any conclusion in conversations on Barrett’s extension this far in advance of the October deadline, sources said. -via Bleacher Report / July 13, 2022
