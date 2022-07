Knicks seem to be clear frontrunners to land Donovan Mitchell?

The Heat, for example, have long been mentioned as one of the most eager suitors for Mitchell, but Miami also remains involved in the Durant sweepstakes. The Heat may not come away with either Durant or Mitchell, but they definitely can’t steal both. Miami has been unwilling to propose a trade for Durant that satisfies the Nets’ asking price because of the difficulty of the Heat also retaining adequate support around Durant and Jimmy Butler, sources said . -via Bleacher Report / July 13, 2022