Nets interested in Donovan Mitchell

Earlier in the free agency period, several teams monitoring the Donovan Mitchell situation saw the Heat as the favorite to land him via trade. But Brooklyn has interest in landing Mitchell as well.
Source: SportsNet New York
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
IF the Jazz trade Donovan Mitchell, here are the odds for where he might land, with the Lakers among the potential destinations, via @betonline_ag: pic.twitter.com/K32P6GV1LE – 1:56 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON JAZZ live edition – The Donovan Mitchell trade talk is heating up again
STARTS NOW – youtube.com/channel/UCQxdU… – 1:38 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
A few notes on the Knicks, Nets, Donovan Mitchell, Utah, RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson and more here: sny.tv/articles/notes… – 1:34 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
With @EphraimSalaam. Should Steph want KD back in The Bay? Who should target Donovan Mitchell? Where Tiger is wrong about the future of golf & more! Guests: @adaniels33 @martinweiss
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 12:54 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Wade gives an endorsement for Donovan Mitchell to Miami? #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 12:30 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
I will do a live LOCKED ON JAZZ at 11:30 talking all the latest around the Utah Jazz and Donovan Mitchell.
Live on @YouTube at LOCKED ON JAZZ
Subscribe and hit the notifications button so you know when we are live
youtube.com/channel/UCQxdU… – 12:15 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Would the Heat’s best shot be enough for Donovan Mitchell? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:00 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
What’s next for Donovan Mitchell? Could his move have to wait until after the Kevin Durant situation resolves? New on @ringer: theringer.com/nba/2022/7/13/… – 11:46 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Not that it matters now, but who would you rather have? Donovan Mitchell or Zach LaVine… go! – 11:42 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Knicks are the overwhelming favorite IF Donovan Mitchell is traded per @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/MbrlrtJn23 – 11:30 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m planting my flag on “Donovan Mitchell is a really awesome player and teams should do everything reasonably in their power to acquire him” island. – 11:04 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Knicks have the best odds to land Donovan Mitchell if he’s traded, followed by the Heat, per @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/elMQRFgtke – 10:45 AM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
The latest on Donovan Mitchell, the Utah Jazz, New York’s improved positioning to acquire him, and other relevant tidbits @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/10041… – 10:23 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If the Knicks get Donovan Mitchell without giving up RJ Barrett, they’d have four starters under 26 (Mitchell, Barrett, Brunson, Robinson) and a bunch of other young guys on the bench.
If the Knicks get Donovan Mitchell without giving up RJ Barrett, they’d have four starters under 26 (Mitchell, Barrett, Brunson, Robinson) and a bunch of other young guys on the bench.
Roland Lazenby @lazenby
bleacherreport.com/articles/10041… via @BleacherReport
Inside the Trade Market for Utah Jazz Star Donovan Mitchell – 8:53 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Would Heat’s best shot be enough for Donovan Mitchell? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:51 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think Twitter has slightly underrated Donovan Mitchell over the last day or so.
He’s not a top-five player, but he was just the engine of the No. 1 offense. Basically everyone who does that makes the Hall of Fame, and he did it without another 20-point scorer. – 8:44 AM
I think Twitter has slightly underrated Donovan Mitchell over the last day or so.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Did we say summer work is done? Jazz listening to trade talks involving Donovan Mitchell; could Knicks be interested? newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 8:20 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @C2_Cooper joins, we chat Deandre Ayton, particularly what a fit on the Pacers could look like. Then we chatted Donovan Mitchell, some Summer League guys, then Sabonis and Haliburton.
APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @C2_Cooper joins, we chat Deandre Ayton, particularly what a fit on the Pacers could look like. Then we chatted Donovan Mitchell, some Summer League guys, then Sabonis and Haliburton.
APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
How the New Orleans Pelicans benefit from Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell NBA drama
How the New Orleans Pelicans benefit from Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell NBA drama
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jazz listening to trade talks involving Donovan Mitchell; could Knicks be interested? Or the Nets? newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 10:13 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: The Jazz are reportedly listening on Donovan Mitchell trade offers. A look at his potential East suitors that could impact the Celtics and whether anything else on Utah’s roster could interest Boston if the team hits reset button: masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 9:49 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
General poll for Knicks fans:
Do you want Leon Rose to trade the farm for Donovan Mitchell – 9:27 PM
General poll for Knicks fans:
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Game Theory Podcast with @C2_Cooper will be up live starting at 6:30 PM PT (9:30 PM ET).
We talk Deandre Ayton, the Pacers, Donovan Mitchell being more available, Keegan Murray and Benn Mathurin, and more.
Game Theory Podcast with @C2_Cooper will be up live starting at 6:30 PM PT (9:30 PM ET).
We talk Deandre Ayton, the Pacers, Donovan Mitchell being more available, Keegan Murray and Benn Mathurin, and more.
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Just recorded a fun podcast with @C2_Cooper on some Deandre Ayton stuff, some Donovan Mitchell stuff, and Summer League observations. Will be out soon! – 8:50 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
lol I get to host Locked On NBA the night it comes out Donovan Mitchell might be traded? Jazz fans are gonna be upppppppppset with me tomorrow – 7:43 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
danny asking for bam the first 12 times pat riley calls about donovan mitchell pic.twitter.com/JLAkFxJ2zn – 7:41 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Still tentative, but sources say Miami remains the frontrunner to be the “visitor” when San Antonio plays a home game in Mexico City on Dec. 17.
Still tentative, but sources say Miami remains the frontrunner to be the “visitor” when San Antonio plays a home game in Mexico City on Dec. 17.
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Talking with @Nate Duncan and callers about Donovan Mitchell, Summer League and whatever else comes up on @SpotifyLive.
Talking with @Nate Duncan and callers about Donovan Mitchell, Summer League and whatever else comes up on @SpotifyLive.
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Utah and Danny Ainge’s starting asking price from New York in exchange for Donovan Mitchell:
RJ Barrett,
Aaron Judge,
the Empire State Building,
Igor Shesterkin,
Zach Wilson,
the Statue of Liberty,
Utah and Danny Ainge’s starting asking price from New York in exchange for Donovan Mitchell:
RJ Barrett,
Aaron Judge,
the Empire State Building,
Igor Shesterkin,
Zach Wilson,
the Statue of Liberty,
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
i have negative clue what donovan mitchell’s trade value is after that playoff series – 6:12 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Talking with @Nate Duncan and callers about Donovan Mitchell, Summer League and whatever else comes up on @SpotifyLive.
Talking with @Nate Duncan and callers about Donovan Mitchell, Summer League and whatever else comes up on @SpotifyLive.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoke to a Western Conference scout today here in Vegas about Donovan Mitchell. He said he has heard Heat have made interest clear. The long-time scout said he would move Herro in such a deal. (Robinson, picks likely also would have to go out.) – 6:07 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
I’ll be jumping on @KSLunrivaled on the @ZoneSportsNet in a few minutes to talk about ESPN’s report that the @Utah Jazz are willing to trade Donovan Mitchell.
Tune in! #TakeNote
I’ll be jumping on @KSLunrivaled on the @ZoneSportsNet in a few minutes to talk about ESPN’s report that the @Utah Jazz are willing to trade Donovan Mitchell.
Tune in! #TakeNote
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Jazz now willing to hear out Donovan Mitchell trade offers nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/12/rep… – 6:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most playoff PPG by active players:
32.5 — Luka Doncic
29.4 — Kevin Durant
28.7 — LeBron James
28.3 — Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/qAfnSIzSIo – 6:05 PM
32.5 — Luka Doncic
29.4 — Kevin Durant
28.7 — LeBron James
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
After previously shutting down inquiries on moving Donovan Mitchell, rival teams say the Jazz are showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios, sources told @Adrian Wojnarowski. es.pn/3O4jiQR – 6:03 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
jalen brunson and donovan mitchell on the knicks pic.twitter.com/GKkJcrfwpb – 6:03 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
This will inevitably be a talking point until something happens, so here’s how Tyrese Maxey and Donovan Mitchell compare for their careers across every shooting/scoring metric I look at:
2p%: Maxey
3p%: Maxey
eFG: Maxey
TS: Maxey
3p rate: Mitchell
FT rate: Mitchell
Usg: Mitchell – 6:00 PM
2p%: Maxey
3p%: Maxey
eFG: Maxey
TS: Maxey
3p rate: Mitchell
FT rate: Mitchell
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
The Utah Jazz are reportedly ‘showing a willingness’ to listen to trade offers for Donovan Mitchell https://t.co/u5bK9KGAwT pic.twitter.com/EwZVnTVN30 – 5:59 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Let’s be clear about this: the Jazz are currently not close to a Donovan Mitchell trade. And much like Gobert, they have no issues whatsoever in keeping him. Either a team is going to meet the bar to make this a convo, or he will be with the Jazz. They are not giving him away – 5:58 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with more 50-point playoff games than Donovan Mitchell:
Michael Jordan
Wilt Chamberlain
Allen Iverson
Players with more 50-point playoff games than Donovan Mitchell:
Michael Jordan
Wilt Chamberlain
Allen Iverson
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Jazz listening to overtures for Donovan Mitchell: es.pn/3uJXKSC – 5:53 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
The Knicks should not be willing to give up the farm for Donovan Mitchell. – 5:53 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Donovan Mitchell in Utah:
— 24/4/5
— 44/36/83%
— 3x All Star
— Most 3P in a season by Jazz player
— Most playoff 3P by Jazz player
— Most PPG in a season since Malone
Donovan Mitchell in Utah:
— 24/4/5
— 44/36/83%
— 3x All Star
— Most 3P in a season by Jazz player
— Most playoff 3P by Jazz player
— Most PPG in a season since Malone
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Expect the New York Knicks to quickly try and put together a package for Donovan Mitchell, according to league sources. Utah’s bar for Trading Mitchell is sky high. But the Knicks are the team that has the assets to make this a conversation – 5:51 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
CAA has been soft-launching the Donovan Mitchell trade request since at least the All-Star break. – 5:50 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If I’m the Knicks I’m not offering RJ Barrett in a Donovan Mitchell deal.
Up to eight firsts. Some combination of IQ/Obi/Grimes/McBride. All of that is fine. But I’m daring someone to outbid me before I give up Barrett. His ascent next to Mitchell would be their upside. – 5:48 PM
If I’m the Knicks I’m not offering RJ Barrett in a Donovan Mitchell deal.
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Wrote a lengthy post outlining the pros and cons of the Knicks trading for Donovan Mitchell last week: tommybeer.substack.com/p/the-case-for… – 5:41 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
After previously shutting down inquiries on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, rival teams say the Utah Jazz are showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios, sources tell ESPN. – 5:38 PM
More on this storyline
The New York Knicks have eight tradable first-round picks and a need and a desire for a star player like Donovan Mitchell, who is from the New York area. Some people believe this is an inevitability. It’s just a matter of what price can be negotiated. Other teams are interested in Mitchell and it can go in a different direction. They can keep Mitchell, or at least posture they’re going to keep Mitchell. But I think we’re going to hear a lot about Mitchell and the New York Knicks in the coming days. … People feel that everything the Jazz are doing right now is just an effort to elicit the best offer they can get from the Knicks. -via YouTube / July 13, 2022
However, people in touch with the Knicks prior to the draft said the club was wary of trading the combination of picks and players that it would take to land a player like Mitchell. The thinking, according to people in touch with the club at the time, was that there wouldn’t be enough left on the roster to field a contending team. I don’t know definitively if the club’s thinking as changed since we noted this earlier in July. But I don’t believe that it has. For example: People in touch with the club recently said New York has had no interest in trading RJ Barrett in any deal. -via SportsNet New York / July 13, 2022
Also on the Mitchell front, teams monitoring the situation believe the Jazz currently are prioritizing draft picks in a return for Mitchell. That’s where the Knicks come in. New York can trade up to eight of its future first-round picks in a Mitchell trade. That gives New York an edge over other Mitchell suitors – like the Miami Heat – if Utah continues to prioritize draft picks. -via SportsNet New York / July 13, 2022
