Nets to go into training camp with both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving still on the roster?

When asked if Irving was also willing to play for the Nets despite the team having had multiple rounds of talks with the Lakers, the source said he was — and that includes even if Durant is traded away. “Kyrie wants to play. … He wants to win a championship, and he wants to play,” the source told The Post, adding Irving and Durant are friends and supportive of each other although not necessarily tied at the hip. “I think when KD said he wanted a trade, he didn’t say I’m going to trade to where Kyrie goes.” -via New York Post / July 13, 2022