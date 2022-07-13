Nikola Jokic extension contains player option on final year and trade bonus

Keith Smith: Nikola Jokic’s extension with the Denver Nuggets includes a player option on the final season and a 15% trade bonus, a league source tells @spotrac.
Source: Twitter @KeithSmithNBA
Source: Twitter @KeithSmithNBA
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nikola Jokic’s extension with the Denver Nuggets includes a player option on the final season and a 15% trade bonus, a league source tells @spotrac. – 1:36 PM
Nikola Jokic’s extension with the Denver Nuggets includes a player option on the final season and a 15% trade bonus, a league source tells @spotrac. – 1:36 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Have a story coming tomorrow on Calvin Booth and his vision for this roster around Nikola Jokic. Nuggets fans should have a really good understanding of why he made the moves he did this summer and his overall philosophy after reading it. – 8:34 PM
Have a story coming tomorrow on Calvin Booth and his vision for this roster around Nikola Jokic. Nuggets fans should have a really good understanding of why he made the moves he did this summer and his overall philosophy after reading it. – 8:34 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
“What’s he gonna do when he has to guard Embiid & Jokic?” is a funny way to evaluate Chet Holmgren.
That’s like saying “What’s Marcus Smart gonna do when he has to guard Curry & Dame?”
Probably get scored on. A lot. Like everyone else. But OKC does have to play 27 other teams. – 7:07 PM
“What’s he gonna do when he has to guard Embiid & Jokic?” is a funny way to evaluate Chet Holmgren.
That’s like saying “What’s Marcus Smart gonna do when he has to guard Curry & Dame?”
Probably get scored on. A lot. Like everyone else. But OKC does have to play 27 other teams. – 7:07 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Bam Adebayo this season:
— 19/10/3
— 55.7 FG%
— All-Defensive Second Team
Giannis, Embiid and Jokic were the only other players to average 19/10 or better. pic.twitter.com/T3k3wxjLJK – 1:41 PM
Bam Adebayo this season:
— 19/10/3
— 55.7 FG%
— All-Defensive Second Team
Giannis, Embiid and Jokic were the only other players to average 19/10 or better. pic.twitter.com/T3k3wxjLJK – 1:41 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Jokic, Micic included as Serbia name 22 in preliminary EuroBasket squad
sportando.basketball/en/jokic-micic… – 1:36 PM
Jokic, Micic included as Serbia name 22 in preliminary EuroBasket squad
sportando.basketball/en/jokic-micic… – 1:36 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Donald. Jokic. Nichushkin.
It appears Stan Kroenke is committing to some BIG contracts this summer. – 6:16 PM
Donald. Jokic. Nichushkin.
It appears Stan Kroenke is committing to some BIG contracts this summer. – 6:16 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic karaoke session?
Yes, a Nikola Jokic karaoke session. pic.twitter.com/h04FFEWpxS – 6:12 PM
Nikola Jokic karaoke session?
Yes, a Nikola Jokic karaoke session. pic.twitter.com/h04FFEWpxS – 6:12 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
With the NBA being a global product and multiple stars coming from Europe, the Top-10 of top-selling jerseys in the old continent have been calculated.
Nikola Jokic is not even on the list🤯
basketnews.com/news-175030-st… – 10:00 AM
With the NBA being a global product and multiple stars coming from Europe, the Top-10 of top-selling jerseys in the old continent have been calculated.
Nikola Jokic is not even on the list🤯
basketnews.com/news-175030-st… – 10:00 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Paolo Banchero showing off some Jokic-esque passing 👁️
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/xTZU1OslnV – 1:46 AM
Paolo Banchero showing off some Jokic-esque passing 👁️
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/xTZU1OslnV – 1:46 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nikola Jokic is spending the off-season in his own way 😅🕺
🎥 negujmosrbski/Instagram pic.twitter.com/wwlPxwduFs – 7:00 PM
Nikola Jokic is spending the off-season in his own way 😅🕺
🎥 negujmosrbski/Instagram pic.twitter.com/wwlPxwduFs – 7:00 PM
More on this storyline
Svetislav Pesic announced the Serbian national team’s 22-man list for the qualification window in August and for the upcoming EuroBasket 2022. The Serbs are preparing for the August FIBA World Cup qualifiers window and the EuroBasket 2022, which will start in September. Head coach Svetislav Pesic announced his preliminary selection for both events on Tuesday. Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic highlights the Serbian 22-man squad, while he will also be joined by NBA champion Nemanja Bjelica, as well as Vasilije Micic, Aleksej Pokusevski, Nikola Jovic, and others. -via BasketNews / July 12, 2022
Campazzo gave more details about the first training and video session with Michael Malone’s team, where Nikola Jokic was the only one who knew him. “For example, in our first training session together, we sat down in front of a TV screen and they put a video of highlights of each of the new players. I think there were three or four of us. So it was a minute, or forty seconds, of my videos with Real Madrid and the National Team. I remember that there was a pass that I made against Serbia in the World Cup, with Jokic being present. The only one who knew me and knew how I played was Jokic, because we had played against each other in the World Cup,” the player from Cordoba said. -via BasketNews / July 9, 2022
Michael Singer: Incredible photo of Nikola Jokic, age 5, wearing a #Nuggets sweatshirt. Incredible story, @MiskoRaznatovic. pic.twitter.com/VIBHl2TDGz -via Twitter @msinger / July 9, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.