Pat Connaughton, Bucks agree to contract extension

Adrian Wojnarowski: Milwaukee Bucks G Pat Connaughton has agreed on a three-year, $28.5M extension with a player option, his agents Jeff Schwartz and Jordan Gertler of @ExcelBasketball tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Milwaukee Bucks G Pat Connaughton has agreed on a three-year, $28.5M extension with a player option, his agents Jeff Schwartz and Jordan Gertler of @ExcelBasketball tell ESPN. – 12:02 AM
Pat Connaughton has agreed to a three-year, $30M extension with the Bucks, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/8s92SgKz6O11:55 PM

Milwaukee Bucks swingman Pat Connaughton is finalizing a three-year, $30 million contract extension with the franchise, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The deal takes the Bucks’ key shooter and well-regarded leader through the 2025-26 season. – 11:50 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Pretty sure after that last offensive foul Grant Williams yelled at Pat connaughton, “No. 34 don’t do that?!” – 9:55 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Not sure if the ESPN crew has caught it on camera, but Pat Connaughton and Grant Williams have been (playfully) arguing the entire second half.
@Pat Connaughton was way outside of the coach’s box complaining about that last call. – 9:47 PM

Pat Connaughton: Hold up…… Wait a minute…… Y’all thought we were finished?!?!?? 🦌🤐🦌 @Bobby Portis pic.twitter.com/vB5ISegVh6 -via Twitter @pconnaughton / June 30, 2022

