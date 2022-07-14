Bradley Beal expressed no interest in trade to Warriors

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: Breaking down Harden/Sixers, Dame/Blazers, Beal/Wizards with @Bobby Marks, then @Ohm Youngmisuk on the Clippers going into the biggest season in franchise history:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3uHUNSG
Apple: apple.co/3Pl0NJ411:38 AM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
NBA Top 125 players for 2022-23: Bradley Beal, Anthony Edwards and other Tier 3 stars
Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton make an appearance in ⁦@SethPartnow⁩’s annual tiers exercise at @TheAthletic today: theathletic.com/3418238/2022/0…10:22 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
New for @The Athletic – How new Beal, Lillard contracts lock the Blazers and Wizards into a half-decade spin on the middling treadmill
theathletic.com/3418290/2022/0…10:11 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Benn Mathurin’s giving me some sneaky Young Beal vibes. – 9:46 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Summer League reax (Chet!), Beal/Lillard deals, KD/Nets update and the NBA’s developing problems with contracts. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e24:42 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: Breaking down Blazers (Dame), Wiz (Beal), + Sixers (Harden) offseasons/futures w/ @Bobby Marks. Then @Ohm Youngmisuk + I go deep on the Clippers going into the biggest season in franchise history:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3uHUNSG
Apple: apple.co/3Pl0NJ41:50 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Monte Morris says he and Bradley Beal can be a “Scary Duo.” – 4:10 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“You don’t just hand that out as a lifetime achievement award. We expect him to take this franchise to another level.”
@Washington Wizards President of Basketball Operations Tommy Sheppard tells @TermineRadio & @LegsESPN why Bradley Beal has a no-trade clause in his new deal. pic.twitter.com/57fpnq9U8m10:41 AM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
“I thought it was going to be Washington. I heard the Pacers loved the idea of having the 10th pick — having two picks in the lottery. And I knew WAS needed a good vet PG to play w/ Brad Beal & I knew I fit his timeline, everything fit.
– Malcom Brogdon on the offseason
[1/3] pic.twitter.com/iES544ygZo9:05 AM

Jorge Sierra: Kevin Garnett holds the record for most years in a franchise without making the Finals (14). Damian Lillard and Bradley would break that mark if they finish their contracts with their teams without reaching the Finals. -via Twitter @hoopshype / July 10, 2022

