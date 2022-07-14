D'Angelo Russell when asked if he wants an extension: Hell yeah

“Hell yeah,” D’Angelo Russell said when asked if he wants to get a deal done before the season. “Obviously every player wants an extension, and you want to be in a position to do that.”
Source: Jon Krawczynski @ The Athletic
Few players stand to benefit as much from the Rudy Gobert acquisition as D’Angelo Russell. Few days players will be relied upon as heavily to make this grand experiment work.
Sitting courtside with DLo to talk Rudy, his contract and much more theathletic.com/3418415/2022/0… – 12:15 PM
More on this storyline
Russell said his representation has had some dialogue with the Wolves about a new deal but did not delve into specifics of what he wants. With Gobert and Towns on max deals and a max almost certainly looming for Edwards just around the corner, the Timberwolves’ cap sheet is going to bulge very soon. -via The Athletic / July 14, 2022
For the fourth quarter of the summer team’s win over Denver, Russell discussed the addition of Gobert, his fluid contract status and perhaps most of all, the excitement that exists now and has replaced the frustration at the end of last season. “I’m looking forward to our new group, our new chapter and what we have now,” Russell said. “What we have now is exciting for me. I haven’t ever been this excited about a team.” -via The Athletic / July 14, 2022
“You know what you’re going to get from KAT. You know he’s going to dominate the game offensively,” Russell said. “Rudy, you know he’s going to dominate the game defensively. That balance alone does wonders for our team. For myself, I’ve always realized that if you put a shooter and a roller next to me, I can make the game easier for everyone around me. I’m just looking forward to bringing that to the team.” -via The Athletic / July 14, 2022
