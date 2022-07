Deandre Ayton has signed four-year max offer sheet with Pacers, Suns still expected to retain him

According to Wojnarowski, the Suns are expected to match the Pacers’ offer sheet for Ayton. While they may not view Ayton on a maximum contract as favorable, it would be worse to let him walk for nothing. If they match, the Suns will be $16.2 million over the luxury tax for a $32.6 million payment. This would be their first tax payment since 2009-10 and the largest one in franchise history. As time went by and cap space dwindled, there was skepticism on whether Ayton would get a maximum contract offer and if he may potentially take less or even the qualifying offer. The latter would’ve made him an unrestricted free agent in 2023 but he wouldn’t be trade-eligible until January 15, would have veto rights on a trade, and getting traded would revert his Bird rights to Non-Bird. As Bobby Marks notes, the Suns matching would still make Ayton trade-eligible starting on January 15 and give him veto rights over any trade next season. The Pacers would also not be allowed to acquire Ayton in a trade next season . -via HoopsHype / July 14, 2022