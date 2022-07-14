Donovan Mitchell talks between Jazz and Knicks to last weeks?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Donovan Mitchell and Jalen Brunson about to follow in the footsteps of the great Knicks who came before them. pic.twitter.com/gWy5hTBD4m – 9:26 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
No guest, just taking your calls on @getcallin tomorrow at 4pm ET.
We’ll bring the latest on the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes, Deandre Ayton, and more:
callin.com/room/donovan-m… – 8:31 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: Utah & NYK spoke about trade involving Donovan Mitchell before Knicks’ finalized free-agent agreements. Utah sought package that included Mitchell Robinson (among other players) & at least 3 first round picks. NYK deemed ask to be too high: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 8:27 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Donovan Mitchell will be in NYC this weekend – throwing out the first pitch before the Brooklyn Cyclones game on Saturday night.
The team will also hand out Donovan Mitchell bobbleheads to fans in attendance.
(via @BKCyclones) pic.twitter.com/BBljq30fwn – 7:27 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Wonder if NY considers sitting Grimes tonight? Would be a possible indication that he’s potentially part of the package in a Donovan Mitchell deal… – 7:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier —Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell? Trade choice not necessarily Heat’s, but comparisons unavoidable. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:09 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
A man linked to the Knicks for years is finally available, and the Knicks have the resources to go get him.
But do they want to pay the price?
Story on New York’s inevitable pursuit of Donovan Mitchell ($1/month subscription offer inside): https://t.co/s93y6gaigj pic.twitter.com/tSpAk1DKs4 – 5:06 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Friday at 3 PM ET: @Brian Lewis joins me for a @SpotifyLive session!
Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell, Adam Silver’s recent press conference (which we both covered) and Summer League Reflections are all sure to be on the discussion list.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 4:14 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Our NBA insiders put together potential trades for Donovan Mitchell 👀
@ESPNPlus 🔗 https://t.co/3ZGL4fqPDB pic.twitter.com/yWA6YeWgWD – 4:12 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
All in? Donovan Mitchell trade price point may be too high for Knicks newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 4:08 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Going live!
– Calvin Booth’s summer
– Donovan Mitchell?
– What’s going on in Phoenix?
– Serbian Corner with @MiroslavCuk
youtube.com/watch?v=9ejYYI… – 3:24 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
You only get one chance to cash in your draft chips and idk if Donovan Mitchell is the guy you wanna bet on right now – 3:22 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC shouldn’t be interested in a Donovan Mitchell trade.
Next summer is the move for OKC. New CBA & clean cap space.
Mitchell is nice but not for the assets/the max & not a fit with SGA/Giddey.
OKC’s future is bright. No need to accelerate a rebuild during Chet’s rookie year. – 2:14 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON JAZZ –
Is Donovan Mitchell headed to New York
* Donovan Mitchell is awesome
* What the Knicks have to offer
* Is RJ Barrett important?
SPOTIFY – https://t.co/DYytPNz6ID
iTUNES –
https://t.co/1yclBZwYTp pic.twitter.com/o2Pt1PDTQ4 – 2:07 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Did you know what Donovan Mitchell did for underprivileged New York kids? It is something that should endear him further to #Knicks fans, whether or not he gets traded to New York by the #Jazz: sidelines.io/nba/can-the-kn… – 1:30 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
New 🔥 podcast to discuss the Knicks and Jazz engaging in Donovan Mitchell trade talks + other potential destinations for the All-Star guard (Heat? Hornets? Raptors?)
📼: https://t.co/IrKwCufKwo
🍎: https://t.co/XjSclz1zbq
✳️: https://t.co/YpCkqbFeOa
🅰️: https://t.co/v1qudLaLWE pic.twitter.com/ngrvrpiJEg – 12:08 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Live edition of LOCKED ON JAZZ is moments away. Is Donovan Mitchell on his way to New York?
* What would a Knicks trade package look like?
* Is there a game of cat and mouse
* Is RJ Barrett important or good?
Subscribe and get notifications
youtube.com/channel/UCQxdU… – 11:57 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell? Trade choice not necessarily Heat’s, but comparisons unavoidable sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Which would be the more likely deal? Which would be the preferable deal? What are the factors that come into play? – 11:54 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Jointed @Tim Bontemps @Tim MacMahon @ProfessorDrz @Kevin Pelton
The 5 Donovan Mitchell trades that we would like to see
espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 11:49 AM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
A Malik Beasley feature for you to read, while we wait for Donovan Mitchell news:
sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 11:36 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Since there has been a lot of Donovan Mitchell smoke and chatter the last few days, I wrote about him, the Sixers, and how they might benefit from Utah tearing things down short-term phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 11:23 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Jalen Brunson + Donovan Mitchell would be the (blank)-best backcourt in the NBA. – 10:50 AM
Get Up @GetUpESPN
“I think ultimately [the Knicks] are going to wind up with Donovan Mitchell.”
—@Tim Bontemps 👀 pic.twitter.com/A4iDh6G7rR – 10:37 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell? Trade choice not necessarily Heat’s, but comparisons unavoidable. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… A side-by-side comparison of two very different players who seemingly are in very similar circumstances. – 9:31 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Donovan Mitchell is worth the gamble for the Knicks nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:05 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m obviously curious to see what sort of package Utah gets for Donovan Mitchell. But I’m also curious to see what they get for Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay and some of the guys they got from MIN
Lots of solid vets that a rebuilding team doesn’t need. – 7:39 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Knicks, Jazz discussing a trade centered on Donovan Mitchell #NBA
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Donovan Mitchell (25)
Jalen Brunson (25)
Mitchell Robinson (24)
Isaiah Hartenstein (24)
Obi Toppin (24)
Immanuel Quickley (23)
RJ Barrett (22)
Quentin Grimes (22)
Cam Reddish (22)
Some of them would go to Utah, but I generally like the idea of having several talented young guys. – 1:38 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Knicks should really try to get Jarred Vanderbilt in the Donovan Mitchell trade if it’s possible.
Eventually they’re going to realize how badly they need a defensive-minded 4 on a team with Brunson and Mitchell, and while Vandy can’t shoot, he’d be a great stopgap there. – 12:31 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Donovan Mitchell to Knicks rumors spawn
– What does the trade look like?
– What I think will happen and why
– KD market
– Kyrie?
– Chet/Keegan/Mathurin, Summer League thoughts
– Vegas Diaries
Join us! ⬇️
youtube.com/watch?v=uY61QG… – 12:16 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Knicks possess the ideal blend of draft capital and young talent to make a strong offer to the rebuilding Jazz for Donovan Mitchell.
New York projects to have eight first-round picks over the next four drafts. – 12:16 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
a note from the future about the reactions to the donovan mitchell-to-knicks trade pic.twitter.com/jSY4V01Uyr – 12:08 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The @Utah Jazz shouldn’t feel bashful at all for asking for the entire Knicks treasure chest in any Donovan Mitchell deal.
https://t.co/rPbYHqEVkZ pic.twitter.com/KbXzaEBGzF – 12:02 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
This is big. A possible Donovan Mitchell move to New York for the Knicks gonna change the whole league. Alongside Jalen Brunson can make a dynamic duo who can lead the Knicks on the floor. What a situation! #NBATwitter #KnicksTwitter
sdna.gr/mpasket/984682… – 11:52 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Why Donovan Mitchell is worth the gamble nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:50 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My major question on Donovan Mitchell right now is what the matching salary going to Utah is.
Julius Randle makes the most sense for the Knicks imo. He just doesn’t fit with Mitchell/Brunson/Barrett. But Utah probably doesn’t want that contract and would prefer Rose and Fournier – 11:48 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz and Knicks have started talks in a deal that would bring Donovan Mitchell to New York, League Sources tell myself and @Shams Charania – theathletic.com/3422434/2022/0… – 11:40 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Jazz and Knicks have started discussions on a Donovan Mitchell trade, sources tell me and @Tony Jones. New York has Utah’s focus currently, among interested teams.
Story at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3422434/2022/0… – 11:38 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Commentary: It’s no surprise the Jazz are willing to listen to trade offers for Donovan Mitchell https://t.co/tUR355f0aU pic.twitter.com/kN0TiVKUKE – 10:45 PM
More on this storyline
A few notes on the Knicks-Utah Jazz discussions around a Donovan Mitchell trade: New York and Utah spoke about a deal earlier this week prior to the Knicks formally announcing their free-agent signings, per SNY sources. The Jazz and Knicks talked about a package that would have included Mitchell Robinson and at least three first-round picks, per SNY sources. Utah had interest in Robinson. Robinson has since finalized his contract with the Knicks and cannot be traded until Dec 15. -via SportsNet New York / July 14, 2022
In earlier talks, Utah had expressed interest in a package that included Quentin Grimes, per SNY sources. I don’t know if the Knicks’ thinking has changed, but I know members of the organization felt Utah was asking for too much at the time. On Grimes, specifically, the organization values the second-year guard and top decision-makers had been unwilling to move him in previous trade talks, including in the Cam Reddish trade. -via SportsNet New York / July 14, 2022
Also, as of Tuesday evening, sources familiar with the dynamic said the Knicks and Jazz were not close to making a deal. The Athletic reported on Tuesday night that the Knicks and Jazz had been in touch on a deal within the previous 24 hours and said Grimes is believed to be of interest to the Jazz. Teams in touch with the Jazz earlier in the week came away with the impression that Utah prioritized acquiring draft capital in any deal for Mitchell, as SNY reported on Tuesday. -via SportsNet New York / July 14, 2022
