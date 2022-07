Donovan Mitchell talks between Jazz and Knicks to last weeks?

Also, as of Tuesday evening, sources familiar with the dynamic said the Knicks and Jazz were not close to making a deal. The Athletic reported on Tuesday night that the Knicks and Jazz had been in touch on a deal within the previous 24 hours and said Grimes is believed to be of interest to the Jazz. Teams in touch with the Jazz earlier in the week came away with the impression that Utah prioritized acquiring draft capital in any deal for Mitchell, as SNY reported on Tuesday . -via SportsNet New York / July 14, 2022