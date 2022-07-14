Jaden Ivey healthy enough to play, being held out due to precaution

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
On the NBA TV broadcast, Dwane Casey said they’re holding Jaden Ivey out of summer league out of precaution. “Both young men, he and Jalen, both could probably play if we wanted them to. We want them to have the rest of the summer to continue to work.” – 5:58 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons‘ Cade Cunningham ‘excited’ to play with Jaden Ivey; Jalen Rose lauds rebuild: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 9:28 AM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Preparing my apology for doubting the Kings’ Keegan Murray over Jaden Ivey pick but when your history is this… pic.twitter.com/SI5Hkf9AZu – 10:32 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
A tough start for the rookie class with several notable players dealing with injuries: Jaden Ivey (ankle), Dyson Daniels (ankle), Jeremy Sochan (Covid), AJ Griffin (foot), Walker Kessler (toe), Patrick Baldwin Jr. (ankle), EJ Liddell (knee) and Ryan Rollins (foot). – 11:46 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Purdue product Jaden Ivey not in uniform today for the Pistons after rolling his ankle on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/fGwm0bbi5p – 9:17 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jaden Ivey (ankle) is OUT. Looks like Isiah Livers is too. And Saben Lee.
But … Jalen Duren is playing, so there’s that. – 9:04 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Former #Purdue star and #Pistons lottery pick Jaden Ivey is OUT tonight. He sprained his right ankle in Detroit’s last game. – 9:04 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Pistons will rest Jaden Ivey (right ankle) tonight against the Pacers, per @meghanmcpeak. – 9:02 PM
Mike Curtis: #Pistons coach Dwane Casey says resting Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren was for precautionary reasons. “Just a good turned ankle.” Casey said about Ivey. “He wanted to play, but the medical staff held him out.” -via Twitter @MikeACurtis2 / July 14, 2022
Omari Sanfoka II: Casey on if Cade will figure out how to play with Jaden Ivey: “He will, because his IQ is off the charts. He has the ability to play off the ball. One thing that impressed me with Jaden’s passing ability was the way he saw the floor. It’ll be something good to see.” -via Twitter @omarisankofa / July 14, 2022
