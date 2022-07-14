Jamal Murray will be on minutes restriction at the start of the season

Harrison Wind: Michael Malone on NBA TV: To start the season, Jamal Murray’s not going to play in every single game. He’s not going to play 35 minutes. He’ll play somewhere in the 20s to open the season.
Source: Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU
Source: Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Michael Malone said that Jamal Murray is going to be on a restriction when they start out the season.
Said he does not expect Murray to play 30+ minutes to start the season but work his way up.
Said Denver is “going to be smart” about how they approach Murray this season. – 10:47 PM
Michael Malone said that Jamal Murray is going to be on a restriction when they start out the season.
Said he does not expect Murray to play 30+ minutes to start the season but work his way up.
Said Denver is “going to be smart” about how they approach Murray this season. – 10:47 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone on NBA TV: To start the season, Jamal Murray’s not going to play in every single game. He’s not going to play 35 minutes. He’ll play somewhere in the 20s to open the season. – 10:47 PM
Michael Malone on NBA TV: To start the season, Jamal Murray’s not going to play in every single game. He’s not going to play 35 minutes. He’ll play somewhere in the 20s to open the season. – 10:47 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
During an in-game interview on NBA TV, Nuggets coach Michael Malone says they want to keep Jamal Murray’s minutes in the 20s early next season. Adds they’ll be smart about working Murray and Michael Porter Jr. back into action. – 10:47 PM
During an in-game interview on NBA TV, Nuggets coach Michael Malone says they want to keep Jamal Murray’s minutes in the 20s early next season. Adds they’ll be smart about working Murray and Michael Porter Jr. back into action. – 10:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Michael Malone basically saying on @NBATV that Jamal Murray (ACL) and Michael Porter Jr. (back) are going to be on minute restrictions to begin the 2022-23 season – 10:45 PM
Michael Malone basically saying on @NBATV that Jamal Murray (ACL) and Michael Porter Jr. (back) are going to be on minute restrictions to begin the 2022-23 season – 10:45 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Michael Malone says that he’s spoken with Jamal Murray about his workload to start next season and that he’ll play minutes in the 20s early on. Won’t be playing 35 minutes per game right away. – 10:45 PM
Michael Malone says that he’s spoken with Jamal Murray about his workload to start next season and that he’ll play minutes in the 20s early on. Won’t be playing 35 minutes per game right away. – 10:45 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW for @MileHighSports:
A big mailbag article here, featuring questions about Denver’s newest lineups, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. returns, and the chances any Nugget other than Jokić receives an award.
milehighsports.com/mailbag-denver… – 11:56 AM
NEW for @MileHighSports:
A big mailbag article here, featuring questions about Denver’s newest lineups, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. returns, and the chances any Nugget other than Jokić receives an award.
milehighsports.com/mailbag-denver… – 11:56 AM
More on this storyline
“The hard part about where I’m at right now is we’ve done a great job. Tim and Coach Malone and Mr. K and Josh, all of our best players getting us to this point, and now you’re inside the 10-yard line and the job becomes really, really hard,” Booth said. “But on the other side, what’s really easy is I know what Coach Malone likes. I have a feeling or a vision for the kind of guys, Nikola, Jamal or Michael would like to play with, and it just happens to be in line with my philosophy anyway.” -via DNVR / July 13, 2022
Clutch Points: Jamal Murray played 1-on-1 against the Summer League team and he’s looking ready for next season 👀 (via @Katy Winge) pic.twitter.com/wT8C0fe0D9 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 7, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.