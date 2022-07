Jazz want more picks and Quentin Grimes from Knicks or more picks and Max Strus from Heat for Donovan Mitchell

After struggling to find a consistent niche in his first full season with the Heat during the 2020-21 season, Strus made the decision to go back to summer league even though he had a deal lined up for the next season. “Summer league was everything for me last season,” Strus says. “It provided all the confidence in the world for me to do what I did last season, honestly.” And it was exactly what the Heat were looking for: a showcase for the young prospect to shine as the leading man for the team. -via ESPN / July 6, 2022