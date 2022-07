Knicks clear favorites to land Donovan Mitchell

GAME THEORY PODCAST: @C2_Cooper joins, we chat Deandre Ayton, particularly what a fit on the Pacers could look like. Then we chatted Donovan Mitchell, some Summer League guys, then Sabonis and Haliburton.APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam… WATCH: youtu.be/608NHZwnzhY

Did we say summer work is done? Jazz listening to trade talks involving Donovan Mitchell; could Knicks be interested? newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday

I guess that manager at California Pizza Kitchen was right — Donovan Mitchell is available. – 8:33 AM

I think Twitter has slightly underrated Donovan Mitchell over the last day or so.He’s not a top-five player, but he was just the engine of the No. 1 offense. Basically everyone who does that makes the Hall of Fame, and he did it without another 20-point scorer. – 8:44 AM

Would Heat’s best shot be enough for Donovan Mitchell? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:51 AM

If the Knicks get Donovan Mitchell without giving up RJ Barrett, they’d have four starters under 26 (Mitchell, Barrett, Brunson, Robinson) and a bunch of other young guys on the bench.I don’t really care if that’s not a championship team yet. It’s really good and really young. – 9:26 AM

The latest on Donovan Mitchell, the Utah Jazz, New York’s improved positioning to acquire him, and other relevant tidbits @BR_NBA

Knicks have the best odds to land Donovan Mitchell if he’s traded, followed by the Heat, per @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/elMQRFgtke

I’m planting my flag on “Donovan Mitchell is a really awesome player and teams should do everything reasonably in their power to acquire him” island. – 11:04 AM

Not that it matters now, but who would you rather have? Donovan Mitchell or Zach LaVine… go! – 11:42 AM

What’s next for Donovan Mitchell? Could his move have to wait until after the Kevin Durant situation resolves? New on @ringer

ASK IRA: Would the Heat’s best shot be enough for Donovan Mitchell? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

I will do a live LOCKED ON JAZZ at 11:30 talking all the latest around the Utah Jazz and Donovan Mitchell.Live on @YouTube at LOCKED ON JAZZSubscribe and hit the notifications button so you know when we are live

With @EphraimSalaam . Should Steph want KD back in The Bay? Who should target Donovan Mitchell? Where Tiger is wrong about the future of golf & more! Guests: @adaniels33 Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…

IF the Jazz trade Donovan Mitchell, here are the odds for where he might land, with the Lakers among the potential destinations, via @betonline_ag: pic.twitter.com/K32P6GV1LE

The full episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ with @Scott Agness and @C2_Cooper is now live on @getcallin and wherever you listen to podcasts. Great all-things-Indy convo.Plus questions on the Lakers, Hornets, Knicks, Donovan Mitchell and more: callin.com/link/zeyRUqextl

Here’s why it would be tough for the #Sixers to acquire Donovan Mitchell youtu.be/Ic6VjY46lUQ via @YouTube

From earlier: a few notes on the Knicks, Nets, Donovan Mitchell, Utah, RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson and more here: sny.tv/articles/notes…

The standing ovation after the pilot lands the plane… to then sprinting up to the front once we get to the gate is outrageous 😂😂 – 4:45 PM

New @LockedOnHeat w/ @dramil13 : Do the Heat have the upper hand to land either Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell? And who should they prefer?

A Donovan Mitchell trade to the @New York Knicks makes sense, but only if the @Utah Jazz are getting RJ Barrett in return.

This week on Group Chat: We talked through every possible Donovan Mitchell trade destination and opened up the mailbag. I’m officially starting the Thunder bandwagon: open.spotify.com/episode/6BBr8a…

Ben Simmons and Donovan Mitchell being traded for each other would be extremely funny for anyone old enough to remember how bitterly their teams’ fans fought over the Rookie of the Year race in 2018. – 6:40 PM

too often feels like there’s an oversimplification of these donovan mitchell-type sweepstakes.skepticism of opportunity cost/timing behind star trades does not always equate to an over-romanticism of draft picks and most certainly isn’t anti-getting really good players. – 6:46 PM

Commentary: It’s no surprise the Jazz are willing to listen to trade offers for Donovan Mitchell https://t.co/tUR355f0aU

The Jazz and Knicks have started discussions on a Donovan Mitchell trade, sources tell me and @Tony Jones . New York has Utah’s focus currently, among interested teams.Story at @TheAthletic

The Jazz and Knicks have started talks in a deal that would bring Donovan Mitchell to New York, League Sources tell myself and @Shams Charania

My major question on Donovan Mitchell right now is what the matching salary going to Utah is.Julius Randle makes the most sense for the Knicks imo. He just doesn’t fit with Mitchell/Brunson/Barrett. But Utah probably doesn’t want that contract and would prefer Rose and Fournier – 11:48 PM

This is big. A possible Donovan Mitchell move to New York for the Knicks gonna change the whole league. Alongside Jalen Brunson can make a dynamic duo who can lead the Knicks on the floor. What a situation! #NBATwitter

The @Utah Jazz shouldn’t feel bashful at all for asking for the entire Knicks treasure chest in any Donovan Mitchell deal.

The Knicks possess the ideal blend of draft capital and young talent to make a strong offer to the rebuilding Jazz for Donovan Mitchell.New York projects to have eight first-round picks over the next four drafts. – 12:16 AM

Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy – Donovan Mitchell to Knicks rumors spawn– What does the trade look like?– What I think will happen and why– KD market– Kyrie?– Chet/Keegan/Mathurin, Summer League thoughts– Vegas DiariesJoin us! ⬇️

The Knicks should really try to get Jarred Vanderbilt in the Donovan Mitchell trade if it’s possible.Eventually they’re going to realize how badly they need a defensive-minded 4 on a team with Brunson and Mitchell, and while Vandy can’t shoot, he’d be a great stopgap there. – 12:31 AM

Donovan Mitchell (25)Jalen Brunson (25)Mitchell Robinson (24)Isaiah Hartenstein (24)Obi Toppin (24)Immanuel Quickley (23)RJ Barrett (22)Quentin Grimes (22)Cam Reddish (22)Some of them would go to Utah, but I generally like the idea of having several talented young guys. – 1:38 AM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.