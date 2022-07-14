Pacers, Deandre Ayton agree to max offer sheet

Adrian Wojnarowski: RFA center Deandre Ayton has agreed to a four-year, $133M maximum offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers, his agents Nima Namakian (Innovate Sports) and Bill Duffy (BDA Sports + WME Sports) tell ESPN. The Phoenix Suns have 48 hours to match the largest offer sheet in NBA history.
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Always Read @C2_Cooper but especially when she has a piece about Deandre Ayton’s fit with the Pacers ready for him signing their offer sheet: indycornrows.com/2022/7/14/2319… – 5:17 PM
David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA
I guess I’m a Pacers fan now. Between Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, and DeAndre Ayton, they’re fielding several old favorites from my other teams. Plus, Bennedict Mathurin is gonna be heat. – 5:17 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I’ll have a column once we get it confirmed that Ayton has signed the offer sheet.
In the meantime, a good day to be co-hosting @BurnsAndGambo – bit.ly/ListenAZSports – 4:52 PM
I’ll have a column once we get it confirmed that Ayton has signed the offer sheet.
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
My video reaction to the #Pacers and #Suns star Deandre Ayton agreeing to a max offer sheet. (I’m looking rough because I was scared to get a haircut the last two weeks in case this news broke. 💀) indystar.com/videos/sports/… – 4:45 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
deandre ayton: *sees chance to maybe play with tyrese haliburton AND complicate the suns’ pursuit of kd* pic.twitter.com/fU2ogFyqxg – 4:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Pacers are making their play for Deandre Ayton. Here’s everything you need to know about RFA, the max offer sheet, sign-and-trades, and what this means for the Suns and their Kevin Durant dreams: https://t.co/30U1d72eZt pic.twitter.com/p8BESgWnho – 4:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Real quick.
Once offer sheet is signed, #Suns have 48 hours to match it.
If Suns do, they can’t trade Deandre Ayton to #Pacers and he has veto power over a trade for a year.
Jan. 15 earliest Phoenix could deal him.
If Suns don’t match it, Ayton walks. https://t.co/RvPG1wBtTp pic.twitter.com/2HqogXsKbV – 4:29 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Top three picks from the 2018 draft:
Ayton —
16/11/2
60 FG%
Bagley III —
14/7/1
50 FG%
Doncic —
26/9/8
46 FG% pic.twitter.com/CdhhrWmPLD – 4:28 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Tyrese Haliburton x Richaun Holmes was such a good PnR combo, would be awesome to see him with Deandre Ayton. – 4:23 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG on 60+ FG% in 2022:
17.2 — Deandre Ayton
16.1 — Jarrett Allen
15.6 — Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/KwKf436cjY – 4:14 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
With the Deandre Ayton chase, seems pretty apparent Myles Turner is gettable in trade discussions. And who knows if Turner would even want to stay with the Pacers anymore. – 4:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Just as a note: If the Suns choose to match the Pacers offer sheet for Deandre Ayton, the Pacers can’t then reverse the waivers of the players they let go.
If you renounce free agents, you can reverse those renouncements if an offer sheet is matched. You can’t reverse waivers. – 4:09 PM
Just as a note: If the Suns choose to match the Pacers offer sheet for Deandre Ayton, the Pacers can’t then reverse the waivers of the players they let go.
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“[The Suns] are not eliminated but it certainly does complicate a lot of things here with Durant.”
—@Bobby Marks on the Suns matching Deandre Ayton’s offer sheet with the Pacers pic.twitter.com/4p9HU8AOAg – 4:08 PM
“[The Suns] are not eliminated but it certainly does complicate a lot of things here with Durant.”
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Suns expected to match Deandre Ayton max offer sheet nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/14/rep… – 4:07 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
My expectation, which is just plain obvious, is that the #Suns will match the #Pacers’ max offer sheet for Deandre Ayton. Can’t let a former No. 1 pick walk for nothing. – 3:59 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers still have to clear cap space for #Suns star Deandre Ayton. I wrote about that this morning. indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 3:57 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
With Ayton off table in Durant talks, not sure why a Phoenix offer built around Mikal Bridges/Cam Johnson/picks would be better than hypothetical Heat offer of Herro, Lowry, picks, other non-Bam and non-Butler assets. We’ll see if Durant cheerfully accepts trade to another city. – 3:57 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I know Bismack Biyombo played well last year and all, but he can’t be the starting center on a title team, right?
I’ve never understood the “meh” feelings towards Ayton. Just sign the man and compete for a title again. – 3:56 PM
I know Bismack Biyombo played well last year and all, but he can’t be the starting center on a title team, right?
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Durant labels Suns or Heat as landing spots
Suns now in awkward position with Ayton news
That leaves…one? – 3:54 PM
Durant labels Suns or Heat as landing spots
Suns now in awkward position with Ayton news
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
So a Pacers roster with Deandre Ayton, Myles Turner, Benedict Mathurin, Tyrese Halliburton and Buddy Hield is what? – 3:53 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Pacers view Deandre Ayton and Tyrese Haliburton as the centerpieces to their rebuild, who want to play together (via @Adrian Wojnarowski):
“Deandre Ayton loved the idea of playing with Tyrese Haliburton.” pic.twitter.com/5FxTGYAI6i – 3:51 PM
The Pacers view Deandre Ayton and Tyrese Haliburton as the centerpieces to their rebuild, who want to play together (via @Adrian Wojnarowski):
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW from @Anthony Chiang and me: Heat needs help in Durant, Mitchell pursuits. And Ayton decision today potentially alters Suns’ Durant efforts, which can only help Heat (at least slightly) if Durant gets his way on trade destinations: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:49 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
So far, Suns haven’t shown an interest in negotiating a sign-and-trade on Ayton with the Pacers, but the expectation remains that Phoenix will match the record-$133M offer sheet once it’s signed, sources tell ESPN. Suns could trade Ayton as soon as Jan. 15 once sheet is matched. – 3:48 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
(1) would be crazy for the Suns to let Ayton walk for nothing. (2) nothing we’ve heard so far indicates that they’ll match, but who knows. – 3:45 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
CORRECTION: One big detail, #Suns star Deandre Ayton is SIGNING a max offer sheet with the #Pacers today, per league sources. BUT the clock doesn’t start for that until midnight. So between now and then Phoenix and Indiana can still do a sign-and-trade. Sorry for the confusion! – 3:44 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Noteworthy, too, how Jalen Smith was drafted by the Suns, didn’t feel valued or have much of an opportunity. Pacers provided that and he turned down larger offers to stay.
Suns didn’t want to offer Ayton a max and so now he *may* be headed to Indy.
He turns 24 next Saturday. – 3:43 PM
Noteworthy, too, how Jalen Smith was drafted by the Suns, didn’t feel valued or have much of an opportunity. Pacers provided that and he turned down larger offers to stay.
Suns didn’t want to offer Ayton a max and so now he *may* be headed to Indy.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Since the Pacers don’t technically have the space yet for the Ayton sheet, it does seem like there’s an element of “work out a sign-and-trade” or else going on here. – 3:39 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Largest offer sheet in NBA history:
1. Deandre Ayton, $133M
2. Otto Porter, $107M pic.twitter.com/6zlNCLHAwZ – 3:36 PM
Largest offer sheet in NBA history:
1. Deandre Ayton, $133M
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Ayton could just sign it and put the suns in a bad spot. If they match it, it’s not like they’ll bench him. I guess it comes down to how badly he doesn’t want to go back to Phoenix. Not doing a S&T puts him in jeopardy of going back, obviously. – 3:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Report: Indiana #Pacers, Deandre Ayton agree to 4-year, $133M max offer sheet; Phoenix #Suns have 48 hours to match https://t.co/6D0AZzlqgf via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/z9V6F1GUSB – 3:29 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
So if Deandre Ayton in for Pacers then Myles Turner even more available? – 3:28 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
the Ayton offer sheet signing doesnt officially process until midnight ET, from @Bobby Marks on NBA Today, leaving ~7.5 hour moratorium to get a sign & trade done. pic.twitter.com/9RZAg4kOgl – 3:28 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Suns RFA Deandre Ayton signing max offer sheet with Pacers nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/14/rep… – 3:28 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
ICYMI: @YourManDevine wrote about why the Pacers and Deandre Ayton make perfect sense
theringer.com/2022/7/13/2320… – 3:27 PM
ICYMI: @YourManDevine wrote about why the Pacers and Deandre Ayton make perfect sense
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
It’s kind of wild that before Ayton, the biggest offer sheet in NBA history belonged to Otto Porter (four years, $107 million with the Nets). – 3:26 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I don’t think the Suns can get Kevin Durant without either including DeAndre Ayton or spinning him off for more assets, which they can’t do this offseason if he has indeed signed an offer sheet.
But if they do pull it off? CP3-Booker-KD-Ayton is the instant title favorite. – 3:24 PM
I don’t think the Suns can get Kevin Durant without either including DeAndre Ayton or spinning him off for more assets, which they can’t do this offseason if he has indeed signed an offer sheet.
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Deandre Ayton has shot at least 60% from the field while attempting 10+ shots per game in each of the last 2 seasons.
Prior to Ayton, the last player to do that in consecutive seasons was Shaquille O’Neal in 2004-05 and 2005-06. – 3:23 PM
Deandre Ayton has shot at least 60% from the field while attempting 10+ shots per game in each of the last 2 seasons.
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
I can confirm that the #Pacers and #Suns star Deandre Ayton have agreed to a four-year, $133 million max offer sheet, per league source. @Adrian Wojnarowski was first.
It’s the largest offer sheet in league history. Phoenix has two days to match. —> https://t.co/PfJGt66qJ5
📸 me pic.twitter.com/bdCoTdyc7A – 3:21 PM
I can confirm that the #Pacers and #Suns star Deandre Ayton have agreed to a four-year, $133 million max offer sheet, per league source. @Adrian Wojnarowski was first.
It’s the largest offer sheet in league history. Phoenix has two days to match. —> https://t.co/PfJGt66qJ5
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
RE: Ayton: #1 picks who bounced after Year 4 or sooner, last 30 years
– Shaquille O’Neal (1992)
– Chris Webber (1993)
– Joe Smith (1995)
– Elton Brand (1999)
– Kenyon Martin (2000)
– Kwame Brown (2001)
– Anthony Bennett (2013)
– Andrew Wiggins (2014)
– Markelle Fultz (2017) – 3:19 PM
RE: Ayton: #1 picks who bounced after Year 4 or sooner, last 30 years
– Shaquille O’Neal (1992)
– Chris Webber (1993)
– Joe Smith (1995)
– Elton Brand (1999)
– Kenyon Martin (2000)
– Kwame Brown (2001)
– Anthony Bennett (2013)
– Andrew Wiggins (2014)
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Basically how the Pacers viewed things in this situation with Deandre Ayton over Myles Turner… pic.twitter.com/tslCTYBroJ – 3:17 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
I need details on this offer sheet. Is Indiana paying Ayton a 50% lump sum? How bad is the poison pill? Are there any other strange incentives? Who’s serving the Suns the papers? Are they hiding in a Thomas and Mack Center supply closet to delay the start of the 48-hour clock? – 3:17 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I wonder if Phoenix tried to do a S&T for Turner and Indy just said “nah. We’ll just throw the bag at him and if you do match, we’re fine with Myles. If you don’t, someone else will give us something good for Turner and we get ayton.” – 3:16 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If the Pacers ultimately wind up getting DeAndre Ayton on this offer sheet, I would expect Myles Turner to be reasonably available on the trade market, and if Phoenix didn’t want to trade for him, that suggests to me that his value around the league is fairly low at the moment. – 3:16 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
DeAndre Ayton is headed to Indiana to join the Pacers. Phoenix Suns don’t seem willing to match the offer sheet. Pacers did their best in this case and they’re ready to add a top-level center to their young core. Pacers gonna be a problem. #Pacers
sdna.gr/mpasket/984895… – 3:15 PM
DeAndre Ayton is headed to Indiana to join the Pacers. Phoenix Suns don’t seem willing to match the offer sheet. Pacers did their best in this case and they’re ready to add a top-level center to their young core. Pacers gonna be a problem. #Pacers
StatMuse @statmuse
Deandre Ayton without Booker or CP3 in the last 2 seasons:
19.0 PPG
10.6 RPG
63.9 FG%
Legit star when he gets touches. pic.twitter.com/64aGo4G5pQ – 3:13 PM
Deandre Ayton without Booker or CP3 in the last 2 seasons:
19.0 PPG
10.6 RPG
63.9 FG%
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Now that Ayton has signed the offer sheet he can’t be in a sign-and-trade (seemingly killing a Durant trade), can’t be traded to the Pacers at all this season and can veto trades after his 1/15/23 eligible trade date.
The Suns absolutely have to match this and retain the asset. – 3:13 PM
Now that Ayton has signed the offer sheet he can’t be in a sign-and-trade (seemingly killing a Durant trade), can’t be traded to the Pacers at all this season and can veto trades after his 1/15/23 eligible trade date.
Dan Favale @danfavale
there is no decision for the suns here, btw.
*if* ayton has signed an offer sheet with the pacers, you match it and figure out the rest later. end of story. – 3:13 PM
there is no decision for the suns here, btw.
The Ringer @ringernba
Myles Turner seeing that Deandre Ayton offer sheet pic.twitter.com/cmmHeDm2To – 3:11 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My guess, based on common sense and not reporting, is that the Suns are going to match Ayton’s offer sheet.
My other guess is that the Suns probably could have had Myles Turner. That they don’t means they either prefer Ayton or really distrust Turner’s medicals. – 3:11 PM
My guess, based on common sense and not reporting, is that the Suns are going to match Ayton’s offer sheet.
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
if the Suns match the Deandre Ayton offer sheet, they will go $15 million into the luxury tax.
the oracle knew this day would come. pic.twitter.com/6ZDzB38KFP – 3:10 PM
if the Suns match the Deandre Ayton offer sheet, they will go $15 million into the luxury tax.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jalen Smith gave @PHNX_Suns his thoughts on his new opportunity with the Pacers, the support he still receives from the Suns and a potential reunion with Deandre Ayton: bit.ly/3yxM7PK – 3:09 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Deandre Ayton, Pacers agree to four-year, $133 million offer sheet, per report; Suns have 48 hours to match
cbssports.com/nba/news/deand… – 3:08 PM
Deandre Ayton, Pacers agree to four-year, $133 million offer sheet, per report; Suns have 48 hours to match
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Pacers are pushing their chips all-in on Tyrese Haliburton’s ascension to stardom with a max offer sheet submitted for Deandre Ayton.
Haliburton and Ayton would instantly form one of the NBA’s most lethal pick-and-roll tandems (via @basketbllnews): basketballnews.com/stories/nba-tr… – 3:07 PM
The Pacers are pushing their chips all-in on Tyrese Haliburton’s ascension to stardom with a max offer sheet submitted for Deandre Ayton.
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Ayton’s offer sheet surpasses the four-year, $107 million deal signed by Otto Porter Jr. with the Brooklyn Nets in 2017 — a deal the Washington Wizards ultimately matched.
– @Adrian Wojnarowski – 3:06 PM
Ayton’s offer sheet surpasses the four-year, $107 million deal signed by Otto Porter Jr. with the Brooklyn Nets in 2017 — a deal the Washington Wizards ultimately matched.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Woj reports in his article that the Suns never even made Deandre Ayton an offer. Good lord. – 3:05 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers extend max offer sheet to #Suns star, restricted free agent Deandre Ayton, per report indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 3:05 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns need to match that Deandre Ayton offer. No if ands or buts about it. Kevin Durant deal is still not impossible, but it’ll probably be on the back burner now. Just can’t let him walk for nothing – 3:05 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Full story on restricted free agent C Deandre Ayton agreeing to largest offer sheet in NBA history with Pacers — four years, $133 million, his agents Bill Duffy and Nima Namakian tell ESPN: es.pn/3z7C5X2 – 3:04 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
If I were the Suns I’d bite the bullet and match on Ayton, even though I don’t think he’s worth the money. When you’re a championship contender you can’t just lose someone who really helps you for nothing. – 3:03 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Suns can’t do a sign-and-trade, I believe, now that Ayton signed the offer sheet. So … does Indy move Turner if ayton is a pacer? Do they go two bigs, again? – 3:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Finally movement with Ayton!
It’s very interesting that IND went the offer sheet route for a few reasons:
1 IND has been reluctant to do offer sheets in the past, preferring S&T.
2 Ayton can’t be a S&T to IND now bc he signed offer sheet
3 IND cleared more cap space somehow – 3:01 PM
Finally movement with Ayton!
It’s very interesting that IND went the offer sheet route for a few reasons:
1 IND has been reluctant to do offer sheets in the past, preferring S&T.
2 Ayton can’t be a S&T to IND now bc he signed offer sheet
Evan Sidery @esidery
This is a historic moment for the Pacers, who have tended to be very conservative in free agency.
Indiana just offered Deandre Ayton their first max contract since Paul George’s extension in 2013. – 3:00 PM
This is a historic moment for the Pacers, who have tended to be very conservative in free agency.
Alexis Morgan @alexismorgan
Two Bahamians on one team would be 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 @Buddy Hield @Deandre Ayton 🇧🇸🇧🇸🇧🇸🇧🇸🇧🇸 – 2:59 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
RFA center Deandre Ayton has agreed to a four-year, $133M maximum offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers, his agents Nima Namakian (Innovate Sports) and Bill Duffy (BDA Sports + WME Sports) tell ESPN. The Phoenix Suns have 48 hours to match the largest offer sheet in NBA history. – 2:57 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
The #Pacers don’t have enough cap space to extend a max offer sheet to #Suns star Deandre Ayton, but there are ways for them to get there. indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 10:48 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jalen Smith’s tenure in Phoenix didn’t end the way anyone wanted, but he, the Suns and the Pacers seem better off. At Summer League, Stix spoke to @PHNX_Suns about his future in Indy, the support he still gets from the Suns and Deandre Ayton: https://t.co/0pLxds3Fa6 pic.twitter.com/CNGipiECES – 10:03 AM
