Pacers to waive Duane Washington, Malik Fitts, Juwan Moran and Nik Stauskas to make room for Ayton

The Pacers and Celtics announced their trade Saturday, sending veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon from Indiana to Boston in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick and five players: Nik Stauskas, Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, former IU star Juwan Morgan and Malik Fitts. However, a league source told IndyStar on Sunday that the Pacers are waiting for Brogdon to pass a physical so the trade can become official and Nesmith can become eligible for Indiana’s Summer League team in Las Vegas. Nesmith attended the Pacers’ Summer League opener against Charlotte on Friday and sat courtside at Thomas & Mack Center with his new teammates Jalen Smith, Tyrese Haliburton and Oshae Brissett. -via Indianapolis Star / July 11, 2022