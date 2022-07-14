Pacers to waive Duane Washington, Malik Fitts, Juwan Moran and Nik Stauskas to make room for Ayton

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Pacers are waiving guard Duane Washington and waiving and stretching the three players who arrived in the Boston trade for Malcolm Brogdon: Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan and Nik Stauskas, sources tell ESPN. That’ll create the cap space to sign Ayton to the max offer sheet.
For any Celtics fans wondering:
Boston can’t sign Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan or Nik Stauskas. They are restricted from signing any of those three players for this season, unless they go to another new team and then are waived from there.
Keith Smith: Just as a note: If the Suns choose to match the Pacers offer sheet for Deandre Ayton, the Pacers can’t then reverse the waivers of the players they let go. If you renounce free agents, you can reverse those renouncements if an offer sheet is matched. You can’t reverse waivers. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / July 14, 2022
The Pacers and Celtics announced their trade Saturday, sending veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon from Indiana to Boston in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick and five players: Nik Stauskas, Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, former IU star Juwan Morgan and Malik Fitts. However, a league source told IndyStar on Sunday that the Pacers are waiting for Brogdon to pass a physical so the trade can become official and Nesmith can become eligible for Indiana’s Summer League team in Las Vegas. Nesmith attended the Pacers’ Summer League opener against Charlotte on Friday and sat courtside at Thomas & Mack Center with his new teammates Jalen Smith, Tyrese Haliburton and Oshae Brissett. -via Indianapolis Star / July 11, 2022
