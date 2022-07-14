Udonis Haslem on people saying he takes up roster spot: There's a reason why I'm f------ here

“Another misconception is that I take up a roster spot,” Udonis Haslem said. “People don’t know that we got the most undrafted people in the NBA on our team. There’s literally something going on here, people, which you dumb motherf——- can’t understand. You’re so focused on my age and why I’m here. There’s a reason why I’m f—— here.”
Source: YouTube
Source: YouTube
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
What’s the next step for Bam Adebayo? “My shot attempts are going to go up. The guys want the ball in my hands.” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Udonis Haslem explains his value to the Heat – 3:19 PM
What’s the next step for Bam Adebayo? “My shot attempts are going to go up. The guys want the ball in my hands.” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Udonis Haslem explains his value to the Heat – 3:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW from @Barry Jackson and me: What’s the next step for Bam Adebayo? “My shot attempts are going to go up. The guys want the ball in my hands.” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Udonis Haslem explains his value to the Heat – 12:08 PM
NEW from @Barry Jackson and me: What’s the next step for Bam Adebayo? “My shot attempts are going to go up. The guys want the ball in my hands.” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Udonis Haslem explains his value to the Heat – 12:08 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW from @Anthony Chiang and me: Bam reveals new offensive plan, thoughts on where team stands. And raw, candid, fascinating stuff from Haslem: “You are so focused on my age and my I’m here. There’s a reason why I’m [expletive] here.”
miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:04 AM
NEW from @Anthony Chiang and me: Bam reveals new offensive plan, thoughts on where team stands. And raw, candid, fascinating stuff from Haslem: “You are so focused on my age and my I’m here. There’s a reason why I’m [expletive] here.”
miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:04 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Guards Kyle Allman Jr. and Jamaree Bouyea have both had their moments with the Heat’s summer league team. A look at both of their situations miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Jovic and Yurtseven injury updates and Haslem at today’s practice in Vegas – 8:51 PM
Guards Kyle Allman Jr. and Jamaree Bouyea have both had their moments with the Heat’s summer league team. A look at both of their situations miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Jovic and Yurtseven injury updates and Haslem at today’s practice in Vegas – 8:51 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Guards Kyle Allman Jr. and Jamaree Bouyea have both had their moments with the Heat’s summer league team. A look at both of their situations as they work to find a spot in the NBA miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Jovic and Yurtseven injury updates and Haslem at practice – 5:22 PM
Guards Kyle Allman Jr. and Jamaree Bouyea have both had their moments with the Heat’s summer league team. A look at both of their situations as they work to find a spot in the NBA miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Jovic and Yurtseven injury updates and Haslem at practice – 5:22 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Nikola Jovic, Omer Yurtseven ailing with Heat poised to resume Las Vegas summer-league schedule. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Haslem, Mourning at practice; Heat linked to Donovan Mitchell. – 5:09 PM
Nikola Jovic, Omer Yurtseven ailing with Heat poised to resume Las Vegas summer-league schedule. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Haslem, Mourning at practice; Heat linked to Donovan Mitchell. – 5:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Udonis Haslem on the practice court in Las Vegas working with Heat summer league players. – 3:53 PM
Udonis Haslem on the practice court in Las Vegas working with Heat summer league players. – 3:53 PM
More on this storyline
Ira Winderman: Alonzo Mourning and Udonis Haslem among those in attendance at today’s Heat practice at UNLV. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / July 11, 2022
You’d think it would be a slam dunk for big ballers like Udonis Haslem and Dwyane Wade, but this morning the Miami Heat legends announced they are closing their restaurant 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen in Aventura. -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / June 21, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.