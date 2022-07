Charles Barkley: I'm going to meet with LIV Golf

For the 33rd straight year, Barkley was in Lake Tahoe for the American Century Championship this week and he was interviewed by CBS Bay Area’s Vern Glenn before the event. During their chat, Glenn asked Barkley to describe what makes TNT’s Inside the NBA so successful. “We’ve got it down to pretty much fun and basketball,” Barkley said. “You have to reach a happy medium because nobody wants to talk basketball all the time and nobody wants to have fun all the time. You have to try to reach a happy place. And we’ve been at it for a long time, we’ve got great fan support, we’ve got great people who work for us, but I think the key is we just have people who understand nobody wants to talk about basketball for six hours a night, they want to have fun. -via Awful Announcing / July 9, 2022