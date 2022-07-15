Draymond Green: Paolo Banchero is one of the ones

Speaking on The Draymond Green Show, the Warriors talisman had nothing but praise for Banchero. According to Green, what he saw from the former Duke standout was enough for him to realize that Paolo Banchero is the real deal: “Paolo Banchero, I think, is one of the ones,” Green said. “And the reason I think Paolo is one of them guys is because of the things that he did on the basketball court that were not scoring. … I hope that organization is ready for that player because that player is a winner. That player, he cares. I mean, he was out there playing them Summer League games like he was playing in the NBA Finals. With that type of intensity. That is a winner right before your eyes.”
Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points
Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat’s Adebayo reveals big change he will make. And Haslem – as raw and candid as ever – opines on the Draymond Green comment, the Heat wooing him and his message to those who question his roster spot: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:06 PM
Heat’s Adebayo reveals big change he will make. And Haslem – as raw and candid as ever – opines on the Draymond Green comment, the Heat wooing him and his message to those who question his roster spot: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:06 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“You can play him with anybody”
@Orlando Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman tells @TermineRadio & @LegsESPN why they’re so excited to add Paolo Banchero to their young core
@Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/pDR2HvEgWb – 2:25 PM
“You can play him with anybody”
@Orlando Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman tells @TermineRadio & @LegsESPN why they’re so excited to add Paolo Banchero to their young core
@Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/pDR2HvEgWb – 2:25 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Paolo Banchero in Summer League:
17 PTS | 4 REB | 6 AST | 1 STL
23 PTS | 6 REB | 6 AST | 4 STL pic.twitter.com/1AsMSdgXG7 – 1:53 PM
Paolo Banchero in Summer League:
17 PTS | 4 REB | 6 AST | 1 STL
23 PTS | 6 REB | 6 AST | 4 STL pic.twitter.com/1AsMSdgXG7 – 1:53 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Keegan Murray has now played against Paolo Banchero (No. 1), Chet Holmgren (No. 2) and Bennedict Mathurin (No. 6) in his first three Las Vegas Summer League games. Clearly outplayed Holmgren and Mathurin. Argument could be made that he outplayed Banchero as well. – 10:00 PM
Keegan Murray has now played against Paolo Banchero (No. 1), Chet Holmgren (No. 2) and Bennedict Mathurin (No. 6) in his first three Las Vegas Summer League games. Clearly outplayed Holmgren and Mathurin. Argument could be made that he outplayed Banchero as well. – 10:00 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
In distinct contrast to how the Orlando Magic handled No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero (shut down after two games), we’ve got Chet Holmgren and Keegan Murray squaring off tonight in Holmgren’s fifth game and Murray’s sixth. – 8:06 PM
In distinct contrast to how the Orlando Magic handled No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero (shut down after two games), we’ve got Chet Holmgren and Keegan Murray squaring off tonight in Holmgren’s fifth game and Murray’s sixth. – 8:06 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Funhater Award goes to the Orlando #Magic for shutting down Paolo Banchero at LV Summer League. Deprived everyone of seeing Banchero vs. Chet Holmgren. Karma police very upset. – 7:21 AM
Funhater Award goes to the Orlando #Magic for shutting down Paolo Banchero at LV Summer League. Deprived everyone of seeing Banchero vs. Chet Holmgren. Karma police very upset. – 7:21 AM
More on this storyline
“To be mentioned with guys like Mateen Cleaves, Magic Johnson, Steve Smith, Bubba Smith and Kirk Gibson is absolutely mind-blowing to me,” Green said in a statement. “It’s an incredible honor. Michigan State was my dream school since I was a child, but the Hall of Fame never even crossed my mind.” -via Detroit Free Press / July 12, 2022
Draymond Green: Y’all overreact to summer league too often…. Nonetheless, Paolo gets it. He has winning ways… -via Twitter @Money23Green / July 10, 2022
Anthony Slater: Donte DiVincenzo said phone conversations with Steph Curry and Draymond Green sealed his free agency choice to join the Warriors. Details it a bit here. pic.twitter.com/WnFptoeYjC -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / July 9, 2022
Tim Reynolds: Paolo Banchero’s Summer League is over. Put simply, the Magic saw all they needed to see from the No. 1 pick and want other players to get opportunities now. -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / July 11, 2022
Malika Andrews: “I have a chip on my shoulder … I just want to go out there and prove why I’m the No. 1 pick every game.” Caught up with new Magic forward Paolo Banchero at Summer League for NBA Today: -via Twitter @malika_andrews / July 11, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.