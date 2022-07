Draymond Green: Paolo Banchero is one of the ones

Speaking on The Draymond Green Show, the Warriors talisman had nothing but praise for Banchero. According to Green, what he saw from the former Duke standout was enough for him to realize that Paolo Banchero is the real deal: “Paolo Banchero, I think, is one of the ones,” Green said. “And the reason I think Paolo is one of them guys is because of the things that he did on the basketball court that were not scoring. … I hope that organization is ready for that player because that player is a winner. That player, he cares. I mean, he was out there playing them Summer League games like he was playing in the NBA Finals. With that type of intensity. That is a winner right before your eyes.”Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points