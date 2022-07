Jakob Poeltl on the move?

Teams have come knocking at the Spurs’ door looking to acquire present talent for future reward (first round picks and developmental pieces). But those teams have found the door isn’t quite as open as they may expect — particularly when it comes to the 7-1 Jakob Poeltl, who truly came into his own this year, averaging 13.5 points and 9.3 rebounds in a relatively modest 29.0 minutes per game. -via Heavy.com / July 10, 2022