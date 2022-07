Jerry West thinks Nets are keeping Kevin Durant

Is there any indication, as Summer League winds down and GMs head home … or to vacation, that something could happen now? It seems less and less likely, as Nick Friedell said on NBA Today. “In talking not only to Nets personnel but also people across the league in Vegas, nobody thinks this KD thing is going to happen anytime soon,” said the network’s Brooklyn beat writer before offering this caveat. “If I’ve learned anything being around this Nets team, it’s that things can happen in an instance with them. But everybody involved seems to think that this thing is going to going to stretch out a long ways, potentially into the season.” -via NetsDaily / July 15, 2022