Knicks hoping to trade for Donovan Mitchell without losing more than four or five first-round picks

The Knicks naturally hope to complete the actual acquisition of Donovan Mitchell now without surrendering more than, say, four or five of those eight future firsts and by keeping RJ Barrett out of the deal. While Barrett’s exclusion is likely fine with the Jazz, Utah (gulp) is said to want at least six of the eight picks.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Ringer @ringernba
Evan Sidery @esidery
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON JAZZ an #askloj edition. Why would we trade Donovan Mitchell, what could we get for Donovan Mitchell and how long till the Utah Jazz would be good again
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Hey, I’m doing a mailbag on the Donovan Mitchell situation today for @sltrib.
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
On the Crossover pod: An in-depth (and at times emotional) discussion about Deandre Ayton’s big payday, w/the man who drafted him, @Ryan McDonough.
Also: the Donovan Mitchell-NYK talks, and Ryan’s proposal to curb trade demands.
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If a young star was to take the qualifying offer -> UFA route, he’d be able to pick his team after five years.
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 The Suns matching the Pacers’ offer sheet for Deandre Ayton
🏀 How the Knicks can acquire Donovan Mitchell
🏀 Summer league prospect standouts
The Ringer @ringernba
💯 Best landing spots for Donovan Mitchell
💯 Damian Lillard’s extension with the Blazers
☀️ Summer league recap with @JomiAdeniran
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New @LockedOnNetwork NBA show w/ @Adam Mares
– Suns retain Deandre Ayton
– What is means for Phoenix’s ability to trade for Kevin Durant
– Warriors/Durant reunion?
– Donovan Mitchell’s fit with the Knicks
– Summer League standouts
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast from overnight: @Tim MacMahon on the Donovan Mitchell trade landscape, then @Kevin Pelton and I react to PHX matching the Ayton offer sheet — and what it all means for Kevin Durant:
Apple: apple.co/3APmugc
Fred Katz @FredKatz
A man linked to the Knicks for years is finally available, and the Knicks have the resources to go get him.
But do they want to pay the price?
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Donovan Mitchell trade rumors: Knicks ‘backed away’ from Jazz’s huge request that included six draft picks
Dan Favale @danfavale
nba players who shot over 35% on >=4 pull-up 3PA per game last season:
—steph curry (37.4%)
—luka doncic (37%)
—trae young (35.8%)
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
No guest, just taking your calls on @getcallin tomorrow at 4pm ET.
We’ll bring the latest on the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes, Deandre Ayton, and more:
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Donovan Mitchell will be in NYC this weekend – throwing out the first pitch before the Brooklyn Cyclones game on Saturday night.
The team will also hand out Donovan Mitchell bobbleheads to fans in attendance.
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Fred Katz @FredKatz
A man linked to the Knicks for years is finally available, and the Knicks have the resources to go get him.
But do they want to pay the price?
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Friday at 3 PM ET: @Brian Lewis joins me for a @SpotifyLive session!
Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell, Adam Silver’s recent press conference (which we both covered) and Summer League Reflections are all sure to be on the discussion list.
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Our NBA insiders put together potential trades for Donovan Mitchell 👀
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Going live!
– Calvin Booth’s summer
– Donovan Mitchell?
– What’s going on in Phoenix?
– Serbian Corner with @MiroslavCuk
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
The Athletic: Donovan Mitchell was chirping at Marcus Stroman on Twitter after the game between the Mets and Cubs was postponed. @STR0 had other things on his mind… pic.twitter.com/QDsnzoElWv -via Twitter @TheAthleticNBA / July 15, 2022
New York’s recently re-signed center Mitchell Robinson is ineligible to be traded before Dec. 15, creating another hurdle, but the presence of Quentin Grimes, Miles McBride, Immanuel Quickley, Cam Reddish and Obi Toppin on its roster seemingly gives Rose optionality when it comes to packaging promising young players with his array of picks, with Grimes believed to be at the top of Utah’s wish list. The Knicks’ most pressing fear appears to be: Don’t outbid yourself and end up being second-guessed leaguewide like Minnesota after what the Wolves gave up for Gobert. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 15, 2022
Mitchell is Miami’s favorite current trade target not named Kevin Durant. Brooklyn is believed to covet Mitchell with a similar fervor to install him as a potential successor to Durant as the Nets’ cornerstone player. Even if you believe that the Heat simply don’t have sufficient draft assets to outbid the Knicks for Mitchell, or that Phoenix’s retention of restricted free agent Deandre Ayton decreases the Suns’ ability to trade for Durant and thus makes it even harder on the Nets to concoct a multiteam trade construction that brings them Mitchell, New York must likewise be careful not to underestimate its reputable competition here on top of everything else. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 15, 2022
