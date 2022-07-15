LeBron James: Boston is racist as f

On the latest episode of “The Shop,” James was asked rather bluntly: “Why do you hate Boston?” “Cause they racist as f–k,” James responded. “They will say anything. And it’s fine. It’s my life, f–k I’ve been dealing with it my whole life. I don’t mind it. I hear it. If I hear somebody close by, I check them real quick, then move onto the game. They’re going to say whatever the f–k they want to say.”
Source: Jared Greenspan @ New York Post
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Joe Vardon @joevardon
StatMuse @statmuse
Most playoff wins all time:
174 — LeBron James
161 — Derek Fisher
157 — Tim Duncan
155 — Robert Horry
154 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar pic.twitter.com/0gKZZbIa9B – 1:57 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
StatMuse @statmuse
Playoff leaders since 2000:
Points — LeBron James
Rebounds — Tim Duncan
Assists — LeBron James
Steals — LeBron James
Blocks — Tim Duncan
Wins — LeBron James
GOAT SF. GOAT PF. pic.twitter.com/6Y35oevDqT – 11:27 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
LeBron James @KingJames
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
41 of the past 43 NBA Finals series have featured at least one of these nine players:
Michael Jordan,
Larry Bird,
Magic Johnson
Hakeem Olajuwon,
Shaquille O’Neal,
Tim Duncan,
Kobe Bryant,
LeBron James,
Steph Curry
Moral of the story: You need an all-time great to win in the NBA – 9:13 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
