LeBron James takes veiled shot at Russell Westbrook?

“I’m obsessed with win or bust,” said LeBron James (h/t Darryn Albert of Larry Brown Sports). “What makes me have sleepless nights is when you don’t have everyone that feels the same way on your club. “It’s time when I wish I was a tennis player or a golfer where it was literally like, ‘Look in the mirror, motherf–ker. It’s you versus you,’”
Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I have never seen an agent statement quite like that Thad Foucher statement regarding Westbrook per Woj. Fascinated by the decision to publicly state these things. Don’t think the statement is false, don’t think I love an agent laying it all out like that for everyone so plainly. – 11:27 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m gonna predict that when the dust has settled, Russell Westbrook is going to wind up back on the Wizards after a buyout, where he can post his meaningless triple-doubles in peace. – 11:00 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Thad Foucher told ESPN that he’s no longer representing Russell Westbrook bc of “irreconcilable differences,” adding that he believes “his best option is to stay with the Lakers.”
So, guess this means Russ unequivocally wants out… – 10:57 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Something I wrote about Westbrook in March holds up pretty well bleacherreport.com/articles/10030… – 10:52 PM
Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13
LeBron James, Red Sox co-owner, says he hates Celtics fans because ‘they racist as f***’ sports.yahoo.com/le-bron-james-… via @Yahoo
@John_W_Henry what do u think of 1 of your partners calling fellow Boston fans like me racist? We’d like an answer..btw F* lebron doesn’t = racist – 10:32 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
LeBron takes aim at Boston Celtics fans: si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 8:46 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron says he dislikes playing in Boston because Celtics fans are “racist as f***” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/15/leb… – 7:46 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
leaving it up to the capologists to add pieces to make this legal. Here’s my mega proposal:
Knicks: Mitchell
Pacers: Barrett, Toppin
Jazz: Westbrook (expiring), two picks from Lakers, one from Nets, two picks Pacers, two from Knicks.
Nets: Turner, Fournier
Lakers: Irving – 4:00 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Fourteen of the most popular NBA players missed a combined 67 percent of available regular-season games last year, from Ben Simmons to Zion to Kyrie to LeBron. It’s a troubling trend, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3424723/2022/0… – 1:59 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most playoff wins all time:
174 — LeBron James
161 — Derek Fisher
157 — Tim Duncan
155 — Robert Horry
154 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar pic.twitter.com/0gKZZbIa9B – 1:57 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Looks like Tyrese Maxey is going through some workouts with LeBron. (via chrisjohnsonhoops on IG) pic.twitter.com/Sm7naZriYi – 10:10 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Lakers owner Jeanie Buss says Kobe Bryant tweet wasn’t about LeBron James: ‘My heart was full of sadness’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/14/lak… – 6:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Playoff leaders since 2000:
Points — LeBron James
Rebounds — Tim Duncan
Assists — LeBron James
Steals — LeBron James
Blocks — Tim Duncan
Wins — LeBron James
GOAT SF. GOAT PF. pic.twitter.com/6Y35oevDqT – 11:27 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James: I wasn’t knocking United States’ handling of Brittney Griner nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/13/leb… – 7:01 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
KD UPDATE: Ric Bucher is reporting that Steph Curry has reached out to KD several times about a reunion: “A league source says Curry has reached out several times to Durant, eager to improve his chances of winning a fifth championship and surpassing LeBron James.” #dubnation – 4:46 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
Everything I do always has a bigger purpose, much like @lifewtr, which makes me excited for the work we’ll do together!! Inspiring and championing others. More to come! 💧💪🏾👑 pic.twitter.com/LcnjtZkzqu – 1:36 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If the Lakers can somehow make the Turner/Hield trade AND the Pat Bev trade, I’d be totally fine missing out on Kyrie. That’s just an awesome combination of shooting and defense around LeBron and AD.
But I have no confidence in the Lakers to make either trade, so Kyrie it is! – 1:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#NBA commissioner Adam Silver addresses Brittney Griner’s status in Russia amid LeBron James saying #WNBA star should question America’s support (w/videos) #Mercury azcentral.com/story/sports/w… via @azcentral – 11:04 AM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
A “Family,” a funeral and a wedding: From @MBeavenABJ: Willie McGee set to step down as STVM AD to take job with LeBron James Family Foundation @LJFamFoundation @STVMAthletics beaconjournal.com/story/sports/h… via @beaconjournal – 9:28 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
41 of the past 43 NBA Finals series have featured at least one of these nine players:
Michael Jordan,
Larry Bird,
Magic Johnson
Hakeem Olajuwon,
Shaquille O’Neal,
Tim Duncan,
Kobe Bryant,
LeBron James,
Steph Curry
Moral of the story: You need an all-time great to win in the NBA – 9:13 AM
On the latest episode of “The Shop,” James was asked rather bluntly: “Why do you hate Boston?” “Cause they racist as f–k,” James responded. “They will say anything. And it’s fine. It’s my life, f–k I’ve been dealing with it my whole life. I don’t mind it. I hear it. If I hear somebody close by, I check them real quick, then move onto the game. They’re going to say whatever the f–k they want to say.” -via New York Post / July 15, 2022
StatMuse: Playoff leaders since 2010: Points — LeBron James Rebounds — LeBron James Assists — LeBron James Steals — LeBron James Blocks — Serge Ibaka Wins — LeBron James King James has been dominant. pic.twitter.com/EUeRdX0dhL -via Twitter @statmuse / July 15, 2022
It’s a trend that includes many of the league’s biggest names and practically all the MVP candidates. Over the past three seasons, it’s clear that too few players are ready to play: Kevin Durant has played zero, 35, and 55 games; Stephen Curry has played 5, 63, and 64; LeBron James has played 67, 45, and 56. -via TrueHoop / July 15, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: After 14 years, Lakers star Russell Westbrook and his agent Thad Foucher of Wasserman have parted ways, Foucher tells ESPN: https://t.co/JdmpX1xnK4 -via Twitter @wojespn / July 15, 2022
According to multiple sources, the trade that is closest to happening involves Kyrie Irving being sent to the Los Angeles Lakers and Russell Westbrook being routed to the Spurs. To facilitate that trade, the sources tell me the Spurs want an unprotected first round pick from the Lakers. -via SpursTalk / July 15, 2022
New Orleans Pelicans: yes our players enjoy sitting next to each other rather than on opposite ends of the court -via Twitter @PelicansNBA / July 14, 2022
