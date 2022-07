LeBron James takes veiled shot at Russell Westbrook?

On the latest episode of “The Shop,” James was asked rather bluntly: “Why do you hate Boston?” “Cause they racist as f–k,” James responded. “They will say anything. And it’s fine. It’s my life, f–k I’ve been dealing with it my whole life. I don’t mind it. I hear it. If I hear somebody close by, I check them real quick, then move onto the game. They’re going to say whatever the f–k they want to say.” -via New York Post / July 15, 2022