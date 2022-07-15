No Talen Horton-Tucker for Patrick Beverley trade in the works at the moment

As such, according to one source familiar with the team’s thinking, there is no push forthcoming from the Lakers’ side to swap Talen Horton-Tucker (as rumored) for Patrick Beverley, who ranks as one of Utah’s very available veterans alongside Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanović and Jordan Clarkson.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lots of former and current Clippers in Italy to celebrate Paul George, including Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, Ivica Zubac and Kawhi Leonard pic.twitter.com/RkDdVjlyPU – 12:17 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If the Lakers can somehow make the Turner/Hield trade AND the Pat Bev trade, I’d be totally fine missing out on Kyrie. That’s just an awesome combination of shooting and defense around LeBron and AD.
StatMuse @statmuse
Patrick Beverley in his 10 seasons:
— 9/4/4
— 41/38/76%
— 3x All-Defensive
Play-In Tournament champion. pic.twitter.com/vCSILjWCzA – 11:22 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
True/False: If the Heat trade for Patrick Beverley he would be the best PF option on the roster. – 11:12 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Jazz already have a lot of veterans contenders would want. Beverley. Vanderbilt. Bogdanovic. Maybe Conley. Maybe the matching salary in the Mitchell deal.
The Jazz have a chance to accumulate a metric shit ton of draft capital in the next year. – 5:47 PM
Sources say, the Jazz have made all of their veteran players available in trade talks, and there are no untouchable players currently on the roster. Guards Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley and Jordan Clarkson have been pursued by teams across the league in recent weeks. -via The Athletic / July 13, 2022
Patrick Beverley also appears to be a strong trade candidate. The former Timberwolves point guard has drawn interest from the Lakers and Heat, sources told B/R. Philadelphia had been mentioned as a potential Beverley suitor, with his past Houston experience and the Sixers’ obvious deep Rockets connections, but it seems unlikely that Beverley would now be Philadelphia-bound after the team acquired De’Anthony Melton on draft night. -via Bleacher Report / July 13, 2022
Joey Lynn: Sounds like Pat Bev is waiting for the Utah Jazz to decide which direction their franchise is going. “Utah ya’ll tryna win or ya’ll tryna tank, let me know… We gon take Utah all the way, or Utah gon say they don’t need me and we can go somewhere else?” -via Twitter / July 12, 2022
