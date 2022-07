Paolo Banchero was looking forward to getting drafted by the Rockets amidst rumors

Many experts pegged the Magic to select Jabari Smith No. 1 overall. And that publicly remained the forecast the morning of the draft, but the Magic worked behind the scenes days earlier to alter the top of the draft without anyone picking up on it. Two days before the draft, Orlando requested a Zoom interview with Banchero. “I was a little surprised they called,” Banchero told Yahoo Sports. “Again, my mind was in Houston.” This was the call that shook up the top of the draft order. -via Yahoo! Sports / July 15, 2022