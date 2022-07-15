Russell Westbrook severs ties with agent Thad Foucher

Adrian Wojnarowski: After 14 years, Lakers star Russell Westbrook and his agent Thad Foucher of Wasserman have parted ways, Foucher tells ESPN: https://t.co/JdmpX1xnK4
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I have never seen an agent statement quite like that Thad Foucher statement regarding Westbrook per Woj. Fascinated by the decision to publicly state these things. Don’t think the statement is false, don’t think I love an agent laying it all out like that for everyone so plainly. – 11:27 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m gonna predict that when the dust has settled, Russell Westbrook is going to wind up back on the Wizards after a buyout, where he can post his meaningless triple-doubles in peace. – 11:00 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Thad Foucher told ESPN that he’s no longer representing Russell Westbrook bc of “irreconcilable differences,” adding that he believes “his best option is to stay with the Lakers.”
So, guess this means Russ unequivocally wants out… – 10:57 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Something I wrote about Westbrook in March holds up pretty well bleacherreport.com/articles/10030… – 10:52 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
After 14 years, Lakers star Russell Westbrook and his agent Thad Foucher of Wasserman have parted ways, Foucher tells ESPN: es.pn/3cm36gM – 10:44 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
leaving it up to the capologists to add pieces to make this legal. Here’s my mega proposal:
Knicks: Mitchell
Pacers: Barrett, Toppin
Jazz: Westbrook (expiring), two picks from Lakers, one from Nets, two picks Pacers, two from Knicks.
Nets: Turner, Fournier
Lakers: Irving – 4:00 PM
More on this storyline
“I’m obsessed with win or bust,” said LeBron James (h/t Darryn Albert of Larry Brown Sports). “What makes me have sleepless nights is when you don’t have everyone that feels the same way on your club. “It’s time when I wish I was a tennis player or a golfer where it was literally like, ‘Look in the mirror, motherf–ker. It’s you versus you,’” -via Clutch Points / July 15, 2022
According to multiple sources, the trade that is closest to happening involves Kyrie Irving being sent to the Los Angeles Lakers and Russell Westbrook being routed to the Spurs. To facilitate that trade, the sources tell me the Spurs want an unprotected first round pick from the Lakers. -via LJ Ellis @ SpursTalk / July 15, 2022
