Russell Westbrook severs ties with agent Thad Foucher

“I’m obsessed with win or bust,” said LeBron James (h/t Darryn Albert of Larry Brown Sports). “What makes me have sleepless nights is when you don’t have everyone that feels the same way on your club. “It’s time when I wish I was a tennis player or a golfer where it was literally like, ‘Look in the mirror, motherf–ker. It’s you versus you,’” -via Clutch Points / July 15, 2022