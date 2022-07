Spurs want draft picks to help with Kyrie Irving trade?

If Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving depart from the Brooklyn Nets, perhaps the player who will be most affected by it will be young guard Cam Thomas for several reasons. “I never even expected to come into a situation like Brooklyn, where I had Kyrie and KD take me under their wing,” Thomas told Andscape . Durant asked for a trade recently after Irving showed interest in being dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers. Time will tell when and where or if both of these NBA stars under contract will be traded by the beginning of next season. -via Andscape / July 14, 2022