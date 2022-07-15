Spurs want draft picks to help with Kyrie Irving trade?

According to multiple sources, the trade that is closest to happening involves Kyrie Irving being sent to the Los Angeles Lakers and Russell Westbrook being routed to the Spurs. To facilitate that trade, the sources tell me the Spurs want an unprotected first round pick from the Lakers.
Source: LJ Ellis @ SpursTalk
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Today's full episode of 'Please Don't Aggregate This' is live now
Deep dives on Donovan Mitchell, Utah, New York, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn, Indiana post-Ayton offer sheet, and a whole lot more: callin.com/link/zaKSJplwjr – 5:22 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
leaving it up to the capologists to add pieces to make this legal. Here’s my mega proposal:
Knicks: Mitchell
Pacers: Barrett, Toppin
Jazz: Westbrook (expiring), two picks from Lakers, one from Nets, two picks Pacers, two from Knicks.
Nets: Turner, Fournier
Lakers: Irving – 4:00 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Fourteen of the most popular NBA players missed a combined 67 percent of available regular-season games last year, from Ben Simmons to Zion to Kyrie to LeBron. It's a troubling trend
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New @LockedOnHeat pod
– The latest on Miami’s pursuit of Kevin Durant
– The Deandre Ayton domino
– Revisiting Kyrie
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 7:33 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
"I never even expected to come into a situation like Brooklyn, where I had Kyrie and KD take me under their wing," @Cam Thomas told @Andscape. Thomas is leading #VegasSummerLeague is scoring and gives @Kevin Durant and @Kyrie Irving credit for their tutelage.
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Cam Thomas focused on improvement amid Nets' Kyrie Irving-Kevin Durant uncertainty. The second-year guard, who is leading the #NBA summer league in scoring, has taken valuable lessons from his All-Star teammates.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
It obviously isn’t happening, but I just allowed myself to imagine Kyrie Irving getting traded to the Bucks.
Their 2029 1st is tradable now. They could come close to matching salary with Lopez and Grayson (albeit with a HUGE tax bill). If healthy, they’d basically be unbeatable. – 2:29 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
With @EphraimSalaam. Is Adam Silver too player-friendly? Why do folks continue to disrespect Giannis? The Latest on KD and Kyrie & more! Guests: @EddieHouse_50 @Jeff Zillgitt
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 2:24 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Goran Dragic: More about individuals than team with Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Nets
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
The July mailbag is up and almost every question is about the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving situations. On their markets, the 'run it back' idea, human nature and more:
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
What Goran Dragic had to say about his Kevin Durant/Kyrie Irving experience #miamiheat
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Donovan Mitchell to Knicks rumors spawn
– What does the trade look like?
– What I think will happen and why
– KD market
– Kyrie?
– Chet/Keegan/Mathurin, Summer League thoughts
– Vegas Diaries
Join us! ⬇️
youtube.com/watch?v=uY61QG… – 12:16 AM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Goran Dragic on his Kevin Durant/Kyrie Irving experience #miamiheat
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Donovan Mitchell Trades + More News
🔘 Future of Utah Jazz (1:51)
🔘 Mitchell trades (11:33)
🔘 Kyrie (45:38)
🔘 Khris Middleton/Pat Connaughton (53:36)
🎧 https://t.co/lSl4aWS07y
🍎 https://t.co/EMCehDyoeA
✳️ https://t.co/GLRbMOkNa1
FULL TIMESTAMPS⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LhwajMlhwO – 6:50 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jose Alvarado says his next major target in the NBA for a little Grand Theft Alvarado is Kyrie Irving.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think you can read the latest Kyrie update in one of two ways:
Kyrie Irving is unpredictable and unknowable, and the Lakers stuff has either been BS from Day 1 or he’s changed his mind.
OR
The Nets are really grasping at straws when it comes to leverage here – 5:32 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
On Kyrie Irving: I don't know what to believe. I've just sort of thrown my hands in the air at this point. I'm just going to say that when one new report contradicts weeks of consistent reporting from a variety of sources, I treat that new report with skepticism.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kyrie Irving reportedly wants to stay with Nets as Durant trade process drags out
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If the Lakers can somehow make the Turner/Hield trade AND the Pat Bev trade, I'd be totally fine missing out on Kyrie. That's just an awesome combination of shooting and defense around LeBron and AD.

But I have no confidence in the Lakers to make either trade, so Kyrie it is!
But I have no confidence in the Lakers to make either trade, so Kyrie it is! – 1:11 PM
If the Lakers can somehow make the Turner/Hield trade AND the Pat Bev trade, I’d be totally fine missing out on Kyrie. That’s just an awesome combination of shooting and defense around LeBron and AD.
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Durant and Irving still in limbo #miamiheat
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday's @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the new report that Kyrie actually *doesn't* want to be traded to the Lakers (sure, Jan), Adam Silver's distaste for superstars demanding trades, and more.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wai… – 11:38 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
NBA GM: "Kevin Durant loves to play. I don't think he has it in him to sit out. I'd make him play and try to convince him and Kyrie Irving that this is their best chance to win."

Updates on the trade market for both Nets stars
Updates on the trade market for both Nets stars on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 11:08 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Amid this morning's talk that Kyrie Irving could remain in Brooklyn, and that #Nets underwhelmed by trade offers for Kevin Durant, it is curious that they remain 28-1 to win the 2022-23 championship. The words "stay tuned" never seemed quite so fitting.
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Maybe this is Kyrie's camp trying to get LeBron to force a trade to Brooklyn? AK
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving wants to be a Net — with or without Kevin Durant #Nets
More on this storyline
The Spurs are actively looking to rent out their cap space in exchange for draft capital. With All-Stars like Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell on the trade market, the Spurs are hoping to be handsomely rewarded for helping to facilitate the acquisition of one of those big names. -via SpursTalk / July 15, 2022
As for Kyrie Irving, Alex Schiffer seconded Brian Lewis’s story that Irving wants back in Brooklyn. I don’t think Irving ever wanted to leave Brooklyn. He’s from New Jersey and grew up a Nets fan when the team was on the other side of the Hudson River. He has his family there. It was only when the organization started playing hardball with him that he decided to look elsewhere. As the market for him has become solely the Lakers, maybe he’s started to realize the grass isn’t always greener across the country. -via NetsDaily / July 15, 2022
If Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving depart from the Brooklyn Nets, perhaps the player who will be most affected by it will be young guard Cam Thomas for several reasons. “I never even expected to come into a situation like Brooklyn, where I had Kyrie and KD take me under their wing,” Thomas told Andscape. Durant asked for a trade recently after Irving showed interest in being dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers. Time will tell when and where or if both of these NBA stars under contract will be traded by the beginning of next season. -via Andscape / July 14, 2022
