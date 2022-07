Suns have not included Mikal Bridges and wealth of picks in trade offers for Kevin Durant

“I’m not sure that they weren’t getting him,” said Brian Windhorst. “I think they have, and by the way they’re not alone… How do I want to put this? I think the position they’re taking is that they’ve made their offer for Kevin Durant. And their offer is their offer. And it’s not an offer that the Nets are interested in. “I’m not even sure the Suns can put together an offer that the Nets would be interested in by themselves. I think this is where the other teams are as well . -via RealGM / July 15, 2022