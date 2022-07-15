Suns have not included Mikal Bridges and wealth of picks in trade offers for Kevin Durant

Later in the podcast, Windhort reports that the Suns have not offered Mikal Bridges and their full boat of future first round picks and pick swaps to the Nets. On Thursday evening, Adrian Wojnarowski also reported that the Suns are “probably without the assets to be competitive for a Kevin Durant trade.”
Joe Vardon @joevardon
From Paolo Banchero to Kevin Durant, NBA fan favorites aren’t playing enough — and that (to me) is the league’s biggest issue. @The Athletic theathletic.com/3424723/2022/0… – 10:19 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Windy says on First Take that the Suns matching the Ayton deal was an indicator that there’s no traction in a Durant trade to Phx. Mentioned Bkn not giving up on trying to convince Durant to stay. pic.twitter.com/R7g6IhZAlT – 10:06 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Phoenix matched, and Deandre Ayton is coming back. For @PHNX_Suns, I took a look at what comes next for DA and the Suns, how they fill out the roster, whether the Kevin Durant dream is dead and more: https://t.co/5AFWkFuWli pic.twitter.com/J9M4lxcVeY – 10:03 AM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Me and @Kevin O’Connor recorded this. Ayton match, the Durant cloud, Summer League player reactions, etc.
Me and @Kevin O’Connor recorded this. Ayton match, the Durant cloud, Summer League player reactions, etc.
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New @LockedOnNetwork NBA show w/ @Adam Mares
– Suns retain Deandre Ayton
– What is means for Phoenix’s ability to trade for Kevin Durant
– Warriors/Durant reunion?
– Donovan Mitchell’s fit with the Knicks
– Summer League standouts
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: Heat needs help in Durant, Mitchell pursuits. And how Ayton decision alters Suns’ Durant efforts: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:14 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast from overnight: @Tim MacMahon on the Donovan Mitchell trade landscape, then @Kevin Pelton and I react to PHX matching the Ayton offer sheet — and what it all means for Kevin Durant:
Apple: apple.co/3APmugc
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Per @Brian Windhorst the Suns matching the Ayton offer makes Phoenix less likely to acquire KD in the near term because they are less flexible and he can’t be traded after Jan. 1 – 8:48 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New @LockedOnHeat pod
– The latest on Miami’s pursuit of Kevin Durant
– The Deandre Ayton domino
– Revisiting Kyrie
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
What if… KD trade demand was the pro sports disgruntled equivalent of Will slapping Chris🤔 – 1:25 AM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
One year ago today: Khris drops 40 points — including 12 clutch points in the final 6 minutes — to lead the Bucks to a comeback win in Game 4 of the Finals. Fun fact: Khris has as many 40-point Finals games as Kobe, KD, Wilt and Kareem (1) pic.twitter.com/FmcLMLI82p – 11:56 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
What does Ayton staying in Phoenix mean for Kevin Durant trade market? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/14/wha… – 11:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Of course, that’s my guy. That’s my best friend. Definitely don’t want him going anywhere else.”
Mikal Bridges when asked last month whether he wanted Deandre Ayton to stay with #Suns.
Today, #Suns match Indiana #Pacers 4-year, $133M offer sheet to keep Ayton in Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/aQwtu4hyRI – 9:22 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
the suns took deandre ayton off the market.
and they still *remain* a viable kevin durant trade destination—if not the favorites to land him.
i wrote about why:
https://t.co/BUxv7g0i4D pic.twitter.com/0eNNSdKhi6 – 9:01 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Suns tonight match Pacers’ offer for Ayton, taking him out of play for Durant trade. But Heat still needs help in Durant, Mitchell pursuits, amid ESPN report that Knicks are favorites to acquire the Jazz All Star guard: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:37 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
$133 million (Deandre Ayton)
+
$224 million (Devin Booker)
+
$90 million (Mikal Bridges)
=
$447 million 💵 in contracts for these 3 guys over the past 10 months
I’ll always root for them, even though I just started my new job – waiting tables at Red Lobster… 🦞 pic.twitter.com/EF5j9So2JM – 8:32 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant wrinkle notwithstanding, I’d wager the play was always going to be sowing seeds of doubt that the Suns would match an offer for Deandre Ayton, then matching once someone took the bait. Got him for less than they could’ve offered him – 8:30 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“I never even expected to come into a situation like Brooklyn, where I had Kyrie and KD take me under their wing,” @Cam Thomas told @Andscape. Thomas is leading #VegasSummerLeague is scoring and gives @Kevin Durant and @Kyrie Irving credit for their tutelage. https://t.co/1dnyY4ABdh pic.twitter.com/aLjbo1m5QG – 8:21 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Phoenix Suns have matched Deandre Ayton’s $133M offer sheet, meaning they cannot trade him until Jan. 15.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Where the Heat’s roster stands, as it looks like Miami will need help to land either Durant or Mitchell miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, how the Ayton news could impact things – 8:12 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Who will get traded first? (DeAndre Ayton offer sheet lowers chances of KD to Suns): – 6:46 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Suns still have the assets to make a Kevin Durant trade happen, even with Deandre Ayton’s new max salary potentially on the roster.
A package centered around Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, expiring salaries and all of their future draft picks is enough to make it work legally. – 5:39 PM
The Suns still have the assets to make a Kevin Durant trade happen, even with Deandre Ayton’s new max salary potentially on the roster.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier —Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell? Trade choice not necessarily Heat’s, but comparisons unavoidable. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:09 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
masai ujiri seeing the suns’ chances of landing kevin durant implode pic.twitter.com/pQVpbe8T5e – 4:36 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
deandre ayton: *sees chance to maybe play with tyrese haliburton AND complicate the suns’ pursuit of kd* pic.twitter.com/fU2ogFyqxg – 4:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Pacers are making their play for Deandre Ayton. Here’s everything you need to know about RFA, the max offer sheet, sign-and-trades, and what this means for the Suns and their Kevin Durant dreams: https://t.co/30U1d72eZt pic.twitter.com/p8BESgWnho – 4:29 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The big question surrounding all of the Kevin Durant noise is whether he would consider playing for a team other than the Suns and Heat? That could dictate how this all plays out. – 4:19 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Friday at 3 PM ET: @Brian Lewis joins me for a @SpotifyLive session!
Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell, Adam Silver’s recent press conference (which we both covered) and Summer League Reflections are all sure to be on the discussion list.
Friday at 3 PM ET: @Brian Lewis joins me for a @SpotifyLive session!
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“[The Suns] are not eliminated but it certainly does complicate a lot of things here with Durant.”
—@Bobby Marks on the Suns matching Deandre Ayton’s offer sheet with the Pacers pic.twitter.com/4p9HU8AOAg – 4:08 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
With Ayton off table in Durant talks, not sure why a Phoenix offer built around Mikal Bridges/Cam Johnson/picks would be better than hypothetical Heat offer of Herro, Lowry, picks, other non-Bam and non-Butler assets. We’ll see if Durant cheerfully accepts trade to another city. – 3:57 PM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
I always thought Golden State would be a great landing spot for Durant, especially since the Warriors have some enticingly good prospects i.e; Poole, Kuminga, Wiseman, Moody. But I’m hearing there has been minimal dialogue so far between Nets and Warriors. – 3:54 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Durant labels Suns or Heat as landing spots
Suns now in awkward position with Ayton news
Durant labels Suns or Heat as landing spots
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW from @Anthony Chiang and me: Heat needs help in Durant, Mitchell pursuits. And Ayton decision today potentially alters Suns’ Durant efforts, which can only help Heat (at least slightly) if Durant gets his way on trade destinations: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:49 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Cam Thomas focused on improvement amid Nets’ Kyrie Irving-Kevin Durant uncertainty. The second-year guard, who is leading the #NBA summer league in scoring, has taken valuable lessons from his All-Star teammates. Story in @andscape. https://t.co/1dnyY4ABdh #nets #kd #kyrie pic.twitter.com/2VWij7OwQh – 3:29 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I don’t think the Suns can get Kevin Durant without either including DeAndre Ayton or spinning him off for more assets, which they can’t do this offseason if he has indeed signed an offer sheet.
But if they do pull it off? CP3-Booker-KD-Ayton is the instant title favorite. – 3:24 PM
I don’t think the Suns can get Kevin Durant without either including DeAndre Ayton or spinning him off for more assets, which they can’t do this offseason if he has indeed signed an offer sheet.
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Now that Ayton has signed the offer sheet he can’t be in a sign-and-trade (seemingly killing a Durant trade), can’t be traded to the Pacers at all this season and can veto trades after his 1/15/23 eligible trade date.
The Suns absolutely have to match this and retain the asset. – 3:13 PM
Now that Ayton has signed the offer sheet he can’t be in a sign-and-trade (seemingly killing a Durant trade), can’t be traded to the Pacers at all this season and can veto trades after his 1/15/23 eligible trade date.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns need to match that Deandre Ayton offer. No if ands or buts about it. Kevin Durant deal is still not impossible, but it’ll probably be on the back burner now. Just can’t let him walk for nothing – 3:05 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jerry West thinks KD will stay in Brooklyn 👀
(via @Sirius XM NBA) pic.twitter.com/cAEkFpookg – 2:57 PM
Jerry West thinks KD will stay in Brooklyn 👀
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
With @EphraimSalaam. Is Adam Silver too player-friendly? Why do folks continue to disrespect Giannis? The Latest on KD and Kyrie & more! Guests: @EddieHouse_50 @Jeff Zillgitt
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 2:24 PM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
Nets are playing high-stakes poker here in Vegas & many a team would love to join the party and land Durant. But sources insist Miami and Phoenix remain the major players – for now. Is Miami willing to give up Adebayo? Is Phoenix willing to give up Booker? Nets aren’t settling. – 2:09 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m bored. Let’s make some schedule predictions:
Opening night:
Bucks at Celtics
Lakers at Warriors
Christmas:
Bucks at Knicks
Grizzlies at 76ers
Celtics at Warriors
Lakers at Clippers
Pelicans at Suns
KD can obviously change things. I want to slot Denver in there somewhere – 1:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
If only trading Kevin Durant to the Phoenix #Suns was as simple as it looks on paper (w/videos) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
A new episode of the Heat Check podcast: How far should the Heat go to land Durant or Mitchell? And summer league takeaways miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hea… – 12:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell? Trade choice not necessarily Heat’s, but comparisons unavoidable sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Which would be the more likely deal? Which would be the preferable deal? What are the factors that come into play? – 11:54 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Goran Dragic: More about individuals than team with Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Nets nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/14/gor… – 10:23 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
The July mailbag is up and almost every question is about the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving situations. On their markets, the ‘run it back’ idea, human nature and more: theathletic.com/3422311/2022/0… – 10:20 AM
“I’m not sure that they weren’t getting him,” said Brian Windhorst. “I think they have, and by the way they’re not alone… How do I want to put this? I think the position they’re taking is that they’ve made their offer for Kevin Durant. And their offer is their offer. And it’s not an offer that the Nets are interested in. “I’m not even sure the Suns can put together an offer that the Nets would be interested in by themselves. I think this is where the other teams are as well. -via RealGM / July 15, 2022
“I think the other teams have said ‘Brooklyn, here is our offer. I don’t have any incentive to raise our offer because I know nobody else is raising theirs. I think that is what Indiana was trying to catch them in. Indiana was trying to catch them in that. “This is them partially saying ‘We’re not counting on Kevin Durant. We have a 64-win team. This is going to take us into the tax.'” -via RealGM / July 15, 2022
Prior to that news breaking, Bobby Marks stated, “[The Suns] are not eliminated but it certainly does complicate a lot of things here with Durant.” He noted that he never believed that Ayton would wind up in Brooklyn because it would hard-cap the Nets and without Ayton in the Suns mix, Phoenix “would have to gut their roster” to get to the $36 million needed to match KD’s salary. -via NetsDaily / July 15, 2022
Second, the Suns would have to send out enough salary to balance out Durant’s $44 million contract — and Mikal Bridges’ $20 million isn’t enough. Center DeAndre Ayton, who might have been useful as both salary ballast and return, just signed a maximum extension offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers. The Suns, if they match, could not trade Ayton without his permission for one year. -via Salt Lake Tribune / July 14, 2022
All eyes are on Phoenix when it comes to Durant, the Nets star who is believed to be targeting the Suns as his preferred next destination. Yet while I wrote at length on Thursday about how a deal centered on restricted free agent center Deandre Ayton and small forward Mikal Bridges might work for both sides, the early sense is that it would take more than that. Or, to be clearer, something different. As the New York Daily News’ Kristian Winfield pointed out in the wake of the Rudy Gobert-to-Minnesota blockbuster that went down on Friday, the Nets’ asking price for Durant — two All-Stars, as we’d been told — may have just gone up. There’s no way the Suns are trading Devin Booker, who just agreed to a four-year, $224 million extension. -via The Athletic / July 1, 2022
Tim Bontemps interjected that he expects Durant to end up with the Suns. “If you look at these trade, there’s a nexus point between what the player wants and the team wants,” said Bontemps. “Kevin Durant would like to play for the Suns. We can all agree on that. The Phoenix Suns also have a lot of stuff the Brooklyn Nets would want. They’re not going to get Devin Booker in this trade, but they’ve got Mikal Bridges, they’ve got Deandre Ayton they can put in a sign-and-trade, and they have Cam Johnson.” -via RealGM / July 1, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.