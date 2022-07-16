Heat looking to acquire picks to use in possible trades for Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Durant

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: Readers asked if Donovan Mitchell is really THAT much better than Tyler Herro, enough to justify giving away three 1st rounders, Herro and more. We explore: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 10:10 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“It’s what the owners have been doing to the players for years…I don’t feel bad for what KD is doing at all”
NBA legend, @Scottie Pippen, supports Kevin Durant’s trade request from Brooklyn #NetsWorld
@Frank Isola | @Eddie Johnson pic.twitter.com/IeJFkh1gRg – 9:56 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: my read on where the Donovan Mitchell/Knicks talks stand heading into the weekend, including Jazz asking for a package including RJ Barrett earlier in their discussions with NYK, Knicks’ desire to land Mitchell & MIA looming: sny.tv/articles/donov… – 9:50 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: Heat adds Oakland University rookie, who has spoken with and hopes to follow in steps of fellow Oakland alum Kendrick Nunn. Where roster stands amid latest Durant, Mitchell chatter: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:44 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sports+: Cameron Thomas’ scoring won over Kevin Durant, but can his developing playmaking win over the #Nets? nypost.com/2022/07/16/can… via @nypost – 9:42 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
How many of these things will happen before the start of the season?
KD out of Brooklyn
Donovan Mitchell in New York
Kyrie Irving with Lakers – 4:40 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
The Knicks are going to run Grimes & McBride 35 minutes in the Summer League championship game on Sunday with the Donovan Mitchell trade still in limbo arent they – 2:20 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
With no offers they like, Nets reportedly willing to keep Durant rather than force trade nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/15/wit… – 11:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Probably not going to happen now.
BUT.
Say #Suns got Kevin Durant, but had to part with Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and Landry Shamet.
Ugh.
BUT.
Starting 5:
PG: Chris Paul
SG: Devin Booker
SF: Kevin Durant
PF: Cam Johnson
C: Deandre Ayton
Thoughts? https://t.co/F4hSAl4VB8 pic.twitter.com/5KKnFUMXB3 – 10:35 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“If they don’t make a trade in the next month, two months, he’s going to show up, be a professional, and do his job”
Former NBA Shooting Guard @Mike Miller weighs in on Kevin Durant’s trade request from the Brooklyn Nets
@TermineRadio | @LegsESPN | #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/zvf4axKBOB – 8:54 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Donovan Mitchell is nowhere near good enough to give up six 1st round picks for.
Especially when then paired with another undersized guard.
Knicks are best case a poor man’s east coast Dame/CJ Blazers.
With no outs to get better.
Knicks gonna Knick. – 7:54 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
The promised mailbag on the Donovan Mitchell situation:
When will a deal get done? What will the Jazz do next? What does Donovan’s “camp” want?
sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 7:39 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
But seriously… should the Knicks go all-in for Donovan Mitchell? pic.twitter.com/mZjgmdLFPR – 7:16 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
🔘 Deandre Ayton (2:02)
🔘 Durant, Suns, Heat, Raptors, Other teams (9:36)
🔘 Non-KD trades for Suns (24:51)
🔘 Pacers future (33:11)
🔘 Donovan Mitchell, RJ Barrett (48:28)
🎧 https://t.co/Im2urv9p2d
🍎 https://t.co/H0RrcbkgC3
✳️ https://t.co/VUiiR32SEn pic.twitter.com/5gBkzxKWvr – 6:46 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Donovan Mitchell hypothetical trades looking more and more like the Kevin Durant value trade rumors
No wonder there’s a laser focus on KD at the top of the list, aside from the obvious skill gap – 6:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
5 reasons #Suns shouldn’t give up on Kevin Durant after matching $133M offer for Deandre Ayton azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:19 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Today’s full episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ is live now on @getcallin, Apple, Spotify and more.
Deep dives on Donovan Mitchell, Utah, New York, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn, Indiana post-Ayton offer sheet, and a whole lot more: callin.com/link/zaKSJplwjr – 5:22 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Jerry West says ‘I can see why’ Kevin Durant requested trade, predicts Nets won’t deal star nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/15/jer… – 5:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Donovan Mitchell and Jalen Brunson head-to-head in the playoffs:
Jalen Brunson —
28/5/4
48/36/85%
Donovan Mitchell —
26/4/6
40/21/88% pic.twitter.com/Cp5vUnGxC4 – 4:23 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
3 ways the Knicks can land Donovan Mitchell nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 4:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Former Heat forward KZ Okpala resurfaces on deal with Kings. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Move to Sacramento reunites Okpala with Mike Brown, who coached him on Nigerian national team last summer. Also: the Donovan Mitchell-Heat angle; summer-league scheduling. – 3:16 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
If the Jazz got five first-rounders for Rudy Gobert, what will they get for Donovan Mitchell? #TheMismatch pic.twitter.com/cjMrCmVVjC – 3:12 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Kevin Durant and Myles Turner to Miami.
Bam Adebayo to Indiana.
Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic and a mountain of picks to Brooklyn.
How does this look? Close? If it’s unfair for anyone, who am I screwing over? pic.twitter.com/RkZ1E2gFg1 – 3:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Phoenix matching to keep Deandre Ayton, what comes next for him and the Suns, the human element to all of this, the Kevin Durant dream and more: bit.ly/3RBRYwk – 3:09 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Would you trade OG Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr. and all the picks for Kevin Durant? – 2:41 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Leaving Las Vegas (actually I left Wednesday night) with a fresh batch of Summer League Buzz to share (Donovan, Durant and lots more) that was just dispatched worldwide: marcstein.substack.com/p/leaving-las-… – 2:18 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Solve for X:
Myles Turner + X first round picks=Bam Adebayo
Wondering if there might be a Pacers-Nets-Heat Kevin Durant construction to be found. – 2:00 PM
Solve for X:
Myles Turner + X first round picks=Bam Adebayo
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON JAZZ an #askloj edition. Why would we trade Donovan Mitchell, what could we get for Donovan Mitchell and how long till the Utah Jazz would be good again
open.spotify.com/episode/4e3zVo… – 1:26 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Hey, I’m doing a mailbag on the Donovan Mitchell situation today for @sltrib.
Send me your questions please? – 12:49 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
On the Crossover pod: An in-depth (and at times emotional) discussion about Deandre Ayton’s big payday, w/the man who drafted him, @Ryan McDonough.
Also: the Donovan Mitchell-NYK talks, and Ryan’s proposal to curb trade demands.
Listen/subscribe: link.chtbl.com/crossover – 12:22 PM
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
Man @STR0 we was coming for you today 😂😂 imma be locked in tomorrow tho ‼️‼️ – 12:14 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If a young star was to take the qualifying offer -> UFA route, he’d be able to pick his team after five years.
In that sense, Donovan Mitchell might wind up getting the best of both worlds. He got his money right away, but would end up with a preferred destination after Year 5. – 12:12 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New #Celtics mailbag features questions on what’s going to happen with Evan Fournier TPE before it expires next week, Malcolm Brogdon’s health, what will Payton Pritchard’s role be and could another East contender be in the mix for Durant? masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 12:05 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Would you want to see Kyle Lowry on the Brooklyn Nets with Kevin Durant?
@Frank Isola and @Brian Scalabrine weigh in pic.twitter.com/TMfNQCX2Mu – 12:05 PM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
New podcast. Deandre Ayton’s big contract and how it affects the Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell trade situations (w/@Tim Bontemps & @Tim MacMahon) spoti.fi/3IJJGi2 – 11:45 AM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 The Suns matching the Pacers’ offer sheet for Deandre Ayton
🏀 How the Knicks can acquire Donovan Mitchell
🏀 Summer league prospect standouts
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/6GKn6U… – 11:32 AM
The Ringer @ringernba
💯 Best landing spots for Donovan Mitchell
💯 Damian Lillard’s extension with the Blazers
☀️ Summer league recap with @JomiAdeniran
#RealOnes with @Logan Murdock and @Bell19Raja: open.spotify.com/episode/2ajC0t… – 11:14 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
From Paolo Banchero to Kevin Durant, NBA fan favorites aren’t playing enough — and that (to me) is the league’s biggest issue. @The Athletic theathletic.com/3424723/2022/0… – 10:19 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Windy says on First Take that the Suns matching the Ayton deal was an indicator that there’s no traction in a Durant trade to Phx. Mentioned Bkn not giving up on trying to convince Durant to stay. pic.twitter.com/R7g6IhZAlT – 10:06 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Phoenix matched, and Deandre Ayton is coming back. For @PHNX_Suns, I took a look at what comes next for DA and the Suns, how they fill out the roster, whether the Kevin Durant dream is dead and more: https://t.co/5AFWkFuWli pic.twitter.com/J9M4lxcVeY – 10:03 AM
More on this storyline
Windhorst continued: “At this point, the Nets’ preferred situation is for Kevin Durant to stay with them. There is no trade they they’ve got that they like.” -via The Spun / July 16, 2022
The Spurs are actively looking to rent out their cap space in exchange for draft capital. With All-Stars like Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell on the trade market, the Spurs are hoping to be handsomely rewarded for helping to facilitate the acquisition of one of those big names. -via SpursTalk / July 15, 2022
Mitchell is Miami’s favorite current trade target not named Kevin Durant. Brooklyn is believed to covet Mitchell with a similar fervor to install him as a potential successor to Durant as the Nets’ cornerstone player. Even if you believe that the Heat simply don’t have sufficient draft assets to outbid the Knicks for Mitchell, or that Phoenix’s retention of restricted free agent Deandre Ayton decreases the Suns’ ability to trade for Durant and thus makes it even harder on the Nets to concoct a multiteam trade construction that brings them Mitchell, New York must likewise be careful not to underestimate its reputable competition here on top of everything else. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 15, 2022
Jake Fischer on Donovan Mitchell talks: I was told directly that (the Jazz) asked for seven (first-round picks) in their opening negotiation. -via Spotify / July 16, 2022
Jake Fischer: I know that Brooklyn at least inquired in the early stages of Durant’s trade request and Rudy Gobert’s deal to Minnesota to see if (Donovan Mitchell) was available. And they were told then that Donovan was not. Obviously things have changed now. -via Spotify / July 16, 2022
Zach Lowe and Tim MacMahon appear to be in agreement that their reporting suggests RJ Barrett won’t be a dealbreaker in the Utah Jazz discussions on a Donovan Mitchell trade with the New York Knicks. “The Jazz desire to get him is unclear to me,” said Zach Lowe. “He might not be the dealbreaker people think it is.” -via RealGM / July 16, 2022
