Kyrie Irving to play in Drew League in Los Angeles

Dave McMenamin: Kyrie Irving is expected to play in the Drew League in Los Angeles today at 11 a.m., Drew League commissioner Dino Smiley told ESPN. LeBron James is expected to play at 1:45, per Smiley. Yahoo earlier reported James’ plans to return to the Drew for the first time since 2011.
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Kyrie Irving is expected to play in the Drew League in Los Angeles today at 11 a.m., Drew League commissioner Dino Smiley told ESPN. LeBron James is expected to play at 1:45, per Smiley. Yahoo earlier reported James’ plans to return to the Drew for the first time since 2011. – 12:43 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
How many of these things will happen before the start of the season?
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Today’s full episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ is live now on @getcallin, Apple, Spotify and more.
Deep dives on Donovan Mitchell, Utah, New York, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn, Indiana post-Ayton offer sheet, and a whole lot more: callin.com/link/zaKSJplwjr – 5:22 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
leaving it up to the capologists to add pieces to make this legal. Here’s my mega proposal:
Knicks: Mitchell
Pacers: Barrett, Toppin
Jazz: Westbrook (expiring), two picks from Lakers, one from Nets, two picks Pacers, two from Knicks.
Nets: Turner, Fournier
Lakers: Irving – 4:00 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Fourteen of the most popular NBA players missed a combined 67 percent of available regular-season games last year, from Ben Simmons to Zion to Kyrie to LeBron. It’s a troubling trend, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3424723/2022/0… – 1:59 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New @LockedOnHeat pod
– The latest on Miami’s pursuit of Kevin Durant
– The Deandre Ayton domino
– Revisiting Kyrie
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 7:33 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“I never even expected to come into a situation like Brooklyn, where I had Kyrie and KD take me under their wing,” @Cam Thomas told @Andscape. Thomas is leading #VegasSummerLeague is scoring and gives @Kevin Durant and @Kyrie Irving credit for their tutelage. https://t.co/1dnyY4ABdh pic.twitter.com/aLjbo1m5QG – 8:21 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Cam Thomas focused on improvement amid Nets’ Kyrie Irving-Kevin Durant uncertainty. The second-year guard, who is leading the #NBA summer league in scoring, has taken valuable lessons from his All-Star teammates. Story in @andscape. https://t.co/1dnyY4ABdh #nets #kd #kyrie pic.twitter.com/2VWij7OwQh – 3:29 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
It obviously isn’t happening, but I just allowed myself to imagine Kyrie Irving getting traded to the Bucks.
Their 2029 1st is tradable now. They could come close to matching salary with Lopez and Grayson (albeit with a HUGE tax bill). If healthy, they’d basically be unbeatable. – 2:29 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
With @EphraimSalaam. Is Adam Silver too player-friendly? Why do folks continue to disrespect Giannis? The Latest on KD and Kyrie & more! Guests: @EddieHouse_50 @Jeff Zillgitt
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 2:24 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Goran Dragic: More about individuals than team with Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Nets nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/14/gor… – 10:23 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
The July mailbag is up and almost every question is about the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving situations. On their markets, the ‘run it back’ idea, human nature and more: theathletic.com/3422311/2022/0… – 10:20 AM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
What Goran Dragic had to say about his Kevin Durant/Kyrie Irving experience #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 9:39 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Donovan Mitchell to Knicks rumors spawn
– What does the trade look like?
– What I think will happen and why
– KD market
– Kyrie?
– Chet/Keegan/Mathurin, Summer League thoughts
– Vegas Diaries
Join us! ⬇️
youtube.com/watch?v=uY61QG… – 12:16 AM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Goran Dragic on his Kevin Durant/Kyrie Irving experience #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 10:37 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Donovan Mitchell Trades + More News
🔘 Future of Utah Jazz (1:51)
🔘 Mitchell trades (11:33)
🔘 Kyrie (45:38)
🔘 Khris Middleton/Pat Connaughton (53:36)
🎧 https://t.co/lSl4aWS07y
🍎 https://t.co/EMCehDyoeA
✳️ https://t.co/GLRbMOkNa1
FULL TIMESTAMPS⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LhwajMlhwO – 6:50 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jose Alvarado says his next major target in the NBA for a little Grand Theft Alvarado is Kyrie Irving. – 6:39 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think you can read the latest Kyrie update in one of two ways:
Kyrie Irving is unpredictable and unknowable, and the Lakers stuff has either been BS from Day 1 or he’s changed his mind.
OR
The Nets are really grasping at straws when it comes to leverage here – 5:32 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
On Kyrie Irving: I don’t know what to believe. I’ve just sort of thrown my hands in the air at this point. I’m just going to say that when one new report contradicts weeks of consistent reporting from a variety of sources, I treat that new report with skepticism. – 1:50 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kyrie Irving reportedly wants to stay with Nets as Durant trade process drags out nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/13/kyr… – 1:27 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If the Lakers can somehow make the Turner/Hield trade AND the Pat Bev trade, I’d be totally fine missing out on Kyrie. That’s just an awesome combination of shooting and defense around LeBron and AD.
But I have no confidence in the Lakers to make either trade, so Kyrie it is! – 1:11 PM
Jake Fischer: From my conversations with people in the league, seems pretty clear Kyrie’s accepting the fact that he is overwhelmingly likely to be back in Brooklyn. -via Spotify / July 16, 2022
