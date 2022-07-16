Lakers, Nets trade talks for Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook still not progressing

Los Angeles has engaged Brooklyn in trade talks in recent weeks to attempt to acquire Irving in a deal that would send Russell Westbrook to the Nets, sources told ESPN. Thus far, those talks have not progressed toward an agreement.
Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LaVar Ball is in the building at the Drew League. Still no Kyrie Irving. LeBron James is expected to play at 145. – 3:02 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The line outside King/Drew Magnet High School in hopes to see Kyrie Irving and LeBron James play some hoops today pic.twitter.com/obU9yNSPbT – 2:56 PM
Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13
Kyrie, LeBron expected to play in Drew League espn.com/nba/story/_/id…
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
100,000 concurrent viewers watching a game from a handheld device that Kyrie did not play in (yet) pic.twitter.com/1kTuekkO8G – 2:37 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Here at the Drew League. So far, Kyrie Irving is not here for the 11 am game. – 2:16 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Russell Westbrook never asked for a trade from Lakers nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/16/rep… – 2:00 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Headline: Russell Westbrook parts ways with agent Thad Foucher due to “irreconcilable differences.”
Somehow, I’m thinking it wasn’t the agent who was at fault. – 1:42 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: Kyrie and LeBron are reuniting in Los Angeles – at the Drew League es.pn/3aIqBQF – 1:35 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Kyrie Irving expected to play at Drew League today at 11. LeBron James expected to play at 1:45 today at Drew League – 1:01 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Russell Westbrook, long-time agent Thad Foucher part ways nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/16/rus… – 10:00 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
How many of these things will happen before the start of the season?
KD out of Brooklyn
Donovan Mitchell in New York
Kyrie Irving with Lakers – 4:40 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Worked with my dude @Dan Woike on this story in @latimessports on: Lakers’ Russell Westbrook splits with longtime agent over ‘irreconcilable differences’ latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 1:24 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
A week after StaredownGate in Vegas, an ESPN report says Russell Westbrook has split with his agent over his apparent desire to move on from the Lakers: ocregister.com/2022/07/15/rep… – 11:59 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I have never seen an agent statement quite like that Thad Foucher statement regarding Westbrook per Woj. Fascinated by the decision to publicly state these things. Don’t think the statement is false, don’t think I love an agent laying it all out like that for everyone so plainly. – 11:27 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m gonna predict that when the dust has settled, Russell Westbrook is going to wind up back on the Wizards after a buyout, where he can post his meaningless triple-doubles in peace. – 11:00 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Thad Foucher told ESPN that he’s no longer representing Russell Westbrook bc of “irreconcilable differences,” adding that he believes “his best option is to stay with the Lakers.”
Sean Highkin @highkin
Something I wrote about Westbrook in March holds up pretty well bleacherreport.com/articles/10030… – 10:52 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
After 14 years, Lakers star Russell Westbrook and his agent Thad Foucher of Wasserman have parted ways, Foucher tells ESPN: es.pn/3cm36gM – 10:44 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Today’s full episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ is live now on @getcallin, Apple, Spotify and more.
Deep dives on Donovan Mitchell, Utah, New York, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn, Indiana post-Ayton offer sheet, and a whole lot more: callin.com/link/zaKSJplwjr – 5:22 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
leaving it up to the capologists to add pieces to make this legal. Here’s my mega proposal:
Knicks: Mitchell
Pacers: Barrett, Toppin
Jazz: Westbrook (expiring), two picks from Lakers, one from Nets, two picks Pacers, two from Knicks.
Nets: Turner, Fournier
Lakers: Irving – 4:00 PM
