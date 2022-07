LeBron James to play in the Drew League for the first time in 11 years

Fourteen of the most popular NBA players missed a combined 67 percent of available regular-season games last year, from Ben Simmons to Zion to Kyrie to LeBron. It’s a troubling trend, ⁦ @The Athletic

LeBron James, Red Sox co-owner, says he hates Celtics fans because ‘they racist as f***’ sports.yahoo.com/le-bron-james-… via @Yahoo @John_W_Henry what do u think of 1 of your partners calling fellow Boston fans like me racist? We’d like an answer..btw F* lebron doesn’t = racist – 10:32 PM

A friend of mine just told me that he drank so much @Lobos1707 in Vegas that he had a wolf on his back! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 – 1:48 AM

LeBron James is expected to play in the @DrewLeague on Saturday for the first time since 2011, a source tells @YahooSports . – 2:08 AM

LeBron is expected to play in the Drew League tomorrow. Bronny should play too. Why wait for the NBA? – 3:37 AM

