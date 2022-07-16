LeBron James to play in the Drew League for the first time in 11 years

Chris Haynes: LeBron James is expected to play in the @DrewLeague on Saturday for the first time since 2011, a source tells @YahooSports .
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
LeBron is expected to play in the Drew League tomorrow. Bronny should play too. Why wait for the NBA? – 3:37 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Sources confirm that Lakers star LeBron James will play in Drew League Saturday. – 2:48 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
LeBron James is expected to play in the @DrewLeague on Saturday for the first time since 2011, a source tells @YahooSports. – 2:08 AM
LeBron James @KingJames
A friend of mine just told me that he drank so much @Lobos1707 in Vegas that he had a wolf on his back! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 – 1:48 AM
Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13
LeBron James, Red Sox co-owner, says he hates Celtics fans because ‘they racist as f***’ sports.yahoo.com/le-bron-james-… via @Yahoo
@John_W_Henry what do u think of 1 of your partners calling fellow Boston fans like me racist? We’d like an answer..btw F* lebron doesn’t = racist – 10:32 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
LeBron takes aim at Boston Celtics fans: si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 8:46 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron says he dislikes playing in Boston because Celtics fans are “racist as f***” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/15/leb… – 7:46 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Playoff leaders since 2010:
Points — LeBron James
Rebounds — LeBron James
Assists — LeBron James
Steals — LeBron James
Blocks — Serge Ibaka
Wins — LeBron James
King James has been dominant. pic.twitter.com/EUeRdX0dhL – 2:23 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Fourteen of the most popular NBA players missed a combined 67 percent of available regular-season games last year, from Ben Simmons to Zion to Kyrie to LeBron. It’s a troubling trend, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3424723/2022/0… – 1:59 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most playoff wins all time:
174 — LeBron James
161 — Derek Fisher
157 — Tim Duncan
155 — Robert Horry
154 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar pic.twitter.com/0gKZZbIa9B – 1:57 PM
The subtext of the chilly scene seemed clear: Several people within the Lakers organization acknowledged it was an awkward and tense moment between its two most high-profile superstars, sources told Southern California News Group. -via Orange County Register / July 16, 2022
