Nets inquired about Donovan Mitchell

Jake Fischer: I know that Brooklyn at least inquired in the early stages of Durant’s trade request and Rudy Gobert’s deal to Minnesota to see if (Donovan Mitchell) was available. And they were told then that Donovan was not. Obviously things have changed now.
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: Readers asked if Donovan Mitchell is really THAT much better than Tyler Herro, enough to justify giving away three 1st rounders, Herro and more. We explore: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 10:10 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: my read on where the Donovan Mitchell/Knicks talks stand heading into the weekend, including Jazz asking for a package including RJ Barrett earlier in their discussions with NYK, Knicks’ desire to land Mitchell & MIA looming: sny.tv/articles/donov… – 9:50 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
How many of these things will happen before the start of the season?
KD out of Brooklyn
Donovan Mitchell in New York
Kyrie Irving with Lakers – 4:40 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
The Knicks are going to run Grimes & McBride 35 minutes in the Summer League championship game on Sunday with the Donovan Mitchell trade still in limbo arent they – 2:20 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Donovan Mitchell is nowhere near good enough to give up six 1st round picks for.
Especially when then paired with another undersized guard.
Knicks are best case a poor man’s east coast Dame/CJ Blazers.
With no outs to get better.
Knicks gonna Knick. – 7:54 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
The promised mailbag on the Donovan Mitchell situation:
When will a deal get done? What will the Jazz do next? What does Donovan’s “camp” want?
sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 7:39 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
But seriously… should the Knicks go all-in for Donovan Mitchell? pic.twitter.com/mZjgmdLFPR – 7:16 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
🔘 Deandre Ayton (2:02)
🔘 Durant, Suns, Heat, Raptors, Other teams (9:36)
🔘 Non-KD trades for Suns (24:51)
🔘 Pacers future (33:11)
🔘 Donovan Mitchell, RJ Barrett (48:28)
🎧 https://t.co/Im2urv9p2d
🍎 https://t.co/H0RrcbkgC3
✳️ https://t.co/VUiiR32SEn pic.twitter.com/5gBkzxKWvr – 6:46 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Donovan Mitchell hypothetical trades looking more and more like the Kevin Durant value trade rumors
No wonder there’s a laser focus on KD at the top of the list, aside from the obvious skill gap – 6:39 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Today’s full episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ is live now on @getcallin, Apple, Spotify and more.
Deep dives on Donovan Mitchell, Utah, New York, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn, Indiana post-Ayton offer sheet, and a whole lot more: callin.com/link/zaKSJplwjr – 5:22 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Donovan Mitchell and Jalen Brunson head-to-head in the playoffs:
Jalen Brunson —
28/5/4
48/36/85%
Donovan Mitchell —
26/4/6
40/21/88% pic.twitter.com/Cp5vUnGxC4 – 4:23 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
3 ways the Knicks can land Donovan Mitchell nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 4:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Former Heat forward KZ Okpala resurfaces on deal with Kings. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Move to Sacramento reunites Okpala with Mike Brown, who coached him on Nigerian national team last summer. Also: the Donovan Mitchell-Heat angle; summer-league scheduling. – 3:16 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
If the Jazz got five first-rounders for Rudy Gobert, what will they get for Donovan Mitchell? #TheMismatch pic.twitter.com/cjMrCmVVjC – 3:12 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON JAZZ an #askloj edition. Why would we trade Donovan Mitchell, what could we get for Donovan Mitchell and how long till the Utah Jazz would be good again
open.spotify.com/episode/4e3zVo… – 1:26 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Hey, I’m doing a mailbag on the Donovan Mitchell situation today for @sltrib.
Send me your questions please? – 12:49 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
On the Crossover pod: An in-depth (and at times emotional) discussion about Deandre Ayton’s big payday, w/the man who drafted him, @Ryan McDonough.
Also: the Donovan Mitchell-NYK talks, and Ryan’s proposal to curb trade demands.
Listen/subscribe: link.chtbl.com/crossover – 12:22 PM
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
Man @STR0 we was coming for you today 😂😂 imma be locked in tomorrow tho ‼️‼️ – 12:14 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If a young star was to take the qualifying offer -> UFA route, he’d be able to pick his team after five years.
In that sense, Donovan Mitchell might wind up getting the best of both worlds. He got his money right away, but would end up with a preferred destination after Year 5. – 12:12 PM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
New podcast. Deandre Ayton’s big contract and how it affects the Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell trade situations (w/@Tim Bontemps & @Tim MacMahon) spoti.fi/3IJJGi2 – 11:45 AM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 The Suns matching the Pacers’ offer sheet for Deandre Ayton
🏀 How the Knicks can acquire Donovan Mitchell
🏀 Summer league prospect standouts
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/6GKn6U… – 11:32 AM
The Ringer @ringernba
💯 Best landing spots for Donovan Mitchell
💯 Damian Lillard’s extension with the Blazers
☀️ Summer league recap with @JomiAdeniran
#RealOnes with @Logan Murdock and @Bell19Raja: open.spotify.com/episode/2ajC0t… – 11:14 AM
More on this storyline
Jake Fischer: Miami is trying to go find multiple picks to eithed send to a Utah for Donovan Mitchell or to send to Brooklyn for Kevin Durant. -via Spotify / July 16, 2022
Jake Fischer on Donovan Mitchell talks: I was told directly that (the Jazz) asked for seven (first-round picks) in their opening negotiation. -via Spotify / July 16, 2022
Zach Lowe and Tim MacMahon appear to be in agreement that their reporting suggests RJ Barrett won’t be a dealbreaker in the Utah Jazz discussions on a Donovan Mitchell trade with the New York Knicks. “The Jazz desire to get him is unclear to me,” said Zach Lowe. “He might not be the dealbreaker people think it is.” -via RealGM / July 16, 2022
