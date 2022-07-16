Nets just want Kevin Durant to stay

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
How many of these things will happen before the start of the season?
KD out of Brooklyn
Donovan Mitchell in New York
Kyrie Irving with Lakers – 4:40 AM
How many of these things will happen before the start of the season?
KD out of Brooklyn
Donovan Mitchell in New York
Kyrie Irving with Lakers – 4:40 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
With no offers they like, Nets reportedly willing to keep Durant rather than force trade nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/15/wit… – 11:01 PM
With no offers they like, Nets reportedly willing to keep Durant rather than force trade nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/15/wit… – 11:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Probably not going to happen now.
BUT.
Say #Suns got Kevin Durant, but had to part with Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and Landry Shamet.
Ugh.
BUT.
Starting 5:
PG: Chris Paul
SG: Devin Booker
SF: Kevin Durant
PF: Cam Johnson
C: Deandre Ayton
Thoughts? https://t.co/F4hSAl4VB8 pic.twitter.com/5KKnFUMXB3 – 10:35 PM
Probably not going to happen now.
BUT.
Say #Suns got Kevin Durant, but had to part with Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and Landry Shamet.
Ugh.
BUT.
Starting 5:
PG: Chris Paul
SG: Devin Booker
SF: Kevin Durant
PF: Cam Johnson
C: Deandre Ayton
Thoughts? https://t.co/F4hSAl4VB8 pic.twitter.com/5KKnFUMXB3 – 10:35 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“If they don’t make a trade in the next month, two months, he’s going to show up, be a professional, and do his job”
Former NBA Shooting Guard @Mike Miller weighs in on Kevin Durant’s trade request from the Brooklyn Nets
@TermineRadio | @LegsESPN | #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/zvf4axKBOB – 8:54 PM
“If they don’t make a trade in the next month, two months, he’s going to show up, be a professional, and do his job”
Former NBA Shooting Guard @Mike Miller weighs in on Kevin Durant’s trade request from the Brooklyn Nets
@TermineRadio | @LegsESPN | #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/zvf4axKBOB – 8:54 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
🔘 Deandre Ayton (2:02)
🔘 Durant, Suns, Heat, Raptors, Other teams (9:36)
🔘 Non-KD trades for Suns (24:51)
🔘 Pacers future (33:11)
🔘 Donovan Mitchell, RJ Barrett (48:28)
🎧 https://t.co/Im2urv9p2d
🍎 https://t.co/H0RrcbkgC3
✳️ https://t.co/VUiiR32SEn pic.twitter.com/5gBkzxKWvr – 6:46 PM
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
🔘 Deandre Ayton (2:02)
🔘 Durant, Suns, Heat, Raptors, Other teams (9:36)
🔘 Non-KD trades for Suns (24:51)
🔘 Pacers future (33:11)
🔘 Donovan Mitchell, RJ Barrett (48:28)
🎧 https://t.co/Im2urv9p2d
🍎 https://t.co/H0RrcbkgC3
✳️ https://t.co/VUiiR32SEn pic.twitter.com/5gBkzxKWvr – 6:46 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Donovan Mitchell hypothetical trades looking more and more like the Kevin Durant value trade rumors
No wonder there’s a laser focus on KD at the top of the list, aside from the obvious skill gap – 6:39 PM
The Donovan Mitchell hypothetical trades looking more and more like the Kevin Durant value trade rumors
No wonder there’s a laser focus on KD at the top of the list, aside from the obvious skill gap – 6:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
5 reasons #Suns shouldn’t give up on Kevin Durant after matching $133M offer for Deandre Ayton azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:19 PM
5 reasons #Suns shouldn’t give up on Kevin Durant after matching $133M offer for Deandre Ayton azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:19 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Today’s full episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ is live now on @getcallin, Apple, Spotify and more.
Deep dives on Donovan Mitchell, Utah, New York, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn, Indiana post-Ayton offer sheet, and a whole lot more: callin.com/link/zaKSJplwjr – 5:22 PM
Today’s full episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ is live now on @getcallin, Apple, Spotify and more.
Deep dives on Donovan Mitchell, Utah, New York, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn, Indiana post-Ayton offer sheet, and a whole lot more: callin.com/link/zaKSJplwjr – 5:22 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Jerry West says ‘I can see why’ Kevin Durant requested trade, predicts Nets won’t deal star nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/15/jer… – 5:01 PM
Jerry West says ‘I can see why’ Kevin Durant requested trade, predicts Nets won’t deal star nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/15/jer… – 5:01 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Kevin Durant and Myles Turner to Miami.
Bam Adebayo to Indiana.
Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic and a mountain of picks to Brooklyn.
How does this look? Close? If it’s unfair for anyone, who am I screwing over? pic.twitter.com/RkZ1E2gFg1 – 3:10 PM
Kevin Durant and Myles Turner to Miami.
Bam Adebayo to Indiana.
Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic and a mountain of picks to Brooklyn.
How does this look? Close? If it’s unfair for anyone, who am I screwing over? pic.twitter.com/RkZ1E2gFg1 – 3:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Phoenix matching to keep Deandre Ayton, what comes next for him and the Suns, the human element to all of this, the Kevin Durant dream and more: bit.ly/3RBRYwk – 3:09 PM
On Phoenix matching to keep Deandre Ayton, what comes next for him and the Suns, the human element to all of this, the Kevin Durant dream and more: bit.ly/3RBRYwk – 3:09 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Would you trade OG Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr. and all the picks for Kevin Durant? – 2:41 PM
Would you trade OG Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr. and all the picks for Kevin Durant? – 2:41 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Leaving Las Vegas (actually I left Wednesday night) with a fresh batch of Summer League Buzz to share (Donovan, Durant and lots more) that was just dispatched worldwide: marcstein.substack.com/p/leaving-las-… – 2:18 PM
Leaving Las Vegas (actually I left Wednesday night) with a fresh batch of Summer League Buzz to share (Donovan, Durant and lots more) that was just dispatched worldwide: marcstein.substack.com/p/leaving-las-… – 2:18 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Solve for X:
Myles Turner + X first round picks=Bam Adebayo
Wondering if there might be a Pacers-Nets-Heat Kevin Durant construction to be found. – 2:00 PM
Solve for X:
Myles Turner + X first round picks=Bam Adebayo
Wondering if there might be a Pacers-Nets-Heat Kevin Durant construction to be found. – 2:00 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New #Celtics mailbag features questions on what’s going to happen with Evan Fournier TPE before it expires next week, Malcolm Brogdon’s health, what will Payton Pritchard’s role be and could another East contender be in the mix for Durant? masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 12:05 PM
New #Celtics mailbag features questions on what’s going to happen with Evan Fournier TPE before it expires next week, Malcolm Brogdon’s health, what will Payton Pritchard’s role be and could another East contender be in the mix for Durant? masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 12:05 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Would you want to see Kyle Lowry on the Brooklyn Nets with Kevin Durant?
@Frank Isola and @Brian Scalabrine weigh in pic.twitter.com/TMfNQCX2Mu – 12:05 PM
Would you want to see Kyle Lowry on the Brooklyn Nets with Kevin Durant?
@Frank Isola and @Brian Scalabrine weigh in pic.twitter.com/TMfNQCX2Mu – 12:05 PM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
New podcast. Deandre Ayton’s big contract and how it affects the Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell trade situations (w/@Tim Bontemps & @Tim MacMahon) spoti.fi/3IJJGi2 – 11:45 AM
New podcast. Deandre Ayton’s big contract and how it affects the Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell trade situations (w/@Tim Bontemps & @Tim MacMahon) spoti.fi/3IJJGi2 – 11:45 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
From Paolo Banchero to Kevin Durant, NBA fan favorites aren’t playing enough — and that (to me) is the league’s biggest issue. @The Athletic theathletic.com/3424723/2022/0… – 10:19 AM
From Paolo Banchero to Kevin Durant, NBA fan favorites aren’t playing enough — and that (to me) is the league’s biggest issue. @The Athletic theathletic.com/3424723/2022/0… – 10:19 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Windy says on First Take that the Suns matching the Ayton deal was an indicator that there’s no traction in a Durant trade to Phx. Mentioned Bkn not giving up on trying to convince Durant to stay. pic.twitter.com/R7g6IhZAlT – 10:06 AM
Windy says on First Take that the Suns matching the Ayton deal was an indicator that there’s no traction in a Durant trade to Phx. Mentioned Bkn not giving up on trying to convince Durant to stay. pic.twitter.com/R7g6IhZAlT – 10:06 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Phoenix matched, and Deandre Ayton is coming back. For @PHNX_Suns, I took a look at what comes next for DA and the Suns, how they fill out the roster, whether the Kevin Durant dream is dead and more: https://t.co/5AFWkFuWli pic.twitter.com/J9M4lxcVeY – 10:03 AM
Phoenix matched, and Deandre Ayton is coming back. For @PHNX_Suns, I took a look at what comes next for DA and the Suns, how they fill out the roster, whether the Kevin Durant dream is dead and more: https://t.co/5AFWkFuWli pic.twitter.com/J9M4lxcVeY – 10:03 AM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Me and @Kevin O’Connor recorded this. Ayton match, the Durant cloud, Summer League player reactions, etc.
BlueManGroupFan84 said of it “great pod, but not enough Blue Man Group talk for me”. open.spotify.com/episode/6GKn6U… – 9:33 AM
Me and @Kevin O’Connor recorded this. Ayton match, the Durant cloud, Summer League player reactions, etc.
BlueManGroupFan84 said of it “great pod, but not enough Blue Man Group talk for me”. open.spotify.com/episode/6GKn6U… – 9:33 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New @LockedOnNetwork NBA show w/ @Adam Mares
– Suns retain Deandre Ayton
– What is means for Phoenix’s ability to trade for Kevin Durant
– Warriors/Durant reunion?
– Donovan Mitchell’s fit with the Knicks
– Summer League standouts
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sun… – 9:18 AM
New @LockedOnNetwork NBA show w/ @Adam Mares
– Suns retain Deandre Ayton
– What is means for Phoenix’s ability to trade for Kevin Durant
– Warriors/Durant reunion?
– Donovan Mitchell’s fit with the Knicks
– Summer League standouts
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sun… – 9:18 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: Heat needs help in Durant, Mitchell pursuits. And how Ayton decision alters Suns’ Durant efforts: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:14 AM
From PM: Heat needs help in Durant, Mitchell pursuits. And how Ayton decision alters Suns’ Durant efforts: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:14 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast from overnight: @Tim MacMahon on the Donovan Mitchell trade landscape, then @Kevin Pelton and I react to PHX matching the Ayton offer sheet — and what it all means for Kevin Durant:
Apple: apple.co/3APmugc
Spotify: spoti.fi/3PbDJNc – 9:11 AM
Lowe Post podcast from overnight: @Tim MacMahon on the Donovan Mitchell trade landscape, then @Kevin Pelton and I react to PHX matching the Ayton offer sheet — and what it all means for Kevin Durant:
Apple: apple.co/3APmugc
Spotify: spoti.fi/3PbDJNc – 9:11 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Per @Brian Windhorst the Suns matching the Ayton offer makes Phoenix less likely to acquire KD in the near term because they are less flexible and he can’t be traded after Jan. 1 – 8:48 AM
Per @Brian Windhorst the Suns matching the Ayton offer makes Phoenix less likely to acquire KD in the near term because they are less flexible and he can’t be traded after Jan. 1 – 8:48 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New @LockedOnHeat pod
– The latest on Miami’s pursuit of Kevin Durant
– The Deandre Ayton domino
– Revisiting Kyrie
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 7:33 AM
New @LockedOnHeat pod
– The latest on Miami’s pursuit of Kevin Durant
– The Deandre Ayton domino
– Revisiting Kyrie
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 7:33 AM
More on this storyline
The Spurs are actively looking to rent out their cap space in exchange for draft capital. With All-Stars like Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell on the trade market, the Spurs are hoping to be handsomely rewarded for helping to facilitate the acquisition of one of those big names. -via SpursTalk / July 15, 2022
Mitchell is Miami’s favorite current trade target not named Kevin Durant. Brooklyn is believed to covet Mitchell with a similar fervor to install him as a potential successor to Durant as the Nets’ cornerstone player. Even if you believe that the Heat simply don’t have sufficient draft assets to outbid the Knicks for Mitchell, or that Phoenix’s retention of restricted free agent Deandre Ayton decreases the Suns’ ability to trade for Durant and thus makes it even harder on the Nets to concoct a multiteam trade construction that brings them Mitchell, New York must likewise be careful not to underestimate its reputable competition here on top of everything else. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 15, 2022
It’s a trend that includes many of the league’s biggest names and practically all the MVP candidates. Over the past three seasons, it’s clear that too few players are ready to play: Kevin Durant has played zero, 35, and 55 games; Stephen Curry has played 5, 63, and 64; LeBron James has played 67, 45, and 56. -via TrueHoop / July 15, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.