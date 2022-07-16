RJ Barrett, Tyler Herro eyeing max contracts

Jake Fischer: The word on the street is definitely that both Barrett and Tyler Herro are looking for maximum contract extensions.
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: Readers asked if Donovan Mitchell is really THAT much better than Tyler Herro, enough to justify giving away three 1st rounders, Herro and more. We explore: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 10:10 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: my read on where the Donovan Mitchell/Knicks talks stand heading into the weekend, including Jazz asking for a package including RJ Barrett earlier in their discussions with NYK, Knicks’ desire to land Mitchell & MIA looming: sny.tv/articles/donov… – 9:50 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Summer Raptors 70, Heat 49 going into fourth in Vegas. Heat without Adebayo, Butler, Lowry, Herro, among others. – 11:19 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
🔘 Deandre Ayton (2:02)
🔘 Durant, Suns, Heat, Raptors, Other teams (9:36)
🔘 Non-KD trades for Suns (24:51)
🔘 Pacers future (33:11)
🔘 Donovan Mitchell, RJ Barrett (48:28)
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
With trade talks brewing and Utah seeking an historic return of assets, a look at how Utah’s Mitchell and Heat’s Herro really compare. What metrics, other indicators reveal: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:04 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Kevin Durant and Myles Turner to Miami.
Bam Adebayo to Indiana.
Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic and a mountain of picks to Brooklyn.
How does this look? Close? If it’s unfair for anyone, who am I screwing over? pic.twitter.com/RkZ1E2gFg1 – 3:10 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: I’ve been asked by several readers whether there’s that big a difference between Herro and Mitchell to justify the Heat giving up a lot more assets for Mitchell, including several first rounders. We explore with data. And where things stand: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 2:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Interesting, from @Andy Larsen of Salt Lake Tribune, “At least one voice in the Jazz’s front office prefers Herro as a return to [RJ] Barrett … Tyler Herro’s likelihood of being a cheaper contract moving forward and his more advanced shooting stroke are reasons for optimism.” – 6:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Will Heat extension waiting game create a strain with Tyler Herro? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:10 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Three trade scenarios between the @Utah Jazz and the @New York Knicks:
Trade 2: The RJ Barrett Trade
#TakeNote | @KSLSports pic.twitter.com/6hu64KUDZj – 5:07 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
With Ayton off table in Durant talks, not sure why a Phoenix offer built around Mikal Bridges/Cam Johnson/picks would be better than hypothetical Heat offer of Herro, Lowry, picks, other non-Bam and non-Butler assets. We’ll see if Durant cheerfully accepts trade to another city. – 3:57 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON JAZZ –
Is Donovan Mitchell headed to New York
* Donovan Mitchell is awesome
* What the Knicks have to offer
* Is RJ Barrett important?
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
On whether the Knicks should give RJ Barrett a max contract extension: si.com/nba/2022/07/13… – 12:07 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Live edition of LOCKED ON JAZZ is moments away. Is Donovan Mitchell on his way to New York?
* What would a Knicks trade package look like?
* Is there a game of cat and mouse
* Is RJ Barrett important or good?
Subscribe and get notifications
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Will the Heat extension waiting game create a strain with Tyler Herro? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:54 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Will Heat extension waiting game create a strain with Tyler Herro? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 9:28 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Donovan Mitchell (25)
Jalen Brunson (25)
Mitchell Robinson (24)
Isaiah Hartenstein (24)
Obi Toppin (24)
Immanuel Quickley (23)
RJ Barrett (22)
Quentin Grimes (22)
Cam Reddish (22)
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
A Donovan Mitchell trade to the @New York Knicks makes sense, but only if the @Utah Jazz are getting RJ Barrett in return.
#TakeNote
A Donovan Mitchell trade to the @New York Knicks makes sense, but only if the @Utah Jazz are getting RJ Barrett in return.
#TakeNote
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: a few notes on the Knicks, Nets, Donovan Mitchell, Utah, RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson and more here: sny.tv/articles/notes… – 4:22 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
A few notes on the Knicks, Nets, Donovan Mitchell, Utah, RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson and more here: sny.tv/articles/notes… – 1:34 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
RJ Barrett in his first three seasons:
17.5 PPG
5.6 RPG
2.9 APG
41/34/71%
More on this storyline
Zach Lowe and Tim MacMahon appear to be in agreement that their reporting suggests RJ Barrett won’t be a dealbreaker in the Utah Jazz discussions on a Donovan Mitchell trade with the New York Knicks. “The Jazz desire to get him is unclear to me,” said Zach Lowe. “He might not be the dealbreaker people think it is.” -via RealGM / July 16, 2022
The Knicks naturally hope to complete the actual acquisition of Donovan Mitchell now without surrendering more than, say, four or five of those eight future firsts and by keeping RJ Barrett out of the deal. While Barrett’s exclusion is likely fine with the Jazz, Utah (gulp) is said to want at least six of the eight picks. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 15, 2022
The Knicks have put out word that 22-year-old guard RJ Barrett, preparing for his fourth season, will not be available in trades, even in a blockbuster deal for Mitchell, whom New York has targeted for about a year. But one Eastern Conference general manager says that fact was mostly met with shrugs because of Barrett’s contract situation. Barrett is entering the final year of his rookie scale contract. -via Heavy.com / July 15, 2022
However, the Knicks are not the only team interested in Mitchell. The Miami Heat have been interested in both Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell over recent weeks. But their stable of young pieces and picks simply isn’t as attractive as New York’s. The Heat have traded their 2025 first-round pick away, meaning that they can only offer their 2023 pick, their 2027 pick, and their 2029 pick, along with pick swaps in the other years. The Heat also have a deficit of young players compared to New York. 22-year-old Tyler Herro is a good piece, but Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, and Omer Yurtseven are older and on shorter contracts than their key Knicks’ counterparts. -via Salt Lake Tribune / July 14, 2022
The Heat made an offer weeks ago for Mitchell that included nearly all of those pieces, but the Jazz found it insufficient. At that time, sources tell the Tribune, the Jazz and Heat agreed that a third team that might be necessary in the trade in order to bring more value to the Jazz — likely meaning that the Heat would have to send veteran pieces elsewhere to get younger player or pick value in return. -via Salt Lake Tribune / July 14, 2022
At least one voice in the Jazz’s front office prefers Herro as a return to Barrett, according to a source. Essentially, Tyler Herro’s likelihood of being a cheaper contract moving forward and his more advanced shooting stroke are reasons for optimism. RJ Barrett, to be sure, is longer, younger, and has much more defensive potential, though. -via Salt Lake Tribune / July 14, 2022
