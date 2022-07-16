Russell Westbrook has never requested a trade?

Multiple sources with knowledge of the thinking of Westbrook and the Lakers told The Times that Westbrook has never requested to be traded. Earlier this offseason, he opted in to the final year of his contract, which will pay him $47 million this coming season.
Source: Dan Woike, Broderick Turner @ Los Angeles Times
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Worked with my dude @Dan Woike on this story in @latimessports on: Lakers’ Russell Westbrook splits with longtime agent over ‘irreconcilable differences’ latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 1:24 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
A week after StaredownGate in Vegas, an ESPN report says Russell Westbrook has split with his agent over his apparent desire to move on from the Lakers: ocregister.com/2022/07/15/rep… – 11:59 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I have never seen an agent statement quite like that Thad Foucher statement regarding Westbrook per Woj. Fascinated by the decision to publicly state these things. Don’t think the statement is false, don’t think I love an agent laying it all out like that for everyone so plainly. – 11:27 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m gonna predict that when the dust has settled, Russell Westbrook is going to wind up back on the Wizards after a buyout, where he can post his meaningless triple-doubles in peace. – 11:00 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Thad Foucher told ESPN that he’s no longer representing Russell Westbrook bc of “irreconcilable differences,” adding that he believes “his best option is to stay with the Lakers.”
So, guess this means Russ unequivocally wants out… – 10:57 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Something I wrote about Westbrook in March holds up pretty well bleacherreport.com/articles/10030… – 10:52 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
After 14 years, Lakers star Russell Westbrook and his agent Thad Foucher of Wasserman have parted ways, Foucher tells ESPN: es.pn/3cm36gM – 10:44 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
leaving it up to the capologists to add pieces to make this legal. Here’s my mega proposal:
Knicks: Mitchell
Pacers: Barrett, Toppin
Jazz: Westbrook (expiring), two picks from Lakers, one from Nets, two picks Pacers, two from Knicks.
Nets: Turner, Fournier
Lakers: Irving – 4:00 PM
More on this storyline
In a statement to ESPN, Foucher, one of the league’s prominent player representatives, cited “irreconcilable differences” and suggested that there was no longer full alignment with Westbrook about whether the former MVP should want to remain with the Lakers for the final season of his $47 million contract. Foucher said that he believes Westbrook’s “best option is to stay with the Lakers, embrace the starting role and support that Darvin Ham publicly offered.” As Westbrook, 33, enters the final season of a five-year maximum deal, his standing with the Lakers is uncertain. Westbrook has been the subject of significant trade discussion after an uneven debut season with the Lakers a year ago. Foucher has been his agent since Westbrook left UCLA as a sophomore in 2008 and became the No. 4 overall pick in the draft to the Seattle Supersonics, who later became the Oklahoma City Thunder. -via ESPN / July 16, 2022
“Now, with a possibility of a fourth trade in four years, the marketplace is telling the Lakers they must add additional value with Russell in any trade scenario. And even then, such a trade may require Russell to immediately move on from the new team via buyout. “My belief is that this type of transaction only serves to diminish Russell’s value and his best option is to stay with the Lakers, embrace the starting role and support that Darvin Ham publicly offered. Russell is a first-ballot Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame player and will prove that again before he is retired. “Unfortunately, irreconcilable differences exist as to his best pathway forward and we are no longer working together. I wish Russell and his family the very best.” -via ESPN / July 16, 2022
