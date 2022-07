Glen Davis wrestled Shaquille O'Neal during first meeting

The retired former Boston Celtics big man Davis was interviewed this week by VladTV. In the interview, Davis shared a wild story about a time back when he was still at LSU that he wrestled Shaquille O’Neal. The legendary O’Neal, himself a former LSU star, had met Davis at a scholarship dinner. “I was infatuated with Shaq at the time,” said Davis. “I feel like I was a Shaq minion. I ended up knowing him because I’m an athlete at LSU … I got a chance to meet the director over there with the scholarships … one of his advisors and went to dinner at [the advisor’s] house eating spaghetti. And Shaq comes out of nowhere and was like, ‘Let’s go outside.’ Source: Darryn Albert @ Larry Brown Sports