Langston Galloway on free agency: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving are holding things up

Langston Galloway split time between Milwaukee and Brooklyn last season and also played in a series of Olympic qualifiers for USA Basketball. He has not yet signed with a team for 2022-23 and offers an insight on that piece of his future. “Right now (Kevin Durant) and (Kyrie Irving) are holding things up,” Galloway said. “Once what those guys do is decided, things will fall into place for the rest of us.”
Source: ROBIN FAMBROUGH @ The Advocate
Source: ROBIN FAMBROUGH @ The Advocate
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Could Kyrie make it work in Miami? #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 10:22 AM
Could Kyrie make it work in Miami? #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 10:22 AM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lebron shows up to the Drew League, Kyrie does not…Plus, what it means for the Lakers that Russ & Agent part ways
youtube.com/watch?v=KyqwG1… – 9:25 PM
Lebron shows up to the Drew League, Kyrie does not…Plus, what it means for the Lakers that Russ & Agent part ways
youtube.com/watch?v=KyqwG1… – 9:25 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
They just showed some old KD summer league highlights during a timeout in this Nets game. Awkwerrrrd. – 9:09 PM
They just showed some old KD summer league highlights during a timeout in this Nets game. Awkwerrrrd. – 9:09 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Kyrie Irving today at the Drew League pic.twitter.com/BQcbih1ieW – 7:48 PM
Kyrie Irving today at the Drew League pic.twitter.com/BQcbih1ieW – 7:48 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James finished with 42 points on 18-for-36 shooting and 16 rebounds. DeMar DeRozan had 30 points on 9-for-23 and 14 rebounds. Their team, MMV Cheaters, held on to win 104-102 over Black Pearl Elite. Kyrie Irving, who was expected to appear, looks unlikely to play today – 7:43 PM
LeBron James finished with 42 points on 18-for-36 shooting and 16 rebounds. DeMar DeRozan had 30 points on 9-for-23 and 14 rebounds. Their team, MMV Cheaters, held on to win 104-102 over Black Pearl Elite. Kyrie Irving, who was expected to appear, looks unlikely to play today – 7:43 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Draymond Green just showed up at @DrewLeague but he isn’t expected to play, Dino Smiley told me. Kyrie Irving expected to play for No Limit Soldiers in the next game. – 6:02 PM
Draymond Green just showed up at @DrewLeague but he isn’t expected to play, Dino Smiley told me. Kyrie Irving expected to play for No Limit Soldiers in the next game. – 6:02 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Updated odds on where Kevin Durant will play next season (via @DraftKings):
Nets = -140
Raptors = +350
Suns = +425
Heat = +700 – 5:20 PM
Updated odds on where Kevin Durant will play next season (via @DraftKings):
Nets = -140
Raptors = +350
Suns = +425
Heat = +700 – 5:20 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
A liiiittle ironic how these jerseys that LeBron and DeRozan are wearing look like Nets jerseys, but I guess still no Kyrie Irving at Drew. – 5:17 PM
A liiiittle ironic how these jerseys that LeBron and DeRozan are wearing look like Nets jerseys, but I guess still no Kyrie Irving at Drew. – 5:17 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Drew League stream definitely going down if Kyrie walks out of that tunnel like Stone Cold returning to Wrestlemania. – 5:12 PM
Drew League stream definitely going down if Kyrie walks out of that tunnel like Stone Cold returning to Wrestlemania. – 5:12 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The scene inside @DrewLeague. Kyrie Irving was scheduled to play at 11 am PT. But Drew League commissioner Dino Smiley told me there’s no update on when he’ll arrive. pic.twitter.com/vFUGFPYyi4 – 3:48 PM
The scene inside @DrewLeague. Kyrie Irving was scheduled to play at 11 am PT. But Drew League commissioner Dino Smiley told me there’s no update on when he’ll arrive. pic.twitter.com/vFUGFPYyi4 – 3:48 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clipper Darrell here for a courtside seat at @DrewLeague in case he can boo LeBron James and Kyrie Irving today. Clipper Darrell: “The Lakers can get whoever they want. The Clippers are deep this year, man. Ya’ll better watch out, baby. We’re gonna whoop that a— this year.” – 3:13 PM
Clipper Darrell here for a courtside seat at @DrewLeague in case he can boo LeBron James and Kyrie Irving today. Clipper Darrell: “The Lakers can get whoever they want. The Clippers are deep this year, man. Ya’ll better watch out, baby. We’re gonna whoop that a— this year.” – 3:13 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LaVar Ball is in the building at the Drew League. Still no Kyrie Irving. LeBron James is expected to play at 145. – 3:02 PM
LaVar Ball is in the building at the Drew League. Still no Kyrie Irving. LeBron James is expected to play at 145. – 3:02 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The line outside King/Drew Magnet High School in hopes to see Kyrie Irving and LeBron James play some hoops today pic.twitter.com/obU9yNSPbT – 2:56 PM
The line outside King/Drew Magnet High School in hopes to see Kyrie Irving and LeBron James play some hoops today pic.twitter.com/obU9yNSPbT – 2:56 PM
Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13
Kyrie, LeBron expected to play in Drew League espn.com/nba/story/_/id…
@espn writes about this but not about a co owner of a Boston team calling another Boston teams racist… – 2:53 PM
Kyrie, LeBron expected to play in Drew League espn.com/nba/story/_/id…
@espn writes about this but not about a co owner of a Boston team calling another Boston teams racist… – 2:53 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Took another stab at a Kevin Durant trade, this time to Toronto.
Raptors get Durant and a bunch of role players.
Nets get Mitchell, Siakam and OG.
Jazz get some young guys and a bunch of picks.
Kings get Ben Simmons.
How far off am I here? I feel like Utah wants a bit more? pic.twitter.com/FpNugkaRdO – 2:33 PM
Took another stab at a Kevin Durant trade, this time to Toronto.
Raptors get Durant and a bunch of role players.
Nets get Mitchell, Siakam and OG.
Jazz get some young guys and a bunch of picks.
Kings get Ben Simmons.
How far off am I here? I feel like Utah wants a bit more? pic.twitter.com/FpNugkaRdO – 2:33 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Here at the Drew League. So far, Kyrie Irving is not here for the 11 am game. – 2:16 PM
Here at the Drew League. So far, Kyrie Irving is not here for the 11 am game. – 2:16 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: Kyrie and LeBron are reuniting in Los Angeles – at the Drew League es.pn/3aIqBQF – 1:35 PM
New story: Kyrie and LeBron are reuniting in Los Angeles – at the Drew League es.pn/3aIqBQF – 1:35 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Kyrie Irving expected to play at Drew League today at 11. LeBron James expected to play at 1:45 today at Drew League – 1:01 PM
Kyrie Irving expected to play at Drew League today at 11. LeBron James expected to play at 1:45 today at Drew League – 1:01 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Kyrie Irving is expected to play in the Drew League in Los Angeles today at 11 a.m., Drew League commissioner Dino Smiley told ESPN. LeBron James is expected to play at 1:45, per Smiley. Yahoo earlier reported James’ plans to return to the Drew for the first time since 2011. – 12:43 PM
Kyrie Irving is expected to play in the Drew League in Los Angeles today at 11 a.m., Drew League commissioner Dino Smiley told ESPN. LeBron James is expected to play at 1:45, per Smiley. Yahoo earlier reported James’ plans to return to the Drew for the first time since 2011. – 12:43 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Heat trying to acquire more picks to trade for Mitchell or Durant nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/16/rep… – 12:14 PM
Report: Heat trying to acquire more picks to trade for Mitchell or Durant nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/16/rep… – 12:14 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“My best guess…he’s not going to be traded. You can’t give enough to get a guy like [Kevin Durant]”
Jerry West doesn’t think the Nets will be trading KD
@TermineRadio | @Eddie Johnson | #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/wl0GvC1csw – 11:28 AM
“My best guess…he’s not going to be traded. You can’t give enough to get a guy like [Kevin Durant]”
Jerry West doesn’t think the Nets will be trading KD
@TermineRadio | @Eddie Johnson | #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/wl0GvC1csw – 11:28 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
ICYMI Friday: Lowe Post podcast: @Tim MacMahon on the Donovan Mitchell trade landscape (hi, Knicks!), then @Kevin Pelton and react to the Ayton offer sheet drama — plus the impact of both on the KD landscape:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3PbDJNc
Apple: apple.co/3APmugc – 11:04 AM
ICYMI Friday: Lowe Post podcast: @Tim MacMahon on the Donovan Mitchell trade landscape (hi, Knicks!), then @Kevin Pelton and react to the Ayton offer sheet drama — plus the impact of both on the KD landscape:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3PbDJNc
Apple: apple.co/3APmugc – 11:04 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
NBA rumors: Kevin Durant-to-Phoenix trade option takes a hit with Deandre Ayton returning to Suns nj.com/nets/2022/07/n… – 11:02 AM
Now on @njdotcom
NBA rumors: Kevin Durant-to-Phoenix trade option takes a hit with Deandre Ayton returning to Suns nj.com/nets/2022/07/n… – 11:02 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“It’s what the owners have been doing to the players for years…I don’t feel bad for what KD is doing at all”
NBA legend, @Scottie Pippen, supports Kevin Durant’s trade request from Brooklyn #NetsWorld
@Frank Isola | @Eddie Johnson pic.twitter.com/IeJFkh1gRg – 9:56 AM
“It’s what the owners have been doing to the players for years…I don’t feel bad for what KD is doing at all”
NBA legend, @Scottie Pippen, supports Kevin Durant’s trade request from Brooklyn #NetsWorld
@Frank Isola | @Eddie Johnson pic.twitter.com/IeJFkh1gRg – 9:56 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: Heat adds Oakland University rookie, who has spoken with and hopes to follow in steps of fellow Oakland alum Kendrick Nunn. Where roster stands amid latest Durant, Mitchell chatter: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:44 AM
From PM: Heat adds Oakland University rookie, who has spoken with and hopes to follow in steps of fellow Oakland alum Kendrick Nunn. Where roster stands amid latest Durant, Mitchell chatter: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:44 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sports+: Cameron Thomas’ scoring won over Kevin Durant, but can his developing playmaking win over the #Nets? nypost.com/2022/07/16/can… via @nypost – 9:42 AM
Sports+: Cameron Thomas’ scoring won over Kevin Durant, but can his developing playmaking win over the #Nets? nypost.com/2022/07/16/can… via @nypost – 9:42 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
How many of these things will happen before the start of the season?
KD out of Brooklyn
Donovan Mitchell in New York
Kyrie Irving with Lakers – 4:40 AM
How many of these things will happen before the start of the season?
KD out of Brooklyn
Donovan Mitchell in New York
Kyrie Irving with Lakers – 4:40 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
With no offers they like, Nets reportedly willing to keep Durant rather than force trade nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/15/wit… – 11:01 PM
With no offers they like, Nets reportedly willing to keep Durant rather than force trade nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/15/wit… – 11:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Probably not going to happen now.
BUT.
Say #Suns got Kevin Durant, but had to part with Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and Landry Shamet.
Ugh.
BUT.
Starting 5:
PG: Chris Paul
SG: Devin Booker
SF: Kevin Durant
PF: Cam Johnson
C: Deandre Ayton
Thoughts? https://t.co/F4hSAl4VB8 pic.twitter.com/5KKnFUMXB3 – 10:35 PM
Probably not going to happen now.
BUT.
Say #Suns got Kevin Durant, but had to part with Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and Landry Shamet.
Ugh.
BUT.
Starting 5:
PG: Chris Paul
SG: Devin Booker
SF: Kevin Durant
PF: Cam Johnson
C: Deandre Ayton
Thoughts? https://t.co/F4hSAl4VB8 pic.twitter.com/5KKnFUMXB3 – 10:35 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“If they don’t make a trade in the next month, two months, he’s going to show up, be a professional, and do his job”
Former NBA Shooting Guard @Mike Miller weighs in on Kevin Durant’s trade request from the Brooklyn Nets
@TermineRadio | @LegsESPN | #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/zvf4axKBOB – 8:54 PM
“If they don’t make a trade in the next month, two months, he’s going to show up, be a professional, and do his job”
Former NBA Shooting Guard @Mike Miller weighs in on Kevin Durant’s trade request from the Brooklyn Nets
@TermineRadio | @LegsESPN | #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/zvf4axKBOB – 8:54 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
🔘 Deandre Ayton (2:02)
🔘 Durant, Suns, Heat, Raptors, Other teams (9:36)
🔘 Non-KD trades for Suns (24:51)
🔘 Pacers future (33:11)
🔘 Donovan Mitchell, RJ Barrett (48:28)
🎧 https://t.co/Im2urv9p2d
🍎 https://t.co/H0RrcbkgC3
✳️ https://t.co/VUiiR32SEn pic.twitter.com/5gBkzxKWvr – 6:46 PM
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
🔘 Deandre Ayton (2:02)
🔘 Durant, Suns, Heat, Raptors, Other teams (9:36)
🔘 Non-KD trades for Suns (24:51)
🔘 Pacers future (33:11)
🔘 Donovan Mitchell, RJ Barrett (48:28)
🎧 https://t.co/Im2urv9p2d
🍎 https://t.co/H0RrcbkgC3
✳️ https://t.co/VUiiR32SEn pic.twitter.com/5gBkzxKWvr – 6:46 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Donovan Mitchell hypothetical trades looking more and more like the Kevin Durant value trade rumors
No wonder there’s a laser focus on KD at the top of the list, aside from the obvious skill gap – 6:39 PM
The Donovan Mitchell hypothetical trades looking more and more like the Kevin Durant value trade rumors
No wonder there’s a laser focus on KD at the top of the list, aside from the obvious skill gap – 6:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
5 reasons #Suns shouldn’t give up on Kevin Durant after matching $133M offer for Deandre Ayton azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:19 PM
5 reasons #Suns shouldn’t give up on Kevin Durant after matching $133M offer for Deandre Ayton azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:19 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Today’s full episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ is live now on @getcallin, Apple, Spotify and more.
Deep dives on Donovan Mitchell, Utah, New York, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn, Indiana post-Ayton offer sheet, and a whole lot more: callin.com/link/zaKSJplwjr – 5:22 PM
Today’s full episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ is live now on @getcallin, Apple, Spotify and more.
Deep dives on Donovan Mitchell, Utah, New York, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn, Indiana post-Ayton offer sheet, and a whole lot more: callin.com/link/zaKSJplwjr – 5:22 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Jerry West says ‘I can see why’ Kevin Durant requested trade, predicts Nets won’t deal star nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/15/jer… – 5:01 PM
Jerry West says ‘I can see why’ Kevin Durant requested trade, predicts Nets won’t deal star nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/15/jer… – 5:01 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Kevin Durant and Myles Turner to Miami.
Bam Adebayo to Indiana.
Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic and a mountain of picks to Brooklyn.
How does this look? Close? If it’s unfair for anyone, who am I screwing over? pic.twitter.com/RkZ1E2gFg1 – 3:10 PM
Kevin Durant and Myles Turner to Miami.
Bam Adebayo to Indiana.
Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic and a mountain of picks to Brooklyn.
How does this look? Close? If it’s unfair for anyone, who am I screwing over? pic.twitter.com/RkZ1E2gFg1 – 3:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Phoenix matching to keep Deandre Ayton, what comes next for him and the Suns, the human element to all of this, the Kevin Durant dream and more: bit.ly/3RBRYwk – 3:09 PM
On Phoenix matching to keep Deandre Ayton, what comes next for him and the Suns, the human element to all of this, the Kevin Durant dream and more: bit.ly/3RBRYwk – 3:09 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Would you trade OG Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr. and all the picks for Kevin Durant? – 2:41 PM
Would you trade OG Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr. and all the picks for Kevin Durant? – 2:41 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Leaving Las Vegas (actually I left Wednesday night) with a fresh batch of Summer League Buzz to share (Donovan, Durant and lots more) that was just dispatched worldwide: marcstein.substack.com/p/leaving-las-… – 2:18 PM
Leaving Las Vegas (actually I left Wednesday night) with a fresh batch of Summer League Buzz to share (Donovan, Durant and lots more) that was just dispatched worldwide: marcstein.substack.com/p/leaving-las-… – 2:18 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Solve for X:
Myles Turner + X first round picks=Bam Adebayo
Wondering if there might be a Pacers-Nets-Heat Kevin Durant construction to be found. – 2:00 PM
Solve for X:
Myles Turner + X first round picks=Bam Adebayo
Wondering if there might be a Pacers-Nets-Heat Kevin Durant construction to be found. – 2:00 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New #Celtics mailbag features questions on what’s going to happen with Evan Fournier TPE before it expires next week, Malcolm Brogdon’s health, what will Payton Pritchard’s role be and could another East contender be in the mix for Durant? masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 12:05 PM
New #Celtics mailbag features questions on what’s going to happen with Evan Fournier TPE before it expires next week, Malcolm Brogdon’s health, what will Payton Pritchard’s role be and could another East contender be in the mix for Durant? masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 12:05 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Would you want to see Kyle Lowry on the Brooklyn Nets with Kevin Durant?
@Frank Isola and @Brian Scalabrine weigh in pic.twitter.com/TMfNQCX2Mu – 12:05 PM
Would you want to see Kyle Lowry on the Brooklyn Nets with Kevin Durant?
@Frank Isola and @Brian Scalabrine weigh in pic.twitter.com/TMfNQCX2Mu – 12:05 PM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
New podcast. Deandre Ayton’s big contract and how it affects the Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell trade situations (w/@Tim Bontemps & @Tim MacMahon) spoti.fi/3IJJGi2 – 11:45 AM
New podcast. Deandre Ayton’s big contract and how it affects the Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell trade situations (w/@Tim Bontemps & @Tim MacMahon) spoti.fi/3IJJGi2 – 11:45 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
From Paolo Banchero to Kevin Durant, NBA fan favorites aren’t playing enough — and that (to me) is the league’s biggest issue. @The Athletic theathletic.com/3424723/2022/0… – 10:19 AM
From Paolo Banchero to Kevin Durant, NBA fan favorites aren’t playing enough — and that (to me) is the league’s biggest issue. @The Athletic theathletic.com/3424723/2022/0… – 10:19 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Windy says on First Take that the Suns matching the Ayton deal was an indicator that there’s no traction in a Durant trade to Phx. Mentioned Bkn not giving up on trying to convince Durant to stay. pic.twitter.com/R7g6IhZAlT – 10:06 AM
Windy says on First Take that the Suns matching the Ayton deal was an indicator that there’s no traction in a Durant trade to Phx. Mentioned Bkn not giving up on trying to convince Durant to stay. pic.twitter.com/R7g6IhZAlT – 10:06 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Phoenix matched, and Deandre Ayton is coming back. For @PHNX_Suns, I took a look at what comes next for DA and the Suns, how they fill out the roster, whether the Kevin Durant dream is dead and more: https://t.co/5AFWkFuWli pic.twitter.com/J9M4lxcVeY – 10:03 AM
Phoenix matched, and Deandre Ayton is coming back. For @PHNX_Suns, I took a look at what comes next for DA and the Suns, how they fill out the roster, whether the Kevin Durant dream is dead and more: https://t.co/5AFWkFuWli pic.twitter.com/J9M4lxcVeY – 10:03 AM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Me and @Kevin O’Connor recorded this. Ayton match, the Durant cloud, Summer League player reactions, etc.
BlueManGroupFan84 said of it “great pod, but not enough Blue Man Group talk for me”. open.spotify.com/episode/6GKn6U… – 9:33 AM
Me and @Kevin O’Connor recorded this. Ayton match, the Durant cloud, Summer League player reactions, etc.
BlueManGroupFan84 said of it “great pod, but not enough Blue Man Group talk for me”. open.spotify.com/episode/6GKn6U… – 9:33 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New @LockedOnNetwork NBA show w/ @Adam Mares
– Suns retain Deandre Ayton
– What is means for Phoenix’s ability to trade for Kevin Durant
– Warriors/Durant reunion?
– Donovan Mitchell’s fit with the Knicks
– Summer League standouts
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sun… – 9:18 AM
New @LockedOnNetwork NBA show w/ @Adam Mares
– Suns retain Deandre Ayton
– What is means for Phoenix’s ability to trade for Kevin Durant
– Warriors/Durant reunion?
– Donovan Mitchell’s fit with the Knicks
– Summer League standouts
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sun… – 9:18 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: Heat needs help in Durant, Mitchell pursuits. And how Ayton decision alters Suns’ Durant efforts: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:14 AM
From PM: Heat needs help in Durant, Mitchell pursuits. And how Ayton decision alters Suns’ Durant efforts: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:14 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast from overnight: @Tim MacMahon on the Donovan Mitchell trade landscape, then @Kevin Pelton and I react to PHX matching the Ayton offer sheet — and what it all means for Kevin Durant:
Apple: apple.co/3APmugc
Spotify: spoti.fi/3PbDJNc – 9:11 AM
Lowe Post podcast from overnight: @Tim MacMahon on the Donovan Mitchell trade landscape, then @Kevin Pelton and I react to PHX matching the Ayton offer sheet — and what it all means for Kevin Durant:
Apple: apple.co/3APmugc
Spotify: spoti.fi/3PbDJNc – 9:11 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Per @Brian Windhorst the Suns matching the Ayton offer makes Phoenix less likely to acquire KD in the near term because they are less flexible and he can’t be traded after Jan. 1 – 8:48 AM
Per @Brian Windhorst the Suns matching the Ayton offer makes Phoenix less likely to acquire KD in the near term because they are less flexible and he can’t be traded after Jan. 1 – 8:48 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New @LockedOnHeat pod
– The latest on Miami’s pursuit of Kevin Durant
– The Deandre Ayton domino
– Revisiting Kyrie
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 7:33 AM
New @LockedOnHeat pod
– The latest on Miami’s pursuit of Kevin Durant
– The Deandre Ayton domino
– Revisiting Kyrie
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 7:33 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
What if… KD trade demand was the pro sports disgruntled equivalent of Will slapping Chris🤔 – 1:25 AM
What if… KD trade demand was the pro sports disgruntled equivalent of Will slapping Chris🤔 – 1:25 AM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
One year ago today: Khris drops 40 points — including 12 clutch points in the final 6 minutes — to lead the Bucks to a comeback win in Game 4 of the Finals. Fun fact: Khris has as many 40-point Finals games as Kobe, KD, Wilt and Kareem (1) pic.twitter.com/FmcLMLI82p – 11:56 PM
One year ago today: Khris drops 40 points — including 12 clutch points in the final 6 minutes — to lead the Bucks to a comeback win in Game 4 of the Finals. Fun fact: Khris has as many 40-point Finals games as Kobe, KD, Wilt and Kareem (1) pic.twitter.com/FmcLMLI82p – 11:56 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
What does Ayton staying in Phoenix mean for Kevin Durant trade market? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/14/wha… – 11:22 PM
What does Ayton staying in Phoenix mean for Kevin Durant trade market? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/14/wha… – 11:22 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
the suns took deandre ayton off the market.
and they still *remain* a viable kevin durant trade destination—if not the favorites to land him.
i wrote about why:
https://t.co/BUxv7g0i4D pic.twitter.com/0eNNSdKhi6 – 9:01 PM
the suns took deandre ayton off the market.
and they still *remain* a viable kevin durant trade destination—if not the favorites to land him.
i wrote about why:
https://t.co/BUxv7g0i4D pic.twitter.com/0eNNSdKhi6 – 9:01 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Suns tonight match Pacers’ offer for Ayton, taking him out of play for Durant trade. But Heat still needs help in Durant, Mitchell pursuits, amid ESPN report that Knicks are favorites to acquire the Jazz All Star guard: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:37 PM
Suns tonight match Pacers’ offer for Ayton, taking him out of play for Durant trade. But Heat still needs help in Durant, Mitchell pursuits, amid ESPN report that Knicks are favorites to acquire the Jazz All Star guard: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant wrinkle notwithstanding, I’d wager the play was always going to be sowing seeds of doubt that the Suns would match an offer for Deandre Ayton, then matching once someone took the bait. Got him for less than they could’ve offered him – 8:30 PM
Kevin Durant wrinkle notwithstanding, I’d wager the play was always going to be sowing seeds of doubt that the Suns would match an offer for Deandre Ayton, then matching once someone took the bait. Got him for less than they could’ve offered him – 8:30 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“I never even expected to come into a situation like Brooklyn, where I had Kyrie and KD take me under their wing,” @Cam Thomas told @Andscape. Thomas is leading #VegasSummerLeague is scoring and gives @Kevin Durant and @Kyrie Irving credit for their tutelage. https://t.co/1dnyY4ABdh pic.twitter.com/aLjbo1m5QG – 8:21 PM
“I never even expected to come into a situation like Brooklyn, where I had Kyrie and KD take me under their wing,” @Cam Thomas told @Andscape. Thomas is leading #VegasSummerLeague is scoring and gives @Kevin Durant and @Kyrie Irving credit for their tutelage. https://t.co/1dnyY4ABdh pic.twitter.com/aLjbo1m5QG – 8:21 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Phoenix Suns have matched Deandre Ayton’s $133M offer sheet, meaning they cannot trade him until Jan. 15.
Implications on a potential Kevin Durant trade to the Suns here: nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:19 PM
The Phoenix Suns have matched Deandre Ayton’s $133M offer sheet, meaning they cannot trade him until Jan. 15.
Implications on a potential Kevin Durant trade to the Suns here: nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Where the Heat’s roster stands, as it looks like Miami will need help to land either Durant or Mitchell miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, how the Ayton news could impact things – 8:12 PM
Where the Heat’s roster stands, as it looks like Miami will need help to land either Durant or Mitchell miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, how the Ayton news could impact things – 8:12 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Who will get traded first? (DeAndre Ayton offer sheet lowers chances of KD to Suns): – 6:46 PM
Who will get traded first? (DeAndre Ayton offer sheet lowers chances of KD to Suns): – 6:46 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Suns still have the assets to make a Kevin Durant trade happen, even with Deandre Ayton’s new max salary potentially on the roster.
A package centered around Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, expiring salaries and all of their future draft picks is enough to make it work legally. – 5:39 PM
The Suns still have the assets to make a Kevin Durant trade happen, even with Deandre Ayton’s new max salary potentially on the roster.
A package centered around Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, expiring salaries and all of their future draft picks is enough to make it work legally. – 5:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier —Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell? Trade choice not necessarily Heat’s, but comparisons unavoidable. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:09 PM
From earlier —Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell? Trade choice not necessarily Heat’s, but comparisons unavoidable. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:09 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
masai ujiri seeing the suns’ chances of landing kevin durant implode pic.twitter.com/pQVpbe8T5e – 4:36 PM
masai ujiri seeing the suns’ chances of landing kevin durant implode pic.twitter.com/pQVpbe8T5e – 4:36 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
deandre ayton: *sees chance to maybe play with tyrese haliburton AND complicate the suns’ pursuit of kd* pic.twitter.com/fU2ogFyqxg – 4:30 PM
deandre ayton: *sees chance to maybe play with tyrese haliburton AND complicate the suns’ pursuit of kd* pic.twitter.com/fU2ogFyqxg – 4:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Pacers are making their play for Deandre Ayton. Here’s everything you need to know about RFA, the max offer sheet, sign-and-trades, and what this means for the Suns and their Kevin Durant dreams: https://t.co/30U1d72eZt pic.twitter.com/p8BESgWnho – 4:29 PM
The Pacers are making their play for Deandre Ayton. Here’s everything you need to know about RFA, the max offer sheet, sign-and-trades, and what this means for the Suns and their Kevin Durant dreams: https://t.co/30U1d72eZt pic.twitter.com/p8BESgWnho – 4:29 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The big question surrounding all of the Kevin Durant noise is whether he would consider playing for a team other than the Suns and Heat? That could dictate how this all plays out. – 4:19 PM
The big question surrounding all of the Kevin Durant noise is whether he would consider playing for a team other than the Suns and Heat? That could dictate how this all plays out. – 4:19 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Friday at 3 PM ET: @Brian Lewis joins me for a @SpotifyLive session!
Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell, Adam Silver’s recent press conference (which we both covered) and Summer League Reflections are all sure to be on the discussion list.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 4:14 PM
Friday at 3 PM ET: @Brian Lewis joins me for a @SpotifyLive session!
Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell, Adam Silver’s recent press conference (which we both covered) and Summer League Reflections are all sure to be on the discussion list.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 4:14 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“[The Suns] are not eliminated but it certainly does complicate a lot of things here with Durant.”
—@Bobby Marks on the Suns matching Deandre Ayton’s offer sheet with the Pacers pic.twitter.com/4p9HU8AOAg – 4:08 PM
“[The Suns] are not eliminated but it certainly does complicate a lot of things here with Durant.”
—@Bobby Marks on the Suns matching Deandre Ayton’s offer sheet with the Pacers pic.twitter.com/4p9HU8AOAg – 4:08 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
With Ayton off table in Durant talks, not sure why a Phoenix offer built around Mikal Bridges/Cam Johnson/picks would be better than hypothetical Heat offer of Herro, Lowry, picks, other non-Bam and non-Butler assets. We’ll see if Durant cheerfully accepts trade to another city. – 3:57 PM
With Ayton off table in Durant talks, not sure why a Phoenix offer built around Mikal Bridges/Cam Johnson/picks would be better than hypothetical Heat offer of Herro, Lowry, picks, other non-Bam and non-Butler assets. We’ll see if Durant cheerfully accepts trade to another city. – 3:57 PM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
I always thought Golden State would be a great landing spot for Durant, especially since the Warriors have some enticingly good prospects i.e; Poole, Kuminga, Wiseman, Moody. But I’m hearing there has been minimal dialogue so far between Nets and Warriors. – 3:54 PM
I always thought Golden State would be a great landing spot for Durant, especially since the Warriors have some enticingly good prospects i.e; Poole, Kuminga, Wiseman, Moody. But I’m hearing there has been minimal dialogue so far between Nets and Warriors. – 3:54 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Durant labels Suns or Heat as landing spots
Suns now in awkward position with Ayton news
That leaves…one? – 3:54 PM
Durant labels Suns or Heat as landing spots
Suns now in awkward position with Ayton news
That leaves…one? – 3:54 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW from @Anthony Chiang and me: Heat needs help in Durant, Mitchell pursuits. And Ayton decision today potentially alters Suns’ Durant efforts, which can only help Heat (at least slightly) if Durant gets his way on trade destinations: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:49 PM
NEW from @Anthony Chiang and me: Heat needs help in Durant, Mitchell pursuits. And Ayton decision today potentially alters Suns’ Durant efforts, which can only help Heat (at least slightly) if Durant gets his way on trade destinations: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:49 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Cam Thomas focused on improvement amid Nets’ Kyrie Irving-Kevin Durant uncertainty. The second-year guard, who is leading the #NBA summer league in scoring, has taken valuable lessons from his All-Star teammates. Story in @andscape. https://t.co/1dnyY4ABdh #nets #kd #kyrie pic.twitter.com/2VWij7OwQh – 3:29 PM
Cam Thomas focused on improvement amid Nets’ Kyrie Irving-Kevin Durant uncertainty. The second-year guard, who is leading the #NBA summer league in scoring, has taken valuable lessons from his All-Star teammates. Story in @andscape. https://t.co/1dnyY4ABdh #nets #kd #kyrie pic.twitter.com/2VWij7OwQh – 3:29 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I don’t think the Suns can get Kevin Durant without either including DeAndre Ayton or spinning him off for more assets, which they can’t do this offseason if he has indeed signed an offer sheet.
But if they do pull it off? CP3-Booker-KD-Ayton is the instant title favorite. – 3:24 PM
I don’t think the Suns can get Kevin Durant without either including DeAndre Ayton or spinning him off for more assets, which they can’t do this offseason if he has indeed signed an offer sheet.
But if they do pull it off? CP3-Booker-KD-Ayton is the instant title favorite. – 3:24 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Now that Ayton has signed the offer sheet he can’t be in a sign-and-trade (seemingly killing a Durant trade), can’t be traded to the Pacers at all this season and can veto trades after his 1/15/23 eligible trade date.
The Suns absolutely have to match this and retain the asset. – 3:13 PM
Now that Ayton has signed the offer sheet he can’t be in a sign-and-trade (seemingly killing a Durant trade), can’t be traded to the Pacers at all this season and can veto trades after his 1/15/23 eligible trade date.
The Suns absolutely have to match this and retain the asset. – 3:13 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns need to match that Deandre Ayton offer. No if ands or buts about it. Kevin Durant deal is still not impossible, but it’ll probably be on the back burner now. Just can’t let him walk for nothing – 3:05 PM
The Suns need to match that Deandre Ayton offer. No if ands or buts about it. Kevin Durant deal is still not impossible, but it’ll probably be on the back burner now. Just can’t let him walk for nothing – 3:05 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jerry West thinks KD will stay in Brooklyn 👀
(via @Sirius XM NBA) pic.twitter.com/cAEkFpookg – 2:57 PM
Jerry West thinks KD will stay in Brooklyn 👀
(via @Sirius XM NBA) pic.twitter.com/cAEkFpookg – 2:57 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
With @EphraimSalaam. Is Adam Silver too player-friendly? Why do folks continue to disrespect Giannis? The Latest on KD and Kyrie & more! Guests: @EddieHouse_50 @Jeff Zillgitt
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 2:24 PM
With @EphraimSalaam. Is Adam Silver too player-friendly? Why do folks continue to disrespect Giannis? The Latest on KD and Kyrie & more! Guests: @EddieHouse_50 @Jeff Zillgitt
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 2:24 PM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
Nets are playing high-stakes poker here in Vegas & many a team would love to join the party and land Durant. But sources insist Miami and Phoenix remain the major players – for now. Is Miami willing to give up Adebayo? Is Phoenix willing to give up Booker? Nets aren’t settling. – 2:09 PM
Nets are playing high-stakes poker here in Vegas & many a team would love to join the party and land Durant. But sources insist Miami and Phoenix remain the major players – for now. Is Miami willing to give up Adebayo? Is Phoenix willing to give up Booker? Nets aren’t settling. – 2:09 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’m bored. Let’s make some schedule predictions:
Opening night:
Bucks at Celtics
Lakers at Warriors
Christmas:
Bucks at Knicks
Grizzlies at 76ers
Celtics at Warriors
Lakers at Clippers
Pelicans at Suns
KD can obviously change things. I want to slot Denver in there somewhere – 1:30 PM
I’m bored. Let’s make some schedule predictions:
Opening night:
Bucks at Celtics
Lakers at Warriors
Christmas:
Bucks at Knicks
Grizzlies at 76ers
Celtics at Warriors
Lakers at Clippers
Pelicans at Suns
KD can obviously change things. I want to slot Denver in there somewhere – 1:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
If only trading Kevin Durant to the Phoenix #Suns was as simple as it looks on paper (w/videos) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:07 PM
If only trading Kevin Durant to the Phoenix #Suns was as simple as it looks on paper (w/videos) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
A new episode of the Heat Check podcast: How far should the Heat go to land Durant or Mitchell? And summer league takeaways miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hea… – 12:02 PM
A new episode of the Heat Check podcast: How far should the Heat go to land Durant or Mitchell? And summer league takeaways miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hea… – 12:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell? Trade choice not necessarily Heat’s, but comparisons unavoidable sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Which would be the more likely deal? Which would be the preferable deal? What are the factors that come into play? – 11:54 AM
Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell? Trade choice not necessarily Heat’s, but comparisons unavoidable sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Which would be the more likely deal? Which would be the preferable deal? What are the factors that come into play? – 11:54 AM
More on this storyline
In the case of Mitchell, the fact Herro is contract extension eligible this offseason — and would be a restricted free agent in 2023 if no extension is reached — gives the Jazz pause. Especially considering Herro is asking for a max contract. While he may not get the full max, he will land a big number deal. The rebuilding Jazz are not looking to add that to their payroll right now — it’s why they are not interested in RJ Barrett from the Knicks in a trade (Barrett, too, is up for a big new contract). Robinson already signed his extension and has four years, $74.4 million left on it (the last year is a player option). In the case of Durant, the Nets want an All-Star and the buzz from league sources is they are lukewarm on a Herro and Robinson package, even with more picks. Never count out Pat Riley. He has a way of making the unexpected — and seemingly impossible — happen. And there is a reason the Heat are in the mix for both players. -via NBC Sports / July 17, 2022
Jake Fischer: Miami is trying to go find multiple picks to eithed send to a Utah for Donovan Mitchell or to send to Brooklyn for Kevin Durant. -via Spotify / July 16, 2022
Windhorst continued: “At this point, the Nets’ preferred situation is for Kevin Durant to stay with them. There is no trade they they’ve got that they like.” -via The Spun / July 16, 2022
Mark Medina: Drew League Commissioner Dino Smiley on Kyrie Irving’s no-show today: “I don’t know. They were pretty sure he was coming. But you know how Kyrie is. I guess he changed his mind in the middle of it.” Dino said there is a possibility that Kyrie plays in a game on Sunday. -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / July 17, 2022
Dave McMenamin: Drew League commissioner Dino Smiley to ESPN when asked about Kyrie Irving: “We still have a couple games left today and then six tomorrow. So, (we’ll see). But that sounded like it was going to be a sure bet but I don’t know what happened.” -via Twitter @mcten / July 16, 2022
Rob Perez: 100,000 concurrent viewers watching a game from a handheld device that Kyrie did not play in (yet) pic.twitter.com/1kTuekkO8G -via Twitter @WorldWideWob / July 16, 2022
Galloway’s travels brought him to a familiar place Friday morning. Years after honing his skills at BREC’s Longfellow Park located off Plank Road, he returned to dedicate resurfaced outdoor courts, complete with new pro-style goals and court markings. -via The Advocate / July 17, 2022
Justin Jackson scored 26 points, Langston Galloway added 18 and the U.S. men’s basketball team took another step toward qualifying for next year’s World Cup by topping Puerto Rico 83-75 on Friday night. John Jenkins scored 13 for the Americans, who improved to 4-1 in World Cup qualifying from the FIBA Americas region. -via ABC News / July 1, 2022
JD Shaw: Sources: The @Dallas Mavericks are hosting a free-agent mini-camp this week that will have over 30 players attending. Dallas is trading four players in the Christian Wood deal, so it will soon have open roster spots. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / June 20, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.