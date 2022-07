LeBron James: 'I'm 100 percent healthy'

The Drew League game Saturday marked the first public glimpse of the 37-year-old James playing basketball in more than three months. He missed seven of the Lakers’ final eight regular-season games in the spring because of a left ankle sprain and missed 26 games in all of 2021-22, which ended up being one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history. “I’m 100 percent healthy,” James told ESPN during the first half of action. He finished with 42 points on 18-for-36 shooting (2-for-13 from 3), 16 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 assists. DeRozan, a Drew League staple who invited James to play on his and fellow Southern California native Casper Ware’s team, scored 30 points on 9-for-23 shooting with 14 rebounds.Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN