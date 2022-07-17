Luka Doncic not interested in recruiting players to Dallas

Luka Doncic is not active in recruiting players to his team, ESPN reports. “They seek his input, but he’s not heavily involved in personnel decisions,” ESPN’s reporter Tim MacMahon told. “He has not shown interest in being heavily involved. He spends much of his offseason in Europe. He’s not a guy who has shown the desire to be a recruiter.”
Source: BasketNews
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Lack of teammate support has been claimed to be the main reason why Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks do not advance further in the Playoffs.
However, Luka is not concerned about it 😎
Jeff Wade @SkinWade
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic and Shaq is the definition of ‘when you’re at the club but all you know is basketball moves’ 😅👋
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Dan Favale @danfavale
nba players who shot over 35% on >=4 pull-up 3PA per game last season:
—steph curry (37.4%)
—luka doncic (37%)
—trae young (35.8%)
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
StatMuse @statmuse
Top three picks from the 2018 draft:
Ayton —
16/11/2
60 FG%
Bagley III —
14/7/1
50 FG%
Doncic —
26/9/8
More on this storyline
Goran Dragić said in his native Slovenia this week that he chose to sign with Chicago rather than Dallas (and the chance to team up with countryman Luka Dončić) because the Bulls offered the 36-year-old a more significant role. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 15, 2022
Shaq and Luka Doncic having a blast showing off their moves on a DJ booth 😂 🕺 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 15, 2022
Probably the most famous European player comes in third place with Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic closing out the podium. Giannis Antetokounmpo, for example, is fifth. The surprise of the list? Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro sits at number 7. -via BasketNews / July 11, 2022
