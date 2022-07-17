Nets lukewarm on trade involving Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and draft picks for Kevin Durant

In the case of Mitchell, the fact Herro is contract extension eligible this offseason — and would be a restricted free agent in 2023 if no extension is reached — gives the Jazz pause. Especially considering Herro is asking for a max contract. While he may not get the full max, he will land a big number deal. The rebuilding Jazz are not looking to add that to their payroll right now — it’s why they are not interested in RJ Barrett from the Knicks in a trade (Barrett, too, is up for a big new contract). Robinson already signed his extension and has four years, $74.4 million left on it (the last year is a player option). In the case of Durant, the Nets want an All-Star and the buzz from league sources is they are lukewarm on a Herro and Robinson package, even with more picks. Never count out Pat Riley. He has a way of making the unexpected — and seemingly impossible — happen. And there is a reason the Heat are in the mix for both players.
They just showed some old KD summer league highlights during a timeout in this Nets game. Awkwerrrrd. – 9:09 PM
A potential Tyler Herro extension creates a sense of urgency for the Heat this offseason. We explain miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:20 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: Will Duncan Robinson leave the Heat at a trade deficit? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:30 PM
Updated odds on where Kevin Durant will play next season (via @DraftKings):
Nets = -140
Raptors = +350
Suns = +425
Heat = +700 – 5:20 PM
Took another stab at a Kevin Durant trade, this time to Toronto.
Raptors get Durant and a bunch of role players.
Nets get Mitchell, Siakam and OG.
Jazz get some young guys and a bunch of picks.
Kings get Ben Simmons.
How far off am I here? I feel like Utah wants a bit more? pic.twitter.com/FpNugkaRdO – 2:33 PM
ASK IRA: Will Duncan Robinson leave the Heat at a trade deficit? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:36 PM
NEW: A potential Tyler Herro extension creates a sense of urgency for the Heat this offseason. We explain miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:16 PM
Report: Heat trying to acquire more picks to trade for Mitchell or Durant nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/16/rep… – 12:14 PM
“My best guess…he’s not going to be traded. You can’t give enough to get a guy like [Kevin Durant]”
Jerry West doesn’t think the Nets will be trading KD
@TermineRadio | @Eddie Johnson | #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/wl0GvC1csw – 11:28 AM
ICYMI Friday: Lowe Post podcast: @Tim MacMahon on the Donovan Mitchell trade landscape (hi, Knicks!), then @Kevin Pelton and react to the Ayton offer sheet drama — plus the impact of both on the KD landscape:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3PbDJNc
Apple: apple.co/3APmugc – 11:04 AM
Now on @njdotcom
NBA rumors: Kevin Durant-to-Phoenix trade option takes a hit with Deandre Ayton returning to Suns nj.com/nets/2022/07/n… – 11:02 AM
From PM: Readers asked if Donovan Mitchell is really THAT much better than Tyler Herro, enough to justify giving away three 1st rounders, Herro and more. We explore: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 10:10 AM
“It’s what the owners have been doing to the players for years…I don’t feel bad for what KD is doing at all”
NBA legend, @Scottie Pippen, supports Kevin Durant’s trade request from Brooklyn #NetsWorld
@Frank Isola | @Eddie Johnson pic.twitter.com/IeJFkh1gRg – 9:56 AM
From PM: Heat adds Oakland University rookie, who has spoken with and hopes to follow in steps of fellow Oakland alum Kendrick Nunn. Where roster stands amid latest Durant, Mitchell chatter: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:44 AM
Sports+: Cameron Thomas’ scoring won over Kevin Durant, but can his developing playmaking win over the #Nets? nypost.com/2022/07/16/can… via @nypost – 9:42 AM
Will Duncan Robinson leave the Heat at a trade deficit? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 9:38 AM
Summer Raptors 70, Heat 49 going into fourth in Vegas. Heat without Adebayo, Butler, Lowry, Herro, among others. – 11:19 PM
With trade talks brewing and Utah seeking an historic return of assets, a look at how Utah’s Mitchell and Heat’s Herro really compare. What metrics, other indicators reveal: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:04 PM
Kevin Durant and Myles Turner to Miami.
Bam Adebayo to Indiana.
Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic and a mountain of picks to Brooklyn.
How does this look? Close? If it’s unfair for anyone, who am I screwing over? pic.twitter.com/RkZ1E2gFg1 – 3:10 PM
NEW: I’ve been asked by several readers whether there’s that big a difference between Herro and Mitchell to justify the Heat giving up a lot more assets for Mitchell, including several first rounders. We explore with data. And where things stand: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 2:02 PM
The Athletic’s @SethPartnow ranked the Top 125 NBA players by tiers for 2022-2023.
Lu Dort ranked 85-125 with the likes of Randle & Conley.
Josh Giddey ranked 60-84 with the likes of Fox & Herro.
SGA ranked 25-32 with Beal, DeMar, Draymond, Mitchell, Murray, Siakam & Lavine. – 1:38 PM
Interesting, from @Andy Larsen of Salt Lake Tribune, “At least one voice in the Jazz’s front office prefers Herro as a return to [RJ] Barrett … Tyler Herro’s likelihood of being a cheaper contract moving forward and his more advanced shooting stroke are reasons for optimism.” – 6:43 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: Will Heat extension waiting game create a strain with Tyler Herro? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:10 PM
With Ayton off table in Durant talks, not sure why a Phoenix offer built around Mikal Bridges/Cam Johnson/picks would be better than hypothetical Heat offer of Herro, Lowry, picks, other non-Bam and non-Butler assets. We’ll see if Durant cheerfully accepts trade to another city. – 3:57 PM
ASK IRA: Will the Heat extension waiting game create a strain with Tyler Herro? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:54 AM
Will Heat extension waiting game create a strain with Tyler Herro? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 9:28 AM
