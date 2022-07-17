Talen Horton-Tucker will play at Drew League

Talen Horton-Tucker will play at Drew League

Main Rumors

Talen Horton-Tucker will play at Drew League

July 17, 2022- by

By |

Law Murray: Talen Horton-Tucker will play at Drew League today, according to … THT. He tells @TheAthletic that he “can’t do what he did last year” and is looking forward to putting on a better performance with Hometown Favorites this time around. “It’s just basketball,” THT says.
Source: Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Talen Horton-Tucker will play at Drew League today, according to … THT.
He tells @TheAthletic that he “can’t do what he did last year” and is looking forward to putting on a better performance with Hometown Favorites this time around.
“It’s just basketball,” THT says. – 6:38 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
So glad we’re getting up-to-the-minute updates on when Talen Horton-Tucker arrives at Drew League – 4:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Talen Horton-Tucker is here – 4:28 PM

More on this storyline

With the Lakers engaged in trade talks with the Brooklyn Nets and the Indiana Pacers in the last week — with sources telling ESPN that both scenarios involve sending Westbrook out — the positioning of James and Westbrook was notable. Several other Lakers players in attendance — Talen Horton-Tucker, Wenyen Gabriel and Thomas Bryant — made their way to James. But James and Westbrook stayed in their respective corners, with Westbrook exiting at halftime out of one tunnel and James leaving after the third quarter out of another. -via ESPN / July 9, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home